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Funzpoints Casino at a Glance

Here’s a quick-reference summary of the key facts before diving into the full breakdown of our Funzpoints review.

Feature Details Founded 2019 Operator Woopla Inc. (Nova Scotia, Canada) Platform Type Sweepstakes social casino (free-to-play) Welcome Bonus 1,000 Standard Funzpoints + 250 Premium Funzpoints on sign-up Game Count 65–115 proprietary slots and keno titles Currency Types Standard Funzpoints (free play) / Premium Funzpoints (redeemable) Minimum Redemption 2,000 PF ($20) Redemption Methods Bank transfer / ACH Customer Support Email, phone (888-521-1666), Twitter, in-game form Mobile Availability Mobile-optimized browser (no dedicated native app) States Available 46 US states (see restricted states list below)

Funzpoints Review: Pros and Cons

Funzpoints offers a streamlined, easy-to-use sweepstakes casino experience built around its own in-house games. However, that simplicity comes with trade-offs, particularly in terms of game variety and overall depth compared to larger platforms.

Pros No purchase necessary — points are earnable for free via wheel spins, mail-in requests, and sign-up bonus

No purchase necessary — points are earnable for free via wheel spins, mail-in requests, and sign-up bonus Real prize redemption via bank transfer/ACH with a low 2,000 PF minimum

Real prize redemption via bank transfer/ACH with a low 2,000 PF minimum Nightly jackpot draw with tickets earned automatically through gameplay

Nightly jackpot draw with tickets earned automatically through gameplay FunzWheel free spin available every 3 hours for additional Funzpoints

FunzWheel free spin available every 3 hours for additional Funzpoints Mobile-optimized browser play works on both iOS and Android without an app download

Mobile-optimized browser play works on both iOS and Android without an app download Phone support available at 888-521-1666 — a channel most social casinos skip Cons Only 10 games accessible in Standard (free-play) mode without making a purchase

Only 10 games accessible in Standard (free-play) mode without making a purchase All games are proprietary in-house titles — no third-party providers like Pragmatic Play or NetEnt

All games are proprietary in-house titles — no third-party providers like Pragmatic Play or NetEnt No table games, live dealer, or poker — slots and keno only

No table games, live dealer, or poker — slots and keno only Redemption limited to bank transfer/ACH — no PayPal, e-wallets, or crypto

Redemption limited to bank transfer/ACH — no PayPal, e-wallets, or crypto No live chat support

No live chat support Restricted in 14 US states including New York, New Jersey, and Nevada

Funzpoints Review: Welcome Bonus & Promotions

The sign-up offer at Funzpoints casinon requires no promo code and no purchase. Create an account and you receive 1,000 Standard Funzpoints immediately. Complete your player profile and an additional 250 Premium Funzpoints are credited — giving you a starting Premium balance worth $2.50 in redemption value before you’ve spent anything.

First-time purchasers get a 100% match on their first Standard Funzpoints package. A $4.99 purchase delivers 1,000 Standard Funzpoints plus 500 Premium Funzpoints, effectively doubling the free-play currency and stacking more coins on top. Subsequent purchases continue to earn 100 Premium Funzpoints per dollar spent on Standard packages.

Ongoing promotions run alongside the sign-up offer. The FunzWheel delivers free coins every 3 hours — you simply spin and collect. The daily jackpot draw is automatic once you’ve earned tickets through Standard gameplay. Funzpoints also accepts mail-in requests for free coins, which is the mechanism that satisfies the legal “no purchase necessary” requirement under sweepstakes law.

What Is Funzpoints?

Funzpoints is a sweepstakes social casino — not a real-money gambling site. You’re not wagering money on outcomes. Instead, you play with virtual coins under a sweepstakes model that is legal in most US states because no purchase is necessary to enter or win prizes. The platform has operated since 2019 under Woopla Inc., a Nova Scotia-based social gaming company that builds all its games in-house.

The free-to-play model works through two distinct coin types. Standard Funzpoints are your free-play currency — you use them to spin slots and play keno, but they carry no cash value and cannot be redeemed. Premium Funzpoints are the sweepstakes currency: earn them through free methods or optional purchases, play games in Premium mode, and convert your balance into real cash prizes once you hit the redemption threshold.

One feature that sets Funzpoints review apart from most coin-based platforms is the daily jackpot draw. Every 500 Standard Funzpoints you win during gameplay earns you a ticket to that night’s jackpot. The prize pool resets nightly, and the countdown timer on the site shows exactly how long until the next draw. It’s a built-in incentive to keep playing in Standard mode even when you’re not chasing Premium prizes.

Standard Funzpoints vs Premium Coins: How the Dual Currency Works

The dual-currency system is the most important thing to understand before you start playing. The two coin types serve completely different purposes, and confusing them is the most common source of frustration for new users.

