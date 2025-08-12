Top Ten Wisconsin Online Casinos of 2025

Find the Best Wisconsin Online Casino For You

There’s an ideal site for everyone — see what we have to say about some of the best online casinos in Wisconsin and what their strengths are below.

1. BetWhale: Best Overall Wisconsin Online Casino (High RTP Slots, Big Jackpot Slots)

BetWhale Casino offers a great combination of huge jackpot slots and high RTP slots. The site has over 1,200 slots in all from Betsoft, Rival, Saucify, and other top providers. It also has a 250% welcome bonus up to $2,500, meaning players can max out their welcome bonus with a $1,000 deposit. These factors make BetWhale our pick for the best Wisconsin online casino site.

Bonus Offers at BetWhale Casino

Promotion Details Welcome Offer 250% up to $2,500 and 50 free spins on Mighty Drums Weekly Insurance ❌ Monthly Insurance ❌ Stash Scratch Bonus Free Bets, Bonus Cash, and Loyalty Points from a 1st Deposit Scratch Game Loyalty Points Exclusive bonuses, cashback, and other perks Daily Bonus Game Hidden bonuses and jackpots from the Break an Egg Bonus Game Refer and Earn Earn $30 for every friend referred VIP Program Multiple loyalty tiers, personalized rewards, VIP features, and exclusive promotions

Wisconsin players gain access to slot games with RTP percentages over 97%. Most of these games are Betsoft slots, though some of the Rival slots on the site also feature high payout percentages. Betwhale also features progressive slots with jackpots ranging into the $150,000 range. Good Good Bad Girl is the game which features such a jackpot currently.

Other top jackpot slots include Greedy Goblins, The Glam Life, The Slotfather, and Slot Angels. If you prefer games from another developer, try the Exclusive slot game Draco’s Eye Jackpot.

Players have more options than just slots. BetWhale include over 30 versions of blackjack, two dozen video poker options, and nearly 75 live dealer games. Even when you take out the blackjack offerings, you’ll find over 50 table games, including baccarat, roulette, craps, and table poker.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

BetWhale’s claim to fame is its online slots. With high RTP slots and scores of table games and live dealer games, BetWhale is the total package. It’s a bonus that BetWhale has the best crash games and specialty games catalogs, which is why this is our top pick among the WI online casinos. Speaking of bonuses, don’t forget to collect the 250% welcome bonus worth up to $2500.

2. Raging Bull: Great for Bonuses and Promotions

Raging Bull is the top pick for Wisconsin online casino players seeking the best bonus offers, with a healthy roster of promos up for grabs on a daily and weekly basis.

Bonus Offers at Raging Bull Slots

Promotion Details Welcome Offer 250% up to $2,500 and 50 free spins on Mighty Drums Weekly Insurance Up to 45% cashback on net losses every week Monthly Insurance Extra cashback for VIPs up to 30% on net losses every month Appreciation Free Chip Bonus credit up to $700 when you deposit at least once per month Rewards Club 10%–15% cashback on every deposit with 1x playthrough requirements Daily Free Spins Deposit $30 weekly and get 14 daily free spins for the game of the week Refer and Earn Earn $50 for every friend who deposits $30 VIP Program Unlock perks and benefits as you climb through five VIP levels

There’s plenty to get involved with here, with a generous welcome bonus kicking things off. But where Raging Bull really shines is long-term value, with consistent insurance keeping your casino balance funded even when you’ve had a losing week or month.

What’s more, every single deposit you make is met with up to 15% cashback with just 1x playthrough, making these funds relatively easy to withdraw.

The VIP program enhances your benefits at the site, resulting in bigger bonuses, cashback, and loyalty chips. One drawback? You’re unlikely to get far beyond the first tier unless you’re a higher roller — Level 2 requires $1,000 in spending to unlock.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

We’re big fans of the diverse range of offers at Raging Bull. In particular, the daily deposit cashback up to 15% is fantastic thanks to its low wagering requirements. Even the welcome offer is relatively player-friendly, with playthrough set at 10x — significantly less than at other sites.

3. Slots of Vegas: Lowest Wagering Requirement (5x) on Its Welcome Bonus

Wisconsin players searching for a different approach should look no further than Slots of Vegas Casino. It has a smaller game catalog and a welcome bonus that’s smaller than Raging Bull’s, but it offers a tiny wagering requirement on that bonus. Cash out after playing through only 5x the bonus amount!

