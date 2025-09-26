SpinBlitz Promo Code & Welcome Package

Like all sweepstakes casinos in the USA, you can play at SpinBlitz for free. Coinciding with that premise of free gaming, you can also secure a generous SpinBlitz sign-up bonus of 7,500 GC and 2.5 SC by simply opening a new account. You don’t need to make a purchase or seek out any kind of exclusive SpinBlitz promo code to get this offer. Just open an account, redeem the bonus, and enjoy the perks of your new bag of coins!

To clarify, you can use Gold Coins to play any of the 1,500+ games for free. And if you get lucky, meaning you come out ahead when playing your favorite games, you’ll amass more Gold Coins. However, for the 2.5 Sweeps Coins that form part of the Spin Blitz no deposit bonus, you can use these to play for actual prizes such as gift cards and even cash. The only catch is that all Sweeps Coins must be wagered to the tune of 1x before they can be converted into prizes.

That’s not the end of the available welcome bonuses either. If you feel like investing a few dollars, you can secure 50,000 GC, 10 SC, and 30 free spins by purchasing the $9.99 welcome package. This bonus is a one-time deal for new players. But to be absolutely clear, you do not have to buy this package, nor do you need to spend anything at all to enjoy the SpinBlitz social casino experience.

SpinBlitz Snapshot

Year Established 2024 No Deposit Purchase 7,500 Gold Coins + 2.5 Sweeps Coins Welcome Bonus (First Purchase Bonus) 50,000 Gold Coins + 10 Sweeps Coins + 30 Free Spins Fastest Payout (method) Debit Cards / Bank Transfer Accepted Payment Methods Visa, Discover, Bank Transfer, and MasterCard Live Casino Games? Yes Number of Casino-Style Games 1,500+ Customer Support 24/7 – Live Chat, Phone (424-842-4652), and Email (On-Site Contact Form) App Store Rating N/A Rewards Program N/A Trustpilot Rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐4.5

Is SpinBlitz Legal in my state?

Given the flexible laws for sweepstakes sites in the USA compared to real money sites, SpinBlitz has been able to launch in close to 35 states right off the bat. As for the states where SpinBlitz does not currently operate, the list is as follows: West Virginia, Washington, Ohio, New York, New Jersey, Nevada, Montana, Michigan, Maryland, Louisiana, Kentucky, Idaho, Georgia, Delaware, Connecticut, California, and Alabama.

With those highlighted, it’s important to note that they may expand into those currently prohibited states should the sweepstakes laws adjust to facilitate such a move. Therefore, you may want to come back and check our SpinBlitz review regularly to see if such adjustments have been made. We aim to update the information shared here regularly!

As for the gaming requirements for players located in states where SpinBlitz does currently operate, you must be aged 21+ and be a resident of the state in question. You’ll need to prove both of these elements when registering as part of KYC checks, so just be ready for this as you prepare to register. As part of these checks, you’ll be asked to provide evidence, including either a passport or driving licence, as well as a utility bill or bank statement.

These are necessary to confirm your date of birth and residence address, respectively.

SpinBlitz Ongoing Bonuses and Free SC Opportunities

To clarify once more, without using any sort of SpinBlitz promo code, you can rack up 7,500 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins by registering as a newcomer on this site. After redeeming the offer, you can immediately start using the Gold Coins or Sweeps Coins to play your favorite games – whether slots, instant wins, live dealer titles, or others. At the same time, you can explore the paid bonus packages that the site offers once you’ve made the most out of your Spin Blitz no deposit bonus.

Beyond these newcomer incentives, SpinBlitz is a generous site when it comes to existing customer promotions – all of which we’ve covered below.

Daily Login Bonus

SpinBlitz differentiates itself from other sweepstakes sites in many ways, including how it structures the daily login bonus. How so? Well, the daily login bonus fluctuates over each seven-day period. Here’s the breakdown:

Day 1: 1,500 GC + 0.20 SC

Day 2: 2,000 GC + 0.25 SC

Day 3: 1,250 GC + 0.35 SC

Day 4: 750 GC + 0.20 SC

Day 5: 500 GC + 0.25 SC

Day 6: 700 GC + 0.35 SC

Day 7: 800 GC + 0.25 SC

Keep in mind that you can grab these incentives each day for free, so there is every reason to keep coming back to take advantage of the deals. And while these incentives fluctuate on a day-to-day basis, as you can see, the minimum you stand to receive is 500 GC + 0.25 SC. Alternatively, if you get to the other end of the scale, you could lock in as much as 2,000 GC + 0.25 SC.

