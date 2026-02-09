Top Casinos that Accept Apple Pay in February 2026

Top Apple Pay Online Casinos Reviewed

We’ve tested and reviewed the top online casinos in the UK, ranking them based on their overall gambling experience and, more specifically, how well they support Apple Pay payments. Below, you’ll find our top three Apple Pay casino sites, along with short reviews explaining why each one stands out, and where there’s still room for improvement.

Top Apple Pay Casino with a No Deposit Welcome Bonus Betfair Betfair stands out as a leading Apple Pay casino, offering fast, secure deposits and a smooth payment experience for UK players. Apple Pay deposits are processed instantly, come with just a £5 minimum deposit and only £0.01 withdrawal limit so no matter the amount of funds you can cash out. Both deposits and withdrawals with Apple Pay are instant so there’s no waiting around. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.9 /10 Welcome offer Get 50 Free Spins When You Sign Up Get Offer Quick Overview Betfair stands out as a leading Apple Pay casino, offering fast, secure deposits and a smooth payment experience for UK players. Apple Pay deposits are processed instantly, come with just a £5 minimum deposit and only £0.01 withdrawal limit so no matter the amount of funds you can cash out. Both deposits and withdrawals with Apple Pay are instant so there’s no waiting around. + Show more Pros Over 2,000 casino games

£0.01 minimum withdrawal

Instant deposits and withdrawals with Apple Pay

Fast and easy set up of deposit limits and other responsible gambling tools Cons No live casino offers

Win Big on Jackpot Slots and Get Instant Cashouts Paddy Power Paddy Power is another one of the best Apple Pay casino sites for low stakes gamblers as it also has just a £5 minimum deposit limit and a £0.01 withdrawal limit. All Apple Pay deposits and withdrawals come with zero fees attached and are processed within seconds. In addition to Apple Pay, Paddy Power offers up several other popular payment options including debit cards, instant bank transfer, PayPal and Skrill. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.3 /10 Welcome offer 60 Free Spins Welcome Bonus + Deposit £10 To Get 100 More Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview Paddy Power is another one of the best Apple Pay casino sites for low stakes gamblers as it also has just a £5 minimum deposit limit and a £0.01 withdrawal limit. All Apple Pay deposits and withdrawals come with zero fees attached and are processed within seconds. In addition to Apple Pay, Paddy Power offers up several other popular payment options including debit cards, instant bank transfer, PayPal and Skrill. + Show more Pros Live casino bonus available

Low withdrawal and deposit limits

Hourly, daily and weekly jackpot slots

Apple Pay deposits eligible for all bonuses Cons Some some Apple Pay withdrawals can take 2-5 days

Daily and Monthly No Deposit Bonuses William Hill William Hill is a well respected and reliable Apple Pay casino, delivering fast deposits and a smooth, secure payment experience. Apple Pay deposits are processed instantly, with just a £5 minimum deposit. Withdrawals via Apple Pay are also supported, with a £5 minimum withdrawal. William Hill also caters to high-rollers and allows maximum Apple Pay deposits of up to £99,000, while maximum withdrawal limits range between £33,000 and £40,000, depending on the type of debit card linked to your Apple Pay account. + Show more Overall Verdict Welcome offer Deposit & Play £10 - Get 200 Free Spins Get Offer Quick Overview William Hill is a well respected and reliable Apple Pay casino, delivering fast deposits and a smooth, secure payment experience. Apple Pay deposits are processed instantly, with just a £5 minimum deposit. Withdrawals via Apple Pay are also supported, with a £5 minimum withdrawal. William Hill also caters to high-rollers and allows maximum Apple Pay deposits of up to £99,000, while maximum withdrawal limits range between £33,000 and £40,000, depending on the type of debit card linked to your Apple Pay account. + Show more Pros Only £5 minimum deposit

Daily and monthly no deposit bonuses

Apple Pay withdrawal limits of up to £40,000

Deposit and cash out in person at William Hill Shops Cons Minimum deposit limit not as low as other top sites

Can I Claim a Casino Bonus Using Apple Pay in the UK?