Bonus Offers at Slots of Vegas

Promotion Details Welcome Offer 250% up to $2,500 with the promo code NEW250 Weekly Insurance ✅ Monthly Insurance Between 4% to 35% in monthly cashback based on VIP level Appreciation Free Chip Ranges between $100 and $700 based on VIP level Rewards Club Fiat & Bitcoin bonuses, cashback, comp points, appreciation chip, free spins Daily Free Spins 65 free spins on Big Cat Links + seven other free spin bonuses Refer and Earn Up to $1,400 in free chips when you refer friends to Slots of Vegas VIP Program 5-tier VIP program with one of Wisconsin’s top rewards clubs

Once you play at Slots of Vegas for a little while, you’ll also notice a massive number of reload bonuses. At present, the promotions page offers several dozen bonuses, including 250%, 200%, and 150% bonuses for ongoing players. To clear the rollover requirement on most of these, you’ll need to play either slots or Keno.

You won’t find a ton of online slots at the site – a little over 200 slot games are available. All of these games are provided by RealTime Gaming, a mainstay in the US online casino industry. Wisconsin players will be pleased to know they have RTG’s big jackpot slots, such as Aztec’s Millions, Shopping Spree II, Jackpot Pinatas, and Spirit of the Incas.

It’s not only about jackpot slots, though. Slots of Vegas offers popular RealTime Gaming slots with high RTP percentages, too. The RTP on Enchanted Garden is 97.20%, while Cleo’s Gold has a 97.20% RTP. Achilles has a nice 96.80%, while Stardust, Helios, and Stardust all have payout percentages above 96%.

While the table games, video poker, Keno, and scratch card games are limited, all the basics are covered. Slots of Vegas even has a couple of crash games, so WI players can enjoy crash gambling on games like Galaxy Blast, Ripcord Rush, and Under Pressure.

Slots of Vegas has no live casino at the moment. If you want to play live dealer games, you should choose BetWhale or Raging Bull. Slots of Vegas is about simplicity and lots of bonus promotions, so choose this site if that’s your game.

💡 Expert’s Opinion

We place Slots of Vegas so high on this list for one key reason – the tiny wagering requirements on bonus promotions. The low rollover and the high number of reload bonuses makes Slots of Vegas a casino site for Wisconsin bonus shoppers. The first lets you cash out quickly. The second assures players they’ll always have a bonus active when playing at Slots of Vegas.

How to Choose the Best Wisconsin Online Casinos

Not all WI casino sites are created equal. And with your money on the line, choosing the right platform isn’t just about flashy bonuses — it’s about trust, security, and value.

Our casino experts rigorously vet every site we recommend, and we don’t just skim the surface. Here’s what we consider when selecting the best online casinos in the Badger State:

Accessibility from Wisconsin

As Wisconsin doesn’t have legal casino sites of its own, residents must look to offshore options. We check the site can be accessed from Wisconsin, and whether the platform is compatible with VPNs.

Licensing

With offshore casinos operating outside US regulation, a reputable gambling license is particularly important. We only list Wisconsin online gambling sites with approval from bodies like the Panama Gaming Control Board or Gaming Control Anjouan.

Safety & Security

Any trustworthy casino should protect your data with SSL encryption, and offer measures like two-factor authentication to keep your account safe.

Welcome Offers

A strong welcome bonus gives you more value from day one. But it’s not just about size — we scrutinize wagering requirements, game restrictions, and winnings caps to determine which WI online casinos offer genuinely valuable deals.

Games Library

Whether you’re into high-volatility slots, table game classics, or realistic live dealer experiences, a deep game roster keeps the experience fresh. We assess game providers, RTPs, and overall variety to ensure online casinos Wisconsin players can access in the offshore market.

Payment Methods

Any good casino makes it easy to deposit and withdraw. We prioritize sites that support a wide range of methods — from credit cards and bank transfers to modern options like PayPal and crypto — assessing payout speeds and transaction fees along the way.

Recurring Promotions

Loyalty deserves to be rewarded. From weekly cashback to free spin Fridays, our readers love online casinos in WI that keep the perks flowing for long-term players.

Mobile/App

On-the-go casino gaming is a must in 2025, so our experts test each site’s mobile compatibility. Top marks go to those with dedicated apps, but failing that, we want to see an optimized browser site that works with all devices.

Customer Support

When issues occasionally pop up, fast and helpful support is essential. The gold standard is 24/7 live chat, but we love to see email and phone options too.

