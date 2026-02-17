Best Esports Betting Sites in February, 2026

We’ve selected BoyleSports, SkyBet, and William Hill as the leading esports betting sites in the UK. These sites offer global tournament coverage and alternate handicap lines, alongside competitive esports odds and boosts.

In addition to reviewing these sites in more detail, we’ll address the most popular markets when betting on esports. We’ll also analyse the best current bonuses for esports players. Let’s start with a glance at our top 10 betting sites for esports.

Best UK Esports Betting Platforms in 2026

Now, we’re going to review our best UK betting sites for esports in a little more detail. This will help you to compare these sites directly and determine which one is best for you.

Top Rated for Valorant Match/Handicap Betting BoyleSports BoyleSports is our pick as the best online esports betting site. This is especially true if you’re a fan of the tactical first-person shooter (FPS) games such as Valorant, with BoyleSports offering an average of 50 betting lines per match. Take advantage of sports betting promotions with up to £25 in free bet credits. + Show more Overall Verdict 10 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10 Get £25 In Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview BoyleSports is our pick as the best online esports betting site. This is especially true if you’re a fan of the tactical first-person shooter (FPS) games such as Valorant, with BoyleSports offering an average of 50 betting lines per match. Take advantage of sports betting promotions with up to £25 in free bet credits. + Show more Pros Access 50+ match betting markets on FPS games like Valorant

Leverage alternate handicap markets and Pistol Round betting

Correct score betting unlocks highly competitive odds

Unlock a free £5 accumulator through the All Sport Acca Loyalty Programme Cons The site offers fewer in-play esports betting markets

The site covers fewer tournaments than some of its rivals 🔫Top Esports Markets and Odds at BoyleSports These include alternate match and map handicaps, which increase to -2.5 ahead of best-of-five encounters. BoyleSports also offers Pistol Round winner markets in FPS games, which cover the first and final rounds of a particular match or half. These even money markets unlock odds of between 1.91 and 2.10 on average. Correct score betting is also available across all esports matches covered by BoyleSports. This enables you to wager at enhanced odds and is ideal for knowledgeable or analytical bettors. The current BoyleSports welcome bonus unlocks £25 in free bets and a separate £10 casino bonus. Simply deposit £10 and wager this at odds of 2.00 or greater to qualify. All qualifying wagers must be placed within 30 days of registration, while the free bets remain valid on your account for seven days. 🏆Top 5 Features Available at BoyleSports Super Boosts – Selected esports markets will be boosted by up to 30%

– Selected esports markets will be boosted by up to 30% Bet Builder Boosts – Boosts of between 25% and 50% are available on qualifying Bet Builder wagers on esports

– Boosts of between 25% and 50% are available on qualifying Bet Builder wagers on esports Acca Insurance – Insure qualifying esports accas to unlock a proportional payout even if one leg loses

– Insure qualifying esports accas to unlock a proportional payout even if one leg loses Cash Out – Full cash-out options are available on qualifying in-play esports markets

– Full cash-out options are available on qualifying in-play esports markets Bet Calculator – Use the built-in bet calculator to calculate returns and experiment with different stakes 💡Expert Opinion BoyleSports, one of the best betting sites in the UK, offers extensive esports coverage, with its range of Valorant and similar FPS games particularly impressive. There are also plenty of promotions available to esports players, including the site’s All Sport Acca Loyalty bonus. This unlocks a free £5 accumulator bet when you place 5 x £5 accas, each of which must include 5+ legs and cumulative odds of 4.00 or greater. UKGC Licence 39469 Top 3 Esports Call of Duty, Counter Strike, Dota 2 Free Bet Credits ✅ Mobile App ✅ Min.Deposit/Min. Withdrawal £5/£5 Payment Options VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Bank TransferPay By Bank 🔫Top Esports Markets and Odds at BoyleSports These include alternate match and map handicaps, which increase to -2.5 ahead of best-of-five encounters. BoyleSports also offers Pistol Round winner markets in FPS games, which cover the first and final rounds of a particular match or half. These even money markets unlock odds of between 1.91 and 2.10 on average. Correct score betting is also available across all esports matches covered by BoyleSports. This enables you to wager at enhanced odds and is ideal for knowledgeable or analytical bettors. The current BoyleSports welcome bonus unlocks £25 in free bets and a separate £10 casino bonus. Simply deposit £10 and wager this at odds of 2.00 or greater to qualify. All qualifying wagers must be placed within 30 days of registration, while the free bets remain valid on your account for seven days. 🏆Top 5 Features Available at BoyleSports Super Boosts – Selected esports markets will be boosted by up to 30%

