The Best ELK Studios Casinos for UK Players in 2026

Top ELK Studios Casinos in the UK for 2026

Our Top 3 ELK Casinos Reviewed

Top ELK Studios online casinos in the UK operate differently. Below, we have reviewed our top 3 casinos. You will find information on available games from ELK Studios, along with bonuses and extra features.

Best Casino for Free Spins Betfair Betfair is an established gambling brand that offers an in-depth online casino. ELK Studios is one of the 75+ providers that the casino has partnered with. Members can utilise a generous free spins welcome bonus prize pinball jackpots. Accessible on desktop and mobile devices, Betfair excels in banking, security, and customer service. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Get 50 Free Spins When You Sign Up Get Offer Quick Overview Betfair is an established gambling brand that offers an in-depth online casino. ELK Studios is one of the 75+ providers that the casino has partnered with. Members can utilise a generous free spins welcome bonus prize pinball jackpots. Accessible on desktop and mobile devices, Betfair excels in banking, security, and customer service. + Show more Pros Slots from the Pirots and Tropicool series

Withdrawals are processed within 24 hours

Downloadable mobile apps for iOS & Android users

New ELK Studios slots are added regularly Cons ELK Studios games are not eligible for the welcome offer free spins

Best Casino for ELK Studios Grid Slots Paddy Power Paddy Power is another of the leading online casinos in the UK that is associated with ELK Studios. You can find 20+ slots from this provider, including video and grid variants. Members can look forward to weekly free spins, a fully optimised mobile site, and quick withdrawals. ELK Studios is one of over 50 iGaming providers partnered with Paddy Power. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer 60 Free Spins Welcome Bonus + Deposit £10 To Get 100 More Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Paddy Power is another of the leading online casinos in the UK that is associated with ELK Studios. You can find 20+ slots from this provider, including video and grid variants. Members can look forward to weekly free spins, a fully optimised mobile site, and quick withdrawals. ELK Studios is one of over 50 iGaming providers partnered with Paddy Power. + Show more Pros Useful game guides

Games can be accessed via the Paddy Power app

Other single-feature slots from ELK Studios

Katmandu X, Dam Beavers & other grid slots Cons Lack of no deposit free spins

Best Casino for New ELK Studios Slots William Hill William Hill is one of the top online casinos in the UK. Partnered with ELK Studios and other providers, their Vegas page offers a variety of slots. This includes new and existing titles from the developer in question. You can also claim daily bonus drop boosts. This gives you the chance to win cash prizes, free spins, and other rewards. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.6 /10 Welcome offer Deposit & Play £10 - Get 200 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview William Hill is one of the top online casinos in the UK. Partnered with ELK Studios and other providers, their Vegas page offers a variety of slots. This includes new and existing titles from the developer in question. You can also claim daily bonus drop boosts. This gives you the chance to win cash prizes, free spins, and other rewards. + Show more Pros New ELK Studios games are added quickly

Daily bonus drop boost entry

Mobile apps for iOS & Android devices

Fund your account through PayPal and Skrill Cons No progressive jackpot slots

How to Choose the Best Elk Studios Casino Bonus

Claiming an ELK Studios casino bonus can boost your chances of making a profit. However, there are multiple factors to consider. Many of the free spins welcome bonuses on offer are ineligible for ELK Studios.

There are some ongoing promotions that you can benefit from. Look out for key terms & conditions, including minimum deposits, capped winnings, payment restrictions, and wagering requirements.

Top 5 Games at ELK Studios Casinos

The ELK Studios library continues to grow. You can now choose from over slots on selected sites. Below, we have outlined our favourites from the developer. They offer a variety of themes, bet limits, and bonus features.

Nitropolis 5

Key Features

Holding cells

X-iter

Nitro reels

Nitro booster

With six reels and four rows, Nitropolis 5 offers a maximum win of 50,000x your bet. Released in 2024, the slot has a 94% RTP and a bunch of extra features. You can earn up to 20 free spins and 12x multipliers through in-game bonuses. This high volatility game is the latest in one of the most popular slot series from ELK Studios.