Signing Up: How to Register at a Wisconsin Online Casino & Claim Your Welcome Promotion

We’ve made it easier than ever to find the best Wisconsin online casinos. Whether you’re after the biggest bonus, smooth mobile gameplay, or fast crypto withdrawals, our handpicked sites are ready to deliver. Here’s how to get started:

1. Choose a Casino Site

Browse our list of expert recommendations and read our reviews further up the page to find your perfect Wisconsin online casino based on your preferences.

2. Create an Account

Click through to the casino homepage and hit ‘sign up’. You’ll need to complete a short form with some details, and verify your email or mobile number.

3. Deposit Funds

Before you can play, you’ll need funds in your account. Online casinos Wisconsin support many payment methods, so simply choose your preferred service and make your deposit.

4. Claim Your Welcome Bonus

As a new player, you’ll bag a sign-up bonus once you make your first deposit. Don’t forget to opt in or enter a promo code if it’s required!

5. Play Real Money Casino Games

Once you’ve signed up and funded your account, all that’s left to do is load up your favorite slots, poker, or live dealer titles. Good luck!

Is Gambling Legal in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin offers a vibrant in-person gambling scene through tribal and land-based facilities, but when it comes to online gambling sites, the legal landscape is more complicated. Here’s an in-depth look at what’s permitted under state law as of July 2025.

Land-Based Casinos in Wisconsin

Wisconsin law permits brick-and-mortar casinos operated by federally recognized tribes under state-approved gaming compacts.

These venues are well-known for their extensive offerings, and are overseen by the Wisconsin Department of Administration’s Division of Gaming. On their casino floors, you’ll find everything from slots and table games to head-to-head poker rooms, with some offering sports betting facilities too.

Casino Address Ho-Chunk Gaming Black River W9010 WI-54, Black River Falls, WI 54615 Potawatomi Hotel & Casino 1721 W Canal St, Milwaukee, WI 53233 Bad River Lodge and Casino 73370 US-2, Ashland, WI 54806 Menominee Casino Resort N277 WI-47, Keshena, WI 54135 North Star Mohican Casino Resort W12180 Co Rd A, Bowler, WI 54416 Ho-Chunk Gaming Nekoosa 949 County Rd G, Nekoosa, WI 54457 Lake of the Torches Resort Casino 510 Old Abe Rd, Lac Du Flambeau, WI 54538 Legendary Waters Resort & Casino 37600 Onigamiing Dr, Bayfield, WI 54814 Oneida Mason Street Casino 2522 W Mason St, Green Bay, WI 54303 Mole Lake Casino Lodge 3084 WI-55, Crandon, WI 54520

Are Online Casinos Legal in Wisconsin?

Technically speaking, real money online casinos are not legal in Wisconsin. Attempts to legalize online casinos have so far failed to reach a vote, and lawmakers show little momentum towards changing that.

For now, residents of the Badger State can use offshore platforms for real money casino gaming in Wisconsin. These sites exist in a legal gray area since they operate outside the United States. It’s not illegal to access them — but they’re not explicitly legal either. Furthermore, there’s little consumer recourse if you run into trouble, so it’s even more important to choose trustworthy, licensed sites.

When Will Wisconsin Legalize Online Casinos?

Despite the proliferation of tribal casinos throughout the state, there are currently no active bills moving to legalize or regulate Wisconsin online gambling. Legal experts say legislators have introduced no new gambling bills in 2025, and likely won’t champion new bills in 2026.

For that reason, it’s hard to know when Wisconsin will legalize online casinos — if ever. Residents can still use offshore casinos for the time being.

Online Poker in Wisconsin

Online poker, like other forms of casino-style gambling, is not legally permitted in Wisconsin. For now, residents are limited to offshore platforms for online poker, or live poker rooms at select land-based casinos, such as Potawatomi, Oneida, and Lake of the Torches.

Other Gambling Options in Wisconsin

What other gaming options do Wisconsinites have? Here’s a rundown of the alternatives to traditional Wisconsin gambling sites.

Bingo

Charitable bingo is fully legal and regulated under Wisconsin Statutes Chapter 563 and the Office of Charitable Gaming.

Lottery

The Wisconsin Lottery, established in 1988, offers draw games like Powerball and Mega Millions alongside instant-win scratch-offs. These are legal and regulated by the state, but tickets must be bought in person.