Yes, at many of the best Apple Pay casino sites you can claim welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions when depositing with Apple Pay. Most platforms treat Apple Pay deposits the same as standard debit card payments, so they are eligible for any bonuses a casino offers.

However, some casinos do exclude Apple Pay from certain promotions. This is usually due to internal payment processing rules, lower transaction fees for the casino, or the way Apple Pay deposits are categorised behind the scenes. So it’s important to always check the details of a specific promotion first to avoid disappointment.

With that in mind, these are a few of the bonuses from our top Apple Pay casinos in the UK, that are all fully eligible when using Apple Pay:

Casino Bonus Why it’s Apple Pay Friendly Betfair Bet £10, Get £50 in Free Bet Builders & Accas Betfair explicitly lists Apple Pay as a qualifying method for its sign-up offers. Paddy Power 60 Free Spins (No Deposit) + 200 Extra Spins You can claim the initial no-deposit spins instantly, and the rest of the 200 spins are triggered by a £10 Apple Pay deposit. Sky Bet Bet 5p, Get £40 in Free Bets Sky Bet is a “Debit Card & Apple Pay Only” platform. Because they don’t support traditional e-wallets, Apple Pay is a primary qualifying method for all promotions.

What are Apple Pay Casino Sites?

Apple Pay casino sites are simply casinos that accept Apple Pay as a deposit method. These sites allow you to fund your casino accounts quickly and securely using Apple Pay on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, without entering card details manually.

It’s important to note that Apple Pay online casinos don’t usually offer Apple Pay exclusively as a payment option. Instead, these sites tend to offer a variety of payment methods, including bank transfers, credit/debit cards and other eWallets such as PayPal and GPay.

Pros and Cons of Using Apple Pay at an Online Casino

Playing at casino sites with Apple Pay is popular among many players as thy are some of the fastest withdrawal casinos out there in the UK as well as being more convenient and safe than traditional payment methods.. However, while there are plenty of advantages, there are also a few potential drawbacks worth considering such as the ones we’ve outlined below in our breakdown of the pros and cons of using Apple Pay at online casinos.

Pros: Convenient and fast transactions with just one tap

Convenient and fast transactions with just one tap Tokensation and End-to-End Encryption

Tokensation and End-to-End Encryption Casinos never receive your bank card details

Casinos never receive your bank card details Withdrawals are usually processed within 2 hours

Withdrawals are usually processed within 2 hours Biometric authentication (Face ID or Touch ID) prevents unauthorised deposits Cons: Selected bonuses can not be claimed when topping up with Apple Pay

Selected bonuses can not be claimed when topping up with Apple Pay Withdrawals are not always available

Why UK Casino Players Use Apple Pay to Gamble Online

Millions of UK gamblers opt to use an Apple Pay casino online for a variety of reasons. The payment system offers several features listed below that provide greater convenience and/or added security.

Face ID : Requires a facial scan to approve deposits, ensuring only the account holder can authorise Apple Pay transactions at online casinos. This adds a strong extra layer of security and convenience, as you can complete payments in seconds without entering your card details.

: Requires a facial scan to approve deposits, ensuring only the account holder can authorise Apple Pay transactions at online casinos. This adds a strong extra layer of security and convenience, as you can complete payments in seconds without entering your card details. Touch ID : Allows you to confirm casino deposits using your fingerprint, and once again makes payments more secure as only you can confirm them and much faster and simpler than entering your bank details.

: Allows you to confirm casino deposits using your fingerprint, and once again makes payments more secure as only you can confirm them and much faster and simpler than entering your bank details. iCloud : This is Apple’s secure cloud storage and syncing service that stores your data safely online and is available across all your Apple devices. This is where your card details are stored, so you can seamlessly make payments across all your devices without re-entering them.

: This is Apple’s secure cloud storage and syncing service that stores your data safely online and is available across all your Apple devices. This is where your card details are stored, so you can seamlessly make payments across all your devices without re-entering them. Tokenisation & End-to-End Encryption : Apple Pay replaces your bank card number with a unique token for your Apple Pay account. Each time you use it to make a payment, a one-time code is sent to the casino, so they never see your bank card details. On top of this, end-to-end encryption ensures payment data remains protected throughout the transaction process.