– Selected esports markets will be boosted by up to 30% Bet Builder Boosts – Boosts of between 25% and 50% are available on qualifying Bet Builder wagers on esports

– Boosts of between 25% and 50% are available on qualifying Bet Builder wagers on esports Acca Insurance – Insure qualifying esports accas to unlock a proportional payout even if one leg loses

– Insure qualifying esports accas to unlock a proportional payout even if one leg loses Cash Out – Full cash-out options are available on qualifying in-play esports markets

– Full cash-out options are available on qualifying in-play esports markets Bet Calculator – Use the built-in bet calculator to calculate returns and experiment with different stakes 💡Expert Opinion BoyleSports, one of the best betting sites in the UK, offers extensive esports coverage, with its range of Valorant and similar FPS games particularly impressive. There are also plenty of promotions available to esports players, including the site’s All Sport Acca Loyalty bonus. This unlocks a free £5 accumulator bet when you place 5 x £5 accas, each of which must include 5+ legs and cumulative odds of 4.00 or greater. Overall Verdict 10 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10 Get £25 In Free Bets Get Offer Key Features UKGC Licence 39469 Top 3 Esports Call of Duty, Counter Strike, Dota 2 Free Bet Credits ✅ Mobile App ✅ Min.Deposit/Min. Withdrawal £5/£5 Payment Options VISA, Mastercard, Skrill, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Bank TransferPay By Bank

Best for Global Esports Tournament Coverage Sky Bet Sky Bet is one of the best online esports betting sites for international event and tournament coverage. Here, you can bet on Counter Strike CTT events in North and South America, or League of Legends events in Spain and various parts of Eastern Europe. You can use your free bet credits from the Sky Bet free bet club to wager on a host of top esports. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Place Any Bet and Get £30 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview Sky Bet is one of the best online esports betting sites for international event and tournament coverage. Here, you can bet on Counter Strike CTT events in North and South America, or League of Legends events in Spain and various parts of Eastern Europe. You can use your free bet credits from the Sky Bet free bet club to wager on a host of top esports. + Show more Pros Bet on esports tournaments in Eastern Europe and the Americas

LoL betting unlocks extensive handicaps and totals lines

Wager on 50+ match betting markets on Call of Duty League matches

Bet just £0.05 to unlock £30 in free bets as a new customer Cons You cannot livestream all esports matches and tournaments

There’s a lack of dedicated esports bonus offers ⚽Leading Site for eFootball Matches Sky Bet’s LoL match coverage is particularly impressive. In addition to competitive two-way moneylines and handicaps, you can also bet the over/under on the total number of maps that will be contested. When betting on eFootball matches at Sky Bet, you can also access familiar markets such as three-way moneylines, alternative handicaps, and Double Chance betting. When wagering on events like the Call of Duty League, Sky Bet offers 50+ betting markets per match, including individual map winners and the correct score. As a new Sky Bet customer, you’re eligible to receive £30 in free bets. This bonus requires an initial deposit of £5+ and a qualifying wager of just £0.05, which must be staked at odds of 2.00 or greater. 🏆Top 4 Features Available at Sky Bet Sky Bet Club – Bet £30 each week to unlock 2 x £2.50 free BuildABet wagers

– Bet £30 each week to unlock 2 x £2.50 free BuildABet wagers Accumulator Boosts – Access esports accumulator recommendations and boosts on qualifying markets

– Access esports accumulator recommendations and boosts on qualifying markets My Bets – This feature records your historic bets and provides insights into your activity