Sweepstakes Casinos

Sweepstakes-style Wisconsin online gaming sites and apps are permitted under current loopholes. They don’t offer real-money payouts but allow players to win prizes, making them legal under Wisconsin law.

DFS

Daily Fantasy Sports platforms like DraftKings and FanDuel operate in a legal gray area within Wisconsin — they’re unregulated, but not prohibited, and so are lawful to use.

Sports Betting

Sports betting is only legal at tribal casinos operating under amended compacts — most notably the Oneida app and retail sportsbooks. Geolocation services prevent use of the Oneida app outside tribal lands.

Horse Racing

Pari-mutuel betting is legal under the Wisconsin Constitution, but the state currently has no active racetracks. Residents can place online bets through out-of-state platforms like TVG and TwinSpires, as well as offshore casinos with horse racing.

Real Money WI Online Casinos Vs. Sweepstakes Casinos

Another option for online gaming in the Badger State is the ever-growing list of sweepstakes casinos. These platforms use virtual currencies and an operating model that’s compliant with federal and state laws, including those in Wisconsin. While they don’t offer traditional cash gambling, you can still redeem winnings in the form of cash prizes or gift cards.

Here’s how sweepstakes casinos compare to real money gambling at offshore platforms:

Real Money Casino Sites Sweepstakes Casinos No state-regulated sites; offshore platforms only Legal alternative for WI residents Requires real cash deposits Uses alternative currency like Gold Coins that must be purchased Winnings paid in real money Winnings can be redeemed for prizes including cash or gift cards Subject to gambling regulations Operates under sweepstakes laws Offers a full range of casino games including slots, table games, and poker Game selection is more limited

The Path to Wisconsin Casino Legislation

Casino gambling in Wisconsin exists almost entirely under the framework of tribal sovereignty. Thanks to the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, brick-and-mortar casinos have flourished through gaming compacts between tribes and states, but that doesn’t include online platforms.

Despite the popularity of gambling through offshore Wisconsin online casinos and sweepstakes sites, the state remains cautious to legalize. Any expansion beyond tribal land-based casinos would likely require a constitutional amendment.

Here’s a timeline of key developments that have shaped the state’s casino laws:

July 2025 – Today, there are still no formal legislation or constitutional amendments under consideration to legalize online casinos in Wisconsin. State-licensed Wisconsin online casinos are still a long way from being a reality.

December 2024 – Wisconsin’s Gaming Division confirms nine tribes have compact amendments for land-based betting, but reiterates that online casinos are not part of current compacts.

April 2024 – Lac du Flambeau Band receives federal approval for compact amendments, again focused on in-person casino operations with added sportsbook rights.

2021–22 – Compacts with St Croix Chippewa Tribe and Forest County Potawatomi are updated to allow land-based sports betting.

July 2003 – Governor Jim Doyle renegotiates tribal compacts, granting 20-year extensions and legal clarity for table games and casino expansions.

1991–92 – Wisconsin’s governor signs its first compacts with multiple tribes, allowing for the establishment of casinos across the state.

October 1988 – The Indian Gaming Regulatory Act (IGRA) passes at the federal level, paving the way for tribal casinos on sovereign land.

How Does Wisconsin’s Casino Legislation Compare to Its Neighbors’

Because there are no real money online casinos operating in Wisconsin, players often cross state lines or turn to offshore options — especially when several nearby states offer legal online casino gaming. Here’s how Wisconsin stacks up against its neighbors:

Michigan

The Great Lake State leads the pack in the Midwest, with Michigan online casino gaming permitted since the passage of the Lawful Internet Gaming Act. Operators began launching mobile casino gaming in early 2021, with platforms like FanDuel, BetMGM, and Caesars providing slots, blackjack, roulette, and poker. Players must be 21+ and located within Michigan’s borders.

Minnesota

Minnesota does not currently allow online casino or mobile gambling. The state has 19 tribal casinos offering land-based play, but despite multiple legislative attempts, the Gopher State is yet to legalize online casinos. For now, Minnesotans can stick with offshore platforms.

Illinois

Although Illinois has permitted extensive legal sports wagering since 2019, real money online casinos remain banned in the state. Lawmakers are considering changing that, with two bills — SB1963 and HB3080 — filed in early 2025 that would establish an Internet Gaming Act and legalize Illinois online casinos.