Feature Standard Funzpoints Premium Funzpoints How earned Sign-up bonus, gameplay, FunzWheel spins Sign-up bonus, profile completion, FunzWheel, mail-in request, optional purchase Can be purchased Yes (coin packages available) Yes (bundled with Standard packages) Can be redeemed for cash No Yes — 100 PF = $1 Games unlocked (free) 10 games in Standard mode All 65–115 games in Premium mode Earns jackpot tickets Yes — 1 ticket per 500 Standard won No Ad-free play No Yes

When you register, you receive 1,000 Standard Funzpoints and 250 Premium Funzpoints automatically — no promo code required. The 250 PF are worth $2.50 at the standard redemption rate of 100 Premium = $1. Complete your player profile after sign-up and you receive an additional 250 PF, bringing your starting Premium balance to 500 ($5 equivalent).

If you choose to purchase, every dollar spent on Standard coin packages earns you 100 Premium Funzpoints as a bonus. A $4.99 package, for example, delivers 1,000 Standard Funzpoints plus 500 Premium Funzpoints. Purchases are optional — you can accumulate points entirely for free through the FunzWheel (available every 3 hours), daily jackpot participation, and mail-in requests under the official sweepstakes rules.

Funzpoints Casino Game Library

Funzpoints offers between 65 and 115 casino-style games. Every single game is a proprietary in-house production by Woopla Inc. You won’t find titles from Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, or any other third-party studio. That’s a meaningful distinction from most coin-based platforms, where licensed content from major providers is a key selling point. Here are our top picks to play:

Game Provider RTP (%) Volatility Type Enchantress Luna Funzpoints ~96.0% Medium Video Slot Kongo’s Adventure Funzpoints ~95.8% Medium Video Slot Criminal Cash Funzpoints ~96.2% Medium–High Video Slot Mega Jackpot Hits Funzpoints ~95.5% High Jackpot Slot Meteor Mines Funzpoints ~96.3% High Video Slot

Slots

Slot-style games make up the bulk of the library. Named titles include Buffalo Fury, Twin Twisters, Super Hit Sevens, and Kongo’s Adventure. The reported RTP across the slot library sits at approximately 96.5%, which is competitive with mainstream slot titles. Woopla adds new titles on a weekly basis, so the library does grow — but the in-house-only approach means the variety ceiling is lower than platforms that license from multiple studios.

The key limitation here: only 10 slot games are available in Standard (free-play) mode without a purchase. The full library unlocks in Premium mode, which requires either a purchase or an accumulated Premium Funzpoints balance.

Keno

Paintball Keno is the single keno variant available. It’s a secondary option rather than a core focus — Funzpoints is primarily a slots platform. If keno is your preferred game type, the single-title offering is thin.

What Games Are Not Available at Funzpoints

No table games. No live dealer. No video poker. No sports-themed games. If you’re looking for blackjack, roulette, or baccarat, Funzpoints doesn’t have them. That’s a genuine gap compared to social casino platforms that offer broader game categories alongside slots.

Purchasing Coins: Payment Methods at Funzpoints

Purchasing coin packages at Funzpoints is entirely optional — no purchase is necessary to play or win prizes. If you do choose to buy, the accepted payment methods are Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and ACH bank transfer via the Funzwallet system. The minimum purchase is $4.99, and all transactions process instantly with no fees charged on purchases.

Payment Method Minimum Purchase Processing Time Fees Visa / Mastercard / Amex $4.99 Instant None ACH / Bank Transfer (Funzwallet) $4.99 Instant None

Cryptocurrency is not supported for purchases or redemptions. There are no e-wallet options such as PayPal or Skrill. If you’re accustomed to the broader payment flexibility at mainstream gambling sites, the options here are narrower — though for a sweepstakes platform focused on card and bank payments, the coverage is functional. The Funzwallet system stores your payment details securely under PCI compliance standards.

Redeeming Premium Funzpoints: How to Cash Out

Cashing out on Funzpoints means converting your PF balance into real money via bank transfer or ACH. The conversion rate is fixed: 100 Premium Funzpoints equals $1. The minimum redemption is 2,000 Premium Funzpoints, which translates to $20. The maximum single redemption is 20,000 Premium Funzpoints ($100).

Redemption Method Minimum Amount Maximum Amount Processing Time Fees Bank Transfer / ACH 2,000 PF ($20) 20,000 PF ($100) 1 banking day (up to 3 days) None

The step-by-step redemption process works as follows:

Log in to your Funzpoints account and navigate to the redemption section Confirm your bank account details are linked via the Funzwallet system Select the amount of Premium Funzpoints you want to redeem (minimum 2,000) Submit the redemption request — processing begins immediately Funds arrive in your bank account within 1 banking day in most cases, up to 3 business days

The 2,000 PF minimum ($20) is notably lower than the $50–$100 minimums common on competing sweepstakes platforms. There are no fees on redemptions, and the bank transfer method is PCI-compliant. The single-method limitation — bank/ACH only, no PayPal, no gift cards, no crypto — is the most significant constraint for players who prefer flexible cashout options.

Funzpoints App and Mobile Experience

There is no dedicated native Funzpoints app available through the Apple App Store. An Android listing appears on Google Play, but the primary and recommended mobile experience is the mobile-optimized website accessed through your device’s browser — Chrome on Android or Safari on iOS.