– This feature records your historic bets and provides insights into your activity Responsible Gambling Tools – Set customisable deposit limits in under a minute online 💡Expert Opinion Sky Bet definitely excels when it comes to coverage of LoL, eFootball tournaments, and Call of Duty. We were also intrigued by the site’s Free Bet Club, which unlocks up to £5 in weekly free bets (or alternative rewards) when you stake £30 or more during the qualifying period. Sky Bet also offers an extensive range of safer gambling tools, including personalised deposit limits that can be set quickly. UKGC Licence 67370 Top 3 Esports Dota 2, CS2, Valorant Free Bet Credits ✅ Mobile App ✅ Min.Deposit/Min. Withdrawal £5/£5 Payment Options Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Pay By Bank ⚽Leading Site for eFootball Matches Sky Bet’s LoL match coverage is particularly impressive. In addition to competitive two-way moneylines and handicaps, you can also bet the over/under on the total number of maps that will be contested. When betting on eFootball matches at Sky Bet, you can also access familiar markets such as three-way moneylines, alternative handicaps, and Double Chance betting. When wagering on events like the Call of Duty League, Sky Bet offers 50+ betting markets per match, including individual map winners and the correct score. As a new Sky Bet customer, you’re eligible to receive £30 in free bets. This bonus requires an initial deposit of £5+ and a qualifying wager of just £0.05, which must be staked at odds of 2.00 or greater. 🏆Top 4 Features Available at Sky Bet Sky Bet Club – Bet £30 each week to unlock 2 x £2.50 free BuildABet wagers

– Bet £30 each week to unlock 2 x £2.50 free BuildABet wagers Accumulator Boosts – Access esports accumulator recommendations and boosts on qualifying markets

– Access esports accumulator recommendations and boosts on qualifying markets My Bets – This feature records your historic bets and provides insights into your activity

– This feature records your historic bets and provides insights into your activity Responsible Gambling Tools – Set customisable deposit limits in under a minute online 💡Expert Opinion Sky Bet definitely excels when it comes to coverage of LoL, eFootball tournaments, and Call of Duty. We were also intrigued by the site’s Free Bet Club, which unlocks up to £5 in weekly free bets (or alternative rewards) when you stake £30 or more during the qualifying period. Sky Bet also offers an extensive range of safer gambling tools, including personalised deposit limits that can be set quickly. Overall Verdict 9.8 /10 Welcome offer Place Any Bet and Get £30 in Free Bets Get Offer Key Features UKGC Licence 67370 Top 3 Esports Dota 2, CS2, Valorant Free Bet Credits ✅ Mobile App ✅ Min.Deposit/Min. Withdrawal £5/£5 Payment Options Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, Pay By Bank

Widest Selection of LoL Tournament Odds William Hill When engaging in betting on esports online, William Hill also offers exceptional LoL coverage. Firstly, the site covers an extensive range of tournaments, including the League of Legends Championship Series and the popular Campeonato Brasileiro in Brazil. There are many esports team and player specials available across all esports variations. + Show more Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets Get Offer Quick Overview When engaging in betting on esports online, William Hill also offers exceptional LoL coverage. Firstly, the site covers an extensive range of tournaments, including the League of Legends Championship Series and the popular Campeonato Brasileiro in Brazil. There are many esports team and player specials available across all esports variations. + Show more Pros Bet on international LoL tournaments such as the Championship Series

Access over 50 betting lines per individual League of Legends match

Map betting lines include kill handicaps and totals

Use esports betting coupons to access boosted handicaps and map lines Cons Livestreaming isn’t widely available during esports tournaments

The desktop site can be a little cumbersome to navigate 🔫Range of Markets and Handicap Lines at William Hill When you bet on matches in events like the LoL Championship Series, you’ll also be able to access well over 50 individual lines. These include a huge selection of individual map markets, such as the team that will record the highest number of kills, the over/under on total kills, and kill handicaps. The site even offers esports match betting coupons, which can boost selected handicap lines and specific map winners. William Hill’s welcome bonus comprises £30 in free bets, and can be accessed when you deposit and wager £10 or more. The qualifying wager must be placed at odds of 1.50 or greater, which unlocks with an implied probability value of up to 66.7%. 🏆Top 4 Features Available At William Hill Acca Boosts – Variable acca boosts of between 5% and 100% on qualifying esports wager

– Variable acca boosts of between 5% and 100% on qualifying esports wager Top Bets – This feature recommends top bets that offer optimal value

– This feature recommends top bets that offer optimal value Acca Insurance – This allows you to ensure qualifying esports accas and unlock a proportional payout even if one leg loses.