Iowa

Iowa permits sports betting, pari-mutuel wagering, and gambling at tribal casinos, but online casinos are not yet legal. Multiple bills, including HSB 227 introduced in 2023, have been proposed but none advanced in 2025. Residents of the Hawkeye State can use offshore platforms in the meantime.

Most Popular Games Available at Wisconsin Online Casinos

Game variety is a major draw for any online gambling site, and Wisconsin online casinos are no exception. The best operators deliver top-quality gaming libraries in collaboration with the industry’s leading developers, with everything from poker and slots to blackjack and roulette available with the click of a button. Here’s what you can expect to find when you play casino games at Wisconsin sites:

Poker

Poker is one of Wisconsin’s favorite casino games, you don’t have to visit WI online poker rooms to play. Instead, it’s available in several variants at casino sites in the Badger State. Face off against the virtual dealer at table games like Let It Ride or Caribbean Stud, or take on the paytable in video poker — it’s up to you. In either case, these games blend skill and strategy, making them a favorite for players who don’t just want to rely on luck.

Slots

No casino site is complete without online slots, and platforms available to Wisconsinites deliver. You’ll find classic slots, Megaways titles, progressive jackpots, and even themed games based on popular TV shows and movies. The sky’s the limit — and with free spins handed out as most Wisconsin online casinos, you can give these games a try without spending any cash.

Blackjack

Blackjack games remain a staple at both online and brick-and-mortar casinos in Wisconsin, where you’re aiming to beat the dealer to 21. From classic American blackjack to intriguing variants like Blackjack Switch, you’ll find online blackjack games to suit every style.

Roulette

The quintessential table game, the goal of roulette is simple — predict where the ball will land in the spinning wheel. Top WI online casinos offer European and American roulette, alongside entertaining variations like 101 Roulette or Mini Roulette.

Live Casino

Most table games are available in a live casino format, with sessions run by real dealers in purpose-built studios. Players place bets via an interactive interface while the action is streamed straight to their devices. Wisconsin online gambling sites with live dealers are about as close you can get to real-life gambling without ever leaving the house!

Craps

You won’t find craps at every Wisconsin online casino, but select platforms do feature a few games in their libraries. The basic idea? Predict the total of a dice roll in an attempt to beat the dealer.

Baccarat

A card game staple for high rollers, baccarat can be found in both standard and live formats. Most online casinos in WI offer the punto banco variant, where you’re aiming to bet which hand will be closest to 9.

Other Online Casino Games

Wisconsin gambling sites often have an online poker room, while online sports betting is also common at Wisconsin sites. Beyond that, many of the best Wisconsin gambling sites feature less traditional online casino games, such as the following:

Plinko

In this game, players drop balls down a pegboard for a chance to win big — simple, entertaining, and great for casual play.

Crash Games

Games like Aviator are increasing in popularity, where you bet on a multiplier and aim to perfectly time your cash-out before it crashes. You’ll often find ‘provably fair’ variants of these games at crypto casinos such as BC.Game and Wild.io.

Scratch Cards (Scratchers)

Instant win scratch cards are offered across many sweepstakes and offshore casinos, providing a quick hit when you fancy mixing things up.

Best Promotions Listed at the Top WI Online Gambling Sites

Finding solid Wisconsin online casino bonuses can be the deciding factor in which brand you choose — and fortunately, WI gambling sites have plenty up for grabs. Here’s what you might find:

Deposit Match

Almost all Wisconsin online gambling sites offer deposit match bonuses. These offers match a percentage of your deposit — usually 100% or more — up to a certain amount. The bonus cash can be used on table games and slots, but you can’t withdraw it or any resulting winnings until wagering requirements have been completed.

Best Wisconsin Deposit Match Bonus: Cafe Casino currently features a 350% welcome bonus up to $2,500.

Free Spins

Fancy a go on the reels without risking your own cash? Free spins tokens are the bonus for you, often unlocked with your first deposit or even simply for logging in each week.

Best Wisconsin Free Spins Bonus: Wild.io offers new players 225 free spins, along with up to $3,000 in bonus funds on their first deposit.

Cash Reloads

Reload bonuses keep the momentum going after your first deposit, typically offering 25% to 75% matches on additional top-ups.

Best Wisconsin Cash Reload Bonus: Raging Bull offers 30% cashback on every deposit, with just 1x wagering requirements attached.

Rebates

Weekly or monthly cashback lets you recoup a portion of your losses, softening the blow of a bad run.

Best Wisconsin Rebate Bonus: Raging Bull wins again here, featuring up to 30% cashback on losses every week and month.