Pirots 4

Key Features

X-iter

Collection meter

Corner bombs

Scatters

Pirots is arguably the standout ELK Studios slot series. The fourth game in the series has a 94% RTP and 10,000x top win. The slot uses a cluster pays format. The space-themed game allows bets from £0.20 to £100 per spin. The X-iter feature is also present, along with a collection meter, power clash, and corner bombs. The game is played on a 6×6 grid.

Cygnus 5

Key Features

X-iter

Free spins

Meteor strike

Avalanche

This ancient Egyptian-themed slot offers a 50,000x max win. 7 free spins can be won, while the Super Bonus feature delivers multipliers of up to 500x your bet. Using a 6×4 grid, the slot has attractive graphics and a 94% RTP. Released in 2025, this is the fifth offering from the popular Cygnus series.

Avalon X

Key Features

Mystery boxes

Global multiplier

Holy strike

Wilds

Released in 2025, Avalon X is a cluster pay slot that offers a maximum win of 10,000x your bet. Using a 6×7 grid, 7 free spins, and global multipliers can be triggered in-game. With a 94% RTP and high volatility, Avalon X allows you to bet from £0.20 to £100 per spin.

Rex Stampede

Key Features

X-iter

Stacked symbols

Stampede

Wilds

Red Stampede is a dinosaur-themed slot that features basic graphics. However, you can win up to 25,000x your bet! Land 3+ scatter symbols to trigger the free spins bonus. The stampede feature is activated when 2+ stampede symbols land on the reels. At this point, all other symbols turn into T. rex symbols.

The Best Elk Studios Slots Compared

Our recommended slots can be enjoyed on the top ELK Studios online casinos. Use the table below to help decide which game best suits your needs.

Slot Launched Max Win RTP Volatility Best Casino Nitropolis 5 July 2024 50,000x 94% High Paddy Power Pirots 4 July 2025 10,000x 94% High Betfair Cygnus 5 January 2025 50,000x 94% High William Hill Avalon X September 2025 10,000x 94% High Betfred Rex Stampede July 2025 25,000x 94% High William Hill

New Elk Studios Slots to Play in the UK

The best ELK Studios online casino sites feature both existing and new slots. Some slots from this provider have recently launched. Our favourites are outlined below. These games are optimized for some of the best mobile casinos in the UK.

Arcanum (94 RTP%)

Release Date: February 2026

February 2026 Max Payout 10,000x

10,000x Unique Feature: X-iter, free spins

X-iter, free spins Our Score: 9.2/10

Arcanum features wizards, magic, and a shimmering portal. With three bonus games and a 10,000x top win, there are many reasons to play. Played on a 6×7 grid, the slot also features a spell inventory. Here, magic spells hide behind payout symbols.

Tropicool 5 (94 RTP%)

Release Date: February 2026

February 2026 Max Payout 25,000x

25,000x Unique Feature: X-iter, wild eggs, wild birds

X-iter, wild eggs, wild birds Our Score: 9.3/10

The latest game from the Tropicool series introduces Kyle the Crocodile. This underwater-themed slot has sticky wilds, up to 15 free spins, and x3 multipliers. The game is played on a 6×6 grid, which differs from other games in the series.

Ice Wolf 2 (94 RTP%)

Release Date: January 2026

January 2026 Max Payout 10,000x

10,000x Unique Feature: X-iter, wolf spins

X-iter, wolf spins Our Score: 9.1/10

The sequel to Ice Wolf is colder and darker than the original. Featuring a frozen Viking ship, selling points include respins, golden wilds, and wolf spins. With six reels and three rows, Ice Wolf 2 features 729 paylines.

ELK Studio X-iter™ Feature Explained

X-iter is a feature that is exclusive to ELK Studios. It allows you to activate tailored game modes instantly. Examples include free spins, bonus games, and base game features. There are up to five modes in total.

X-iter is now available on over 90 games. It can be compared to a bonus buy mechanic offered by other providers. The table below shows some of the top slots that use ELK Studio’s X-iter feature.

Game Launched Bet Limits Cathedral 9 October 2025 £0.20-£100 Zap Lab April 2025 £0.20-£100 Orbitfall March 2024 £0.20-£100 Tinkerbot January 2025 £0.20-£100 Reindeer Royale December 2024 £0.20-£100

Compete in ELK Studios Slots Tournaments

Multiplayer and individual tournaments can be played on selected ELK Studios online casinos in the UK. The developer allows operators to run such contests to provide additional entertainment. You can track your progress on leaderboards and the in-game flow.