– This allows you to ensure qualifying esports accas and unlock a proportional payout even if one leg loses. Esports Betting Coupons – Provide odds boosts to qualifying handicaps and map betting lines 💡Expert Opinion We like William Hill’s LoL coverage, which covers a raft of international tournaments. League of Legends matches also unlock a large selection of markets, including handicaps and totals for individual maps. The use of dedicated esports coupons also delivers regularly boosted odds and markets, with some lines enhanced by 10% or higher. UKGC Licence 39225 Top 3 Esports LoL, Dota 2, CS2 Free Bet Credits ❌ Mobile App ✅ Min. Deposit/Min. Withdrawal £5/£5 Payment Methods VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Apple Pay, Fast Bank Transfer 🔫Range of Markets and Handicap Lines at William Hill When you bet on matches in events like the LoL Championship Series, you’ll also be able to access well over 50 individual lines. These include a huge selection of individual map markets, such as the team that will record the highest number of kills, the over/under on total kills, and kill handicaps. The site even offers esports match betting coupons, which can boost selected handicap lines and specific map winners. William Hill’s welcome bonus comprises £30 in free bets, and can be accessed when you deposit and wager £10 or more. The qualifying wager must be placed at odds of 1.50 or greater, which unlocks with an implied probability value of up to 66.7%. 🏆Top 4 Features Available At William Hill Acca Boosts – Variable acca boosts of between 5% and 100% on qualifying esports wager

– Variable acca boosts of between 5% and 100% on qualifying esports wager Top Bets – This feature recommends top bets that offer optimal value

– This feature recommends top bets that offer optimal value Acca Insurance – This allows you to ensure qualifying esports accas and unlock a proportional payout even if one leg loses.

– This allows you to ensure qualifying esports accas and unlock a proportional payout even if one leg loses. Esports Betting Coupons – Provide odds boosts to qualifying handicaps and map betting lines 💡Expert Opinion We like William Hill’s LoL coverage, which covers a raft of international tournaments. League of Legends matches also unlock a large selection of markets, including handicaps and totals for individual maps. The use of dedicated esports coupons also delivers regularly boosted odds and markets, with some lines enhanced by 10% or higher. Overall Verdict 9.7 /10 Welcome offer Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets Get Offer Key Features UKGC Licence 39225 Top 3 Esports LoL, Dota 2, CS2 Free Bet Credits ❌ Mobile App ✅ Min. Deposit/Min. Withdrawal £5/£5 Payment Methods VISA, Mastercard, Maestro, PayPal, Skrill, Neteller, Paysafecard, Apple Pay, Fast Bank Transfer

What Esports are Available at UK Bookies?

We’ve already touched on some of the games featured as part of UK esports betting at the best gambling sites in the UK. We’re going to drill a little deeper into the most popular games below, while discussing some of the highest-profile tournaments.

Counter Strike

The Counter Strike series includes both CS:GO and CS2 titles, both of which are tactical FPS games that typically feature competitive 5×5 matches. CS games are quite short and high-octane, lasting between 20 and 40 minutes on average. Popular Counter-Strike tournaments include the CS2 Majors (which unlock prize funds of up to £1.25 million) and are part of the annual CCT season.

Dota 2

Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game, which is heavily focused on strategy. In terms of gameplay, Dota 2 sees two teams of five players occupy and defend their own separate base on a specific map. Because of the game’s complexity, it can feature over 100 betting lines per match. The most popular Dota 2 competitions include BLAST Slam, Dream League, and the annual CCT seasons.

League of Legends

This is another iconic and competitive MOBA game, which features a 5v5 gameplay model. During the game, players select from over 160 unique champions, who work within the team to destroy the enemy’s main base structure (the Nexus). This game features several different maps with unique features and variable betting markets. The League of Legends World Championship is the single biggest esports tournament, featuring prize pools that regularly exceed $40 million.