: Apple Pay replaces your bank card number with a unique token for your Apple Pay account. Each time you use it to make a payment, a one-time code is sent to the casino, so they never see your bank card details. On top of this, end-to-end encryption ensures payment data remains protected throughout the transaction process. NFC: NFC (Near Field Communication) is not used for online payments, but it powers contactless payments in physical locations. However, the same technology that safeguards these payments and the convenience it offers underpins why many people opt to use Apple Pay both online and in person.

Apple Pay vs Card Payments at Online Casinos – Security Comparison

Here’s a brief overview of how security and key payment features at UK online credit card casinos compare with those offered when making payments via Apple Pay, highlighting the main differences in protection, and ease of use.

Security Feature Card Payments Apple Pay Card Info Shared with Casino ✅ ❌ Biometric Transaction Approval ❌ ✅ Data Protection ✅ (basic encryption) ✅ (tokenization & encryption) Fraud Prevention ✅ (medium) ✅(high) Chargeback ✅ ⚠️ (handled by card issuer linked to Apple Pay) Dispute Options ✅ ⚠️ (handled by card issuer linked to Apple Pay) Device Specific Access ❌ ✅

Two Myths and One Truth About Apple Pay Casinos

Choosing the right payment method can feel like a gamble in itself. To help you play it safe, here is the quick lowdown on what’s actually true and what’s just noise when it comes to using Apple Pay at online casinos.

✅ Truth – Apple Pay doesn’t share your card details with the casino : Instead of receiving your card details, Apple Pay uses tokenisation, meaning the casino receives a secure one-time transaction code.

: Instead of receiving your card details, Apple Pay uses tokenisation, meaning the casino receives a secure one-time transaction code. ❌ Myth #1 – No Casinos offer bonuses if you pay with Apple Pay : While you are not eligible to claim some casino bonuses at some casinos if depositing with Apple Pay, there are still many bonuses that can be claimed when using Apple Pay for transactions.

: While you are not eligible to claim some casino bonuses at some casinos if depositing with Apple Pay, there are still many bonuses that can be claimed when using Apple Pay for transactions. ❌ Myth #2 – Apple Pay online casinos are anonymous and untraceable: Although your card details aren’t shared with Apple Pay, it still offers slightly more privacy than bank card payments, but it’s not anonymous. Your card/bank is still linked to your Apple Pay account, and Apple Pay casinos must follow KYC regulations.

How to Make a Deposit at a Casino With Apple Pay

Making a deposit at an online casino with Apple Pay is one of the fastest and easiest ways to fund your gambling wallet. Just follow these steps below, and you’ll be playing your favourite real money casino games in seconds.

Log in to your top Apple Pay online casino: Sign in to your account (or create one) and head to the Cashier / Banking section. Select Apple Pay as your deposit method: Select Apple Pay from the available payment options and enter the amount you wish to deposit. Approve the payment on your Apple device: You’ll be asked to confirm the transaction using Face ID, Touch ID, or your device passcode. Start playing: Deposits are typically processed instantly, and once they appear, you can start playing games immediately.

Can I Withdraw Funds Using Apple Pay?

Yes, many casino sites with Apple Pay support it for both deposits and withdrawals. In many cases, if you fund your account using Apple Pay, the casino will require you to withdraw your winnings using the same method.

That said, Apple Pay isn’t always available for withdrawals at every casino. Some casino sites with Apple Pay only offer it as a deposit option, meaning you’ll need to choose an alternative withdrawal method, such as a bank transfer or debit card.

Using Apple Pay on Mobile Casinos vs Desktop

Apple Pay is an Apple mobile payment method that works best on iPhone and iPad devices. Once a card is linked, deposits take just seconds and require minimal effort, with payments approved instantly using Face ID or Touch ID.

When using Safari on a Mac, Apple Pay is also straightforward, as your payment details are securely stored on your iCloud, which should be linked to your desktop or laptop. In some cases, you may be asked to confirm the transaction using your iPhone or Apple Watch.