VIP/Loyalty Programs

Many sites offer VIP schemes, where high rollers and regular players are rewarded with perks like extra cashback, bonus chips, higher withdrawal limits, and faster payouts.

Best Wisconsin Loyalty Bonus: BC.Game features a loyalty scheme with VIP rewards and a range of perks.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit? No problem. These rare bonuses let you start playing for free, often with a small bonus or free spins just for signing up.

Best Wisconsin No Deposit Bonus: OCG rewards the top weekly demo players with free spins, no deposit required.

Other Online Casino Bonuses

Several Wisconsin gambling sites run other schemes to keep players coming back, including:

Refer-a-friend – Earn bonus cash for each friend who signs up and makes a deposit.

Tournaments – Climb the leaderboards, racking up points as you play your favorite online casino games (mostly slots) at Wisconsin sites.

Giveaways – Get entered into prize draws and raffles just for logging in or playing a particular game.

Responsible Gambling in Wisconsin

Gambling can be great fun, but it comes with inherent risks of addiction and financial loss. To make sure you stay safe at casino sites in Wisconsin, follow these responsible gambling tips:

Set a budget – Decide how much you want to spend before you play, and stop when you hit that number. Don’t gamble with money needed for essentials like rent or groceries.

Use on-site tools – At reputable casino sites, Wisconsin players should have access to responsible gambling features like deposit and loss limits, session reminders, and time-outs.

Only play when sound of mind – Don’t gamble if you’re under the influence or feeling emotional, as your judgment could be impaired.

Know the warning signs – If gambling is making you anxious or stressed, or you have to bet increasing amounts to get the same thrill, it’s time to step back and reassess.

Where to Get Help

Fortunately, there’s plenty of assistance available if gambling is having a negative impact on you or a loved one. Whether you experience problem gambling in casino sites or brick-and-mortar establishments, get in touch with one of these organizations:

The National Council on Problem Gambling delivers state-wide support for gambling addiction via its free 24/7 helpline, 1-800-GAMBLER, as well as live chat.

Gamblers Anonymous – GA runs in-person and virtual peer-led meetings around the country. Find your nearest group at the GA website.

The Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling offers local support for Wisconsin residents struggling with gambling through its website and 24/7 phone line, 1-800-426-2535.

Have You Found Your New Favorite Wisconsin Online Casino?

With state-regulated options unavailable, choosing the right Wisconsin online casino isn’t an easy task. Despite the wide range of offshore sites, not all are created equal. Whether you’re chasing bonuses, slots, poker, or crypto-friendly platforms, our experts have picked the best online casinos in Wisconsin.

Ready to sign up? Here’s another look at some of our top picks:

Raging Bull – Perfect for bonus hunters, offering 15% cashback on every deposit plus generous welcome rewards.

Wild Casino – The best spot for video poker, with over 30 variants including Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild.

BetUS – A long-running online casino with a top blackjack library, including high-stakes action and unique titles.

BC.Game – This new crypto casino combines privacy with big bonuses, all wrapped up in a modern and user-friendly platform.

Wild.io – Undoubtedly the best site for Wisconsin online slots fans, this site features over 6,700 different games plus a massive welcome bonus.

No matter what you’re into, these WI online casinos provide a secure place to play your favorite games on mobile and desktop. Simply click through to create your account and get started.

FAQs

Are online casinos legal in Wisconsin? Real money casino sites with servers based in Wisconsin are not legal. However, WI residents can access offshore sites operating outside state borders, as well as sweepstakes or social casinos.

Can you play online casinos in Wisconsin? Yes, but only via sites operating outside the US. These offshore platforms accept Wisconsin players and offer casino games like poker and slot machines.

What casino in Wisconsin has the best payout? For in-person gambling, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison is known for the highest regional slots payouts, averaging about 95%. For Wisconsin casinos online, it mostly depends on the games you play — games like blackjack have a low house edge, and many sites offer high RTP slots.

What is the largest casino in Wisconsin? Potawatomi Hotel & Casino in Milwaukee is the largest casino in Wisconsin. Its gaming floor spans roughly 150,000 square feet, featuring over 3,000 machines and 100 game tables.

Can you gamble on your phone in Wisconsin? All Wisconsin online casinos based offshore can be used on mobiles and tablets. Wisconsinites can also bet on sports via the Oneida Sportsbook app, but only when physically located on Oneida reservation lands.