Valorant

Valorant is another tactical FPS game that has borrowed heavily from the Counter-Strike series. To this end, it features a similar buy menu, spray patterns, and inaccuracy while moving. Valorant matches are quicker and unlock a smaller selection of betting markets overall, including lines such as Pistol Round winners. The most widely covered tournaments include VCT Americas events and the lucrative Saudi E-League Championship.

FIFA Esports

FIFA Esports is focused on the iconic football game series from EA Sports. This unlocks a huge selection of betting markets that share a significant crossover with traditional sports and football wagering, such as alternative goals and handicap lines, and even Both Teams to Score (BTTS). Other familiar betting markets include Double Chance lines and Draw No Bet. The game’s highest profile competition is the FIFAe World Cup. This is the e-version of the real thing, which you can find on the best FIFA World Cup betting sites.

How Does Esports Gameplay Work?

Esports betting online gameplay varies from one game and franchise to the next. However, there are some universal components of both FPS and MOBA games. We’ll explore these in more detail below.

Micro and Macro Mechanics

Micro mechanics refer to elite-level and individual technical skills that influence real-time match outcomes, such as aiming, dodging, and combo execution. Conversely, macro mechanics are focused on map-wide strategies and decision-making that determine overall results. Both mechanics are key to success when playing esports games, while understanding them also helps you to predict moneyline and handicap betting markets.

Map Awareness

Similarly, map awareness is incredibly important in both FPS and MOBA games. You must be aware of map positions in real-time, too, to track enemy or ally locations and gauge the overall state of the game. From a bettor’s perspective, this makes it far easier to predict match outcomes and identify the best value in-play markets, especially kill totals and handicaps. In FPS games, enhanced map awareness also enables you to make near-instant decisions in real-time.

Team Architecture

In esports, Team Architecture refers to the deliberate structuring of individual player roles: chiefly heroes and agents. It may also describe the collective structures that support them in-game. Agents appear in tactical shooters such as CoD or Valorant, and can perform roles such as blocking enemy vision, initiating attacks, and serving as defensive specialists. Heroes turn out in MOBA games like LoL and can help to secure collective objectives and control maps.

Reading the Economy

From a gameplay and esports betting perspective, reading the economy is also crucial. Game franchises like CS have their own unique buy economy, which encompasses the financial status of each team and their real-time buying power. By reading this, you can more accurately predict overall outcomes and results of maps contested later in the game. This is especially true in instances where teams are saving or have a full buy-in place for the later rounds. Teams with an advantage here may also look to bait their opponents and force errors from them.

Trading Lives for Map Control (Why map control is key in esports)

This is another key strategic component of esports games, particularly tactical FPS titles. It refers to the decision to sacrifice an exposed player’s life in exchange for greater map control. This may manifest itself in different ways, from accessing strategic information to opening up a site or disrupting the enemy’s position. This can have a significant bearing on individual games and cause you to adjust or hedge your betting strategy.

How to Bet on Esports

We’ve highlighted BoyleSports as one of the best UK sites for esports. Signing up for an account with the brand and betting on esports is also incredibly straightforward, while the registration process is similar across all esports platforms. Here’s a concise step-by-step guide to help you get started:

Visit the Homepage and Join: Firstly, click through the BoyleSports website and navigate towards the Join button in the top right-hand corner. When choosing an alternative e-sports betting platform, you may have to hit the Register or Signup button.

Enter your Personal Information: Now, provide your legal name, address, and date of birth when prompted. The site will use this information and attempt to verify your age and identity during the registration process.

Open your Account: Next, you’ll move to a second screen. Here, you’ll be required to create your account with a verifiable email and unique username. This must then be secured with a memorable password. Then provide your mobile phone number before responding to the verification message sent via SMS.

Choose whether to Verify your Account: To complete the initial process, accept the site’s terms and conditions, and confirm. Your account can then be opened, while you’ll also have the opportunity to verify your information using supporting documentation at this stage. This can be uploaded via your account page. Just remember, you’ll have to do this before you’re able to withdraw any winnings.

Start Wagering: At this stage, you’re ready to place your first esports bet. Usually, esports tournaments and matches can be accessed via the left-hand side of the lobby, where you can browse the available betting lines. Click on relevant odds to have them automatically populate your bet slip, before structuring your bets and confirming your stake.