If you’re using a non-Apple computer or a third-party browser such as Chrome, you can still use Apple Pay, but the process is less convenient. You’ll need to scan a QR code with your iPhone or iPad and then approve the payment directly on your Apple device.

Tips for Using Apple Pay at Online Casinos

Apple Pay is designed to be quick and intuitive, making payment errors at an online casino that accepts Apple Pay extremely unlikely. However, there are still some best practices you should follow to get the most out of using Apple Pay and your gambling experience overall, so here are five top tips when playing at the top Apple Pay casino sites.

Tip #1: Enable Touch ID/Face ID on Your Device Pretty much every model since the iPhone X uses Face ID, and it’s typically activated during the initial setup of the phone, but just make sure it’s enabled, and your casino app has permission to use it. Not only does it make payments easier and faster, but it also adds an extra layer of security.

Tip #2: Check Bonus Terms and Conditions Before Making a Deposit If you are looking to take advantage of your casino’s bonuses before depositing, carefully review the T’s and C’s to ensure deposits via Apple Pay are eligible for the bonus, as they are sometimes not.

Tip #3: Manage Your Bankroll and Set Limits When playing at an online casino, Apple Pay deposits are fast and effortless, which is convenient but can also increase the risk of overspending. Because you can deposit and play anytime, it’s important to only gamble with money you can afford to lose and to set deposit limits or other responsible gambling controls within your casino account.

Tip #4: Check Withdrawal Methods Apple Pay isn’t always available for withdrawals, so it’s important to check whether your chosen casino supports it as a cash-out method or offers a suitable alternative.

Keep your device software up to date at all times. Using the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, or macOS helps prevent Apple Pay errors, enhances security, and ensures smooth compatibility with online casino payment systems.

Troubleshooting Common Apple Pay Casino Issues

“Why is my Apple Pay not working?” is one of the top troubleshooting topics for iPhone searched for on the internet. Most of the time, there is a simple fix for any issue you are having, and below we go through some of the most common ways to resolve issues with the digital payment option.

Restart Your Phone The first step to take for any issues you are having is simply restarting your device. You’d be surprised just how often the simple step can solve your issue.

Apple Pay Setup or Wallet Issues If you are having issues setting up your Apple Wallet or it isn’t working at all, make sure your device is running the latest iOS software. Removing and re-adding your car to Apple Wallet can also fix unexpected errors.

Deposit Declined A deposit being declined is almost always linked to an issue with your card issuer rather than Apple Pay. Check your bank details are correct and the cards have not expired, or contact your bank to check that gambling transactions are permitted on your card. Alternatively, for a quicker fix, select a different card linked to your Apple Wallet if you have one.

Biometric Approval Not Working If your Face ID or Touch ID is not working, go to settings and make sure it is enabled and that the app has permission to use it. You can also approve the transaction with your passcode instead.

Deposit Not Showing in Casino Wallet Apple Pay deposits usually appear in your casino balance instantly. If they don’t, try refreshing the page or logging out and back into your account. During busy periods, it may take longer to process. If the funds still haven’t appeared after 15 minutes or so, check your Apple Wallet transaction history to confirm the payment was successful, then contact the casino’s support team if needed.

Is Apple Pay a Smart Choice for UK Players?

Playing at a top Apple Pay casino in the UK adds an extra layer of security, as your card details are never shared directly with the casino, reducing the risk of fraud or data breaches. Apple Pay also makes deposits and withdrawals fast and effortless, with transactions completed in seconds using Face ID, no manual input, and typically no fees, definitely making it a smart choice for UK players.

When choosing an Apple Pay casino, it’s worth prioritising sites with low minimum deposits, no payment fees, strong promotions, a broad game selection, and a proven track record of reliability and trustworthiness.

To help narrow your options, we’ve highlighted the best platforms that tick all these boxes. Betfair stood out as the top Apple Pay online casino, offering an exciting games library, generous casino promotions, and a smooth experience across iPhone, iPad, and desktop devices.