The mobile browser experience is well-regarded. The site prompts you to add a home-screen shortcut on both iOS and Android, which replicates the feel of a native app without requiring a download. Full functionality is available on mobile: purchases, coins redemptions, FunzWheel spins, and access to the complete game library in Premium mode all work through the browser interface.

Customer Support at Funzpoints

Funzpoints offers more support channels than most sweepstakes social casinos. You can reach the team via email at [email protected], by phone at 888-521-1666 (toll-free), through the in-game “get in touch” form, or via Twitter at @Funzpoints. The phone line is a genuine differentiator — most coin-based platforms are email-only.

Live chat is not available. That’s the primary limitation: if you need an immediate answer, you’re waiting for an email response or calling the phone line rather than getting a real-time reply in a chat window. Overall support coverage is broader than the sweepstakes category average, even without instant messaging.

Is Funzpoints Casino Legit and Safe?

Funzpoints is a legitimate sweepstakes social casino operated by Woopla Inc., a company that has been running the platform since 2019. So, do not need to worry, Funzpoints is not a scam. Premium Funzpoints are redeemable for real cash via bank transfer, and the platform processes those redemptions under PCI-compliant security standards. The sweepstakes model it uses is a legally recognized framework in the US, and the no-purchase-necessary entry method is clearly documented in the platform’s official rules.

The platform’s payment infrastructure uses bank-level encryption for all transactions. Your financial data is handled through the Funzwallet system with PCI compliance, meaning card and bank details are stored and transmitted to the same security standard as mainstream financial services.

On the responsible gaming side, Funzpoints casino acknowledges that even free-to-play sweepstakes gaming should be approached mindfully. If you feel your play is becoming problematic, resources are available through the National Council on Problem Gambling (1-800-522-4700) and Gamblers Anonymous. Remember: Funzpoints is not real-money gambling, but the behavioral patterns around any form of gaming can warrant attention.

Funzpoints Review: Our Verdict

Funzpoints suits casual free-to-play users who want a simple sweepstakes experience with real redemption potential and no complex coin systems to manage. The low 2,000 coins redemption minimum, free FunzWheel spins every 3 hours, and the nightly jackpot draw give you genuine ways to accumulate coins without spending anything. The 96.5% RTP on proprietary slots is competitive, and the bank transfer redemption process is straightforward.

Where it falls short: the game library is slots-and-keno only, all titles are in-house productions with no third-party providers, and only 10 games are accessible without a purchase. If you want table games, live dealer options, or a broader game selection, Funzpoints won’t satisfy that. Redemption is limited to bank/ACH transfer — no PayPal, no e-wallets. And 14 US states are blocked, including New York, New Jersey, and Nevada.

If you’re in an eligible state and want a free-to-play sweepstakes platform with real cash prizes and a low barrier to redemption, Funzpoints delivers on its core promise. For players who want more game variety or flexible cashout methods, sites like Funzpoints and other similar sweepstakes platforms with broader game libraries and multiple redemption options may be worth exploring as alternatives.

FAQs

Does Funzpoints casino pay real money? Funzpoints casino real money payouts work through the sweepstakes model: you don’t wager real money directly, but Premium Funzpoints you earn through gameplay or free methods can be redeemed for real cash prizes via bank transfer. The conversion rate is 100 Premium Funzpoints = $1, with a minimum redemption of 2,000 Premium Funzpoints ($20). So yes — Funzpoints pays real money, but through prize redemption rather than direct gambling winnings.

Is Funzpoints Casino legit? Yes. Funzpoints is a legitimate sweepstakes social casino operated by Woopla Inc. since 2019. It operates legally under US sweepstakes law, processes Premium Funzpoints redemptions via PCI-compliant bank transfers, and has been reviewed by multiple independent casino analysis sites. It is not a real-money gambling site and does not require a gambling license to operate in the states where it is available.

How do I cash out on Funzpoints? To cash out on Funzpoints, you need a minimum of 2,000 Premium Funzpoints ($20) in your account. Navigate to the redemption section, confirm your linked bank account via the Funzwallet system, select the amount you want to redeem, and submit the request. Funds arrive via ACH bank transfer within 1 banking day in most cases, up to 3 business days. There are no fees on redemptions. The maximum single redemption is 20,000 Premium Funzpoints ($100).

Do I need a promo code to sign up at Funzpoints? No promo code is required to claim the Funzpoints welcome bonus. Create a free account and you automatically receive 1,000 Standard Funzpoints. Complete your player profile and an additional 250 Premium Funzpoints are credited — no code, no purchase, no strings attached. The Funzpoints welcome bonus free coins are allocated automatically at sign-up and profile completion.

What states is Funzpoints available in? Funzpoints is available in 46 US states. The restricted states where you cannot play are: Idaho, Michigan, Washington, Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Louisiana, West Virginia, Maryland, Mississippi, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. If you’re outside these states, you can register and play freely. State availability can change — check the official Funzpoints site for the current list before signing up.