Esports Bonuses Available at UK Bookmakers

Although you won’t find many dedicated esports betting bonuses at our recommended bookmakers, there are plenty of promotions that can be used in conjunction with tournaments and matches. Here’s a summary of the best current esports betting offers.

🥇 Welcome Bonus: Each of our best esports betting apps offer welcome bonus that can be used on esports markets. Most such offers comprise a familiar Bet and Get structure, with Sky Bet’s welcome package offering optimal value. This comprises £30 in free bets and can be unlocked with a minimum qualifying stake of just £0.05. The qualifying wager can be staked on esports markets with odds of 2.00 or greater.

🥇 Esports Odds Boosts: The leading esports betting sites in the UK offer odds boosts on qualifying esports betting lines, too. William Hill offers a particularly impressive range, including variable boosts of between 5% and 100% on accumulators. The site also publishes regular esports coupons, which boost selected handicaps and map betting lines by 10% or more.

🥇 Acca Free Bets: BoyleSports is currently running an Acca Loyalty Free Bets promo, which is available to existing customers and unlocks a £5 free accumulator. This requires you to place 5 x £5 qualifying accas during the previous week, each of which must have combined odds of 4.00, and at least five individual picks. Esports accumulators that meet these requirements can qualify for the bonus.

🥇 BetBuilder Bonuses: As our best current site for esports betting, BoyleSports also offers extensive BetBuilder bonuses across several different sports (including esports games and tournaments). Boosts of between 25% and 50% are available on average, and can be applied to BetBuilder wagers that feature 3+ legs and cumulative odds of 4.00 or greater. Interestingly, Coral Sports also offers a range of BetBuilder bonus offers.

Popular Bet Types at Esports Betting Sites

The number of available lines and markets continues to evolve at leading esports betting apps. We’ve already touched on Pistol Round winner betting, which focuses on two seminal rounds and was introduced after the classic FPS format was changed. Below, you’ll find a summary of the most popular betting markets available today.

🎮Match Winner: This is the most straightforward wager type, which requires you to pick the winner of a esports specific match. Two-way moneylines offer the best value in general, as they negate the draw as a potential outcome and marginally increase your chances of winning. Overall, BoyleSports offers the most competitive esports moneylines, while some lines may also benefit from odds boosts.

🎮Map Winner: You can also access moneylines, spreads, and totals lines during individual maps. William Hill offers a particularly broad selection of map betting markets, especially during MOBA games like League of Legends. Map moneylines are usually tighter than those for the overall match, while they can offer enhanced value in-play depending on the state of play and real-time map positions.

🎮Map Totals: William Hill also offers the largest selection of map totals. This market usually enables you to bet on the over/under on how many maps will be contested during a particular match. Consensus lines will vary from 1.5 to 2.5 depending on the length of the match, and whether you’re wagering on a best-of-three or best-of-five encounter. Map totals betting unlocks relatively even odds and implied probability values of up to 50.0%.

🎮First Kill: At sites like Sky Bet and William Hill, you can also wager exclusively on the first kill in esports games. Popular across both FPS and MOBA games, markets usually enable you to bet on the team or player who will record the first kill. Historic performance data and K-D Diff statistics will inform the starting odds, which typically range between 1.40 and 1.70 due to the market’s high volatility.

🎮Correct Score: Correct score betting is also available across all esports betting markets. This is a higher-risk market that simultaneously unlocks the potential for increased returns. However, this market can be easier to predict in best-of-three encounters, as there are fewer potential outcomes and scores possible. This type of wager can create increased value when compared to moneylines and is likely to be favoured by experienced bettors.

Payment Methods at Esports Betting Sites

Our leading esports bookies all offer a variety of fiat payment methods, including staples such as Visa and Mastercard debit, Apple Pay, and even prepaid cards. We’ll delve a little deeper into these payment methods below, while evaluating them in terms of convenience and security. You may also wish to check out the fastest withdrawal betting sites in the UK.

💳Debit Cards: While credit card use has been banned at the best sites for esports betting in the UK, you can still deposit and withdraw using Visa and Mastercard debit cards. This payment method is universally accepted at sites in the UK, while debit cards are secured using EMV chip technology and end-to-end encryption (E2EE). When using debit cards for withdrawals, transactions can take up to three business days, but are often completed within hours.