Setting up tournaments is quick and simple, with no need for extra software. Known as “EFL Compete”, casinos decide whether to invite selected players or use an open-for-all system. Eligible games, minimum bets, and tournament lengths are determined by operators.

ELK Studios Games Bonus Rounds & Features

Games found on top online casinos in the UK are packed full of bonus features. Get to grips with the features below before you start playing.

Progressive Multipliers – ELK Studios does not have any progressive jackpot slots to its name. However, progressive multipliers are available on selected games. This feature works by increasing the multiplier after each spin or win.

ELK Studios does not have any progressive jackpot slots to its name. However, progressive multipliers are available on selected games. This feature works by increasing the multiplier after each spin or win. Free Spins Rounds – Free spins are the most common welcome bonus for slots found on the best ELK Studios online casinos. There are different ways to trigger these rounds. The number of free spins varies, with 7 the most common.

Free spins are the most common welcome bonus for slots found on the best ELK Studios online casinos. There are different ways to trigger these rounds. The number of free spins varies, with 7 the most common. Locked Wilds – Also known as sticky wilds, this feature locks selected symbols in place for multiple spins. This increases the chances of forming a winning combination.

Also known as sticky wilds, this feature locks selected symbols in place for multiple spins. This increases the chances of forming a winning combination. Spreading Wilds – These are symbols that spread across the entire reels. They remain in place while other reels spin.

These are symbols that spread across the entire reels. They remain in place while other reels spin. Symbol Upgrades – Available on selected slots, this feature increases the value of other symbols when a wild lands.

Available on selected slots, this feature increases the value of other symbols when a wild lands. Stacked Symbols – Stacked symbols increase your chances of forming a winning combination. These symbols take up more space on the reels.

Stacked symbols increase your chances of forming a winning combination. These symbols take up more space on the reels. Expanding Reels – Selected symbols on one or more reels expand to help form a winning combination. This can lead to larger payouts.

Selected symbols on one or more reels expand to help form a winning combination. This can lead to larger payouts. Cascading Reels – A form of bonus that increases the level of entertainment and opportunities to win. Symbols are removed and cascade downwards, which can lead to additional wins.

About ELK Studios

ELK Studios was founded in 2013. The developer is licensed by the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, and other jurisdictions. ELK Studios prides itself on innovation. The Wild Toro slot won “Game of the Year” at the 2017 EGR Operator Awards.

The provider has created and released over 150 slots to date. Electric Sam was the first release in 2014. Based in Sweden, ELK Studios was acquired by Scientific Games in 2021.

ELK Studios Overview

Use the table below to understand more about how the developer works before signing up to ELK Studios casinos in the UK. You will find information on licensing, games, and more.

Founded 2013 CEO Robin Smith Headquarters Stockholm, Sweden Games Offered Slots Licenses UKGC, MGA, AGCO Markets Europe, Asia, United States

How ELK Studios Compares to Other Top UK Developers

ELK Studios is one of the many developers that is licensed to operate in the UK. If you are not convinced by what you have read on this page, use the table below to view some of the best alternatives.

Developer Established Portfolio Top Games Our Rating ELK Studios 2013 Slots Avalon X, Pirots 4, Nitropolis 5 4.6/5 Playtech 1999 Slots, live games, poker, bingo Age of the Gods, The Walking Dead, Adventures Beyond Wonderland 4.7/5 Play’n GO 1997 Slots, table games Book of Dead, Blackjack Double Exposure, Deuces Wild 4.6/5 NetEnt 1996 Slots, table games Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest, Dead or Alive 2 4.5/5 Microgaming 1994 Slots, table games, live casino Immortal Romance, Mega Moolah, Thunderstruck II 4.4/5

Our Final Verdict

ELK Studios is an iGaming developer known in the industry for creating innovative and feature-heavy slots. While you will not find any table or live casino games, the diversity of slots will meet the needs of many players. Pirots, Nitropolis, and Cygnus are among the standout game series.

Betfair is our top recommendation for ELK Studios games. With over 50 games from this developer, you can sign up and claim no deposit free spins & other bonuses. Accessible on desktop and mobile devices, Betfair is fully regulated in the UK.