Whatever you receive, it goes without saying that increasing the balance of your Gold and Sweeps Coins for free is not something you want to pass up on!

Mail-In Bonus

If you wish to take a slightly different approach when it comes to racking up the Sweeps Coins, you can always send a letter to the headquarters of the site’s owner, B-Two Operations Limited. By simply sending in a letter and requesting Sweeps Coins, you will be rewarded with a total of 4 SC for each successful mail-in request. There isn’t a clearly stated ‘cap’ on how often you can do this, either, which makes such a route pretty attractive!

As for what you need to include on your mail-in requests at SpinBlitz, you’ll need to include things such as your full name, DOB, and account information. You’ll also need to provide a unique mail-in number, which will be given to you at the post office when you decide to send your letter.

Once SpinBlitz receives your request, it can take anywhere from a few days to a couple of weeks for the four Sweeps Coins to appear in your balance (if successful).

Referral Bonus

If you love SpinBlitz and you’d like to help any friends/family discover the site and enjoy its services, you can send them a unique referral link. In doing so, assuming they proceed to sign up through your link, you stand to receive up to 100,000 GC and 50 SC. This is a conditional bonus; however, as your referred friends must make a purchase of $20 in order to trigger the stated rewards and get them credited to your account.

Of course, there is every chance your referred friend or family member may not want to make a purchase. In this case, you would not receive any incentives for helping them join the site.

Blitz Jackpot Bonus

As we’ve seen with other sweepstakes platforms, SpinBlitz operates an ongoing ‘jackpot drop’ promotion that all existing players can participate in. In fact, this particular promotion offers three different ways to win with varying prizes:

Hourly Jackpot: 10,000 GC Prize

Daily Jackpot: 200,000 GC Prize

Blitz Community Jackpot: 100,000,000 GC Prize

All you need to do to shoot for your share of these jackpot prizes is play the relevant games linked to these jackpot incentives. You are automatically entered into the randomly selected pool of 100 players to win these prizes by simply playing the supporting games at SpinBlitz.

Social Media & Community Bonuses

In today’s social media world, you’d expect any reputable sweepstakes platform to have a strong social media presence. And in the case of SpinBlitz, this platform is very active across several social media channels, including YouTube, Meta, X, and Instagram. By following SpinBlitz on these channels, you stand to receive instant notifications of when things like exclusive SpinBlitz bonus drops are released.

Occasionally, these codes lead to much greater daily login boosts, exclusive offers, and other exciting perks – all for free!

Bonus Type Bonus Details No Deposit Bonus 7,500 Gold Coins & 2.5 Sweepstakes Coins Daily Bonus Variable combination of GC and SC Blitz Jackpot Bonus Three ways to win a share of up to 100,000,000 GC in prizes Pragmatic Play Jackpot Bonus Random jackpot prizes are issued by playing Pragmatic Play titles Mail-in Bonus 4 Sweeps Coins for each successful main-in request

What Casino-Style Games Can I Play at SpinBlitz?

SpinBlitz offers a vast and high-quality selection of games on its platform. Despite its status as a brand-new sweepstakes casino, it has already amassed a gaming portfolio that exceeds 1,500 titles (and counting). This has been made possible through partnerships with 30+ software providers, including BetSoft, NetEnt, Novomatic, BGaming, and other heavy-hitters.

That said, the 1,500+ casino games are heavily skewed towards slot titles, and we say that since SpinBlitz has just over 1,400 slots for members to enjoy. Of course, this means the number of titles offered for other verticals like live dealer gaming, jackpots, and instant wins is not as substantial. But at the same time, it’s admirable that SpinBlitz has made clear efforts to connect with high-profile software providers to ensure that the gaming library is of the highest possible quality.

To stress this in greater detail, we’ve conducted a short review of each gaming vertical available in the following sections.

Slots Titles at SpinBlitz

This is where the action truly lies at SpinBlitz, which makes the platform a slot-spinners’ dream. The slot gaming section boasts a range of jackpots, Megaways, cascading reels, hold and wins, classics (three-reel games), and more. Of course, by offering such a