💳e-Wallets: E-wallets all process instant deposits and will enable you to access winnings within 24 hours. Popular e-wallets like PayPal and Skrill also leverage two-factor authentication (2FA) to secure your account, while you can combine multiple debit cards and bank accounts within a single interface. This affords you greater flexibility overall. However, ewallets also apply transaction fees to withdrawals, which are fixed at a flat 2.99% on PayPal.

💳Mobile Payments: If you deposit and wager via your smartphone, you can process transactions using Apple or Google Pay. Both mobile payment methods are quick and convenient, with all deposits completed instantly. They also connect directly to your wallet and primary debit card, and they also benefit from the biometric security features on your device. Withdrawals can take up to three business days via this method, while some brands don’t allow you to access winnings via Apple or Google Pay.

💳Prepaid Cards: The most popular prepaid card is the Paysafecard. This is a prepaid, voucher-based payment system that allows you to deposit funds without sharing sensitive bank or debit card details. Each voucher will have a unique and secure 16-digit PIN that can be used to process a single transaction. However, prepaid cards of this type tend to feature lower minimum deposit limits than alternative methods, while they cannot be used to process withdrawals.

💳Bank Transfer: Bank transfers offer the most secure way to deposit or withdraw funds and are universally available at our recommended sites for betting on esports. Bank transfers are secure because they leverage direct bank-to-bank messaging and bypass many intermediaries. However, withdrawals processed via bank transfers can take up to seven business days in some instances, while the minimum withdrawal limit can often be higher than £50.

Bookmaker Debit Cards eWallets Mobile Payments Prepaid Cards Bank Transfer BoyleSports ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Highbet ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PaddyPower ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sky Bet ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ William Hill ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Virgin Bet ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ PariMatch ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ JeffBet ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Midnite ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Coral Sports ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Esports Tournament Calendar 2026

Before placing bets on esports, you’ll need to evaluate the annual calendar and tournament schedule. This will let you identify high-profile events such as the 2026 Esports World Cup, which will feature several games and tournaments, and unlock a huge variety of betting markets. Here’s an overview of the key events to look for in the year ahead.

Tournament Date Game Variant Location Prize Money VCT 2026: EMEA Clash February 16th, 2026 to February 26th, 2026 Valorant Europe $25,000 2026 Americas Cup March 2026 League of Legends Brazil TBC ESL Pro League Season 23 March 13, 2026, to March 15th, 2026 CS2 Sweden $275,000 PGL Bucharest 2026 Apr 3rd, 2026 to April 11th, 2026 CS:GO Bucharest, Romania $625,000 BLAST Rivals Spring 2026 Apr 29 – May 03, 2026 CS:GO US $350,000 CS Asia Championships 2026 May 19th, 2026 to May 24th, 2026 CS2 China $400,000 BLAST Slam VII May 26th, 2026 to June 7th, 2026 Dota 2 TBA $1,000,000 CS2 Major Championship – IEM Cologne June 2nd, 2026 to June 21st, 2026 CS2 Cologne, Germany $1,250,000 Esports World Cup August 4th, 2026 to 22nd August 2026 Various Saudi Arabia $75,000,000 (Total) RLCS 2026 – World Championship September 15th, 2026 to September 20th, 2026 Rocket League TBC $750,000 League of Legends World Championship 2026 October 16th, 2026 to November 14th, 2026 League of Legends US $2,000,000

Bet on Esports Responsibly

Given the growing range of esports betting markets available, it can be hard to manage your bankroll. If you do begin to struggle with disciplined bankroll management or begin to chase losses, you may want to seek advice or support from an independent organization. We’ve listed some of the most helpful resources below:

Conclusion

Our detailed reviews have revealed BoyleSports, Sky Bet, and William Hill to be the leading esports betting sites in the UK. Each of these platforms offers extensive tournament and match betting coverage, while also unlocking generous welcome bonuses and accumulator boosts.

By betting with these established and UKGC-licensed brands, you can also access secure payment methods and high-quality customer support. Extensive player protections exist too, including customisable deposit limits and the opportunity to self-exclude from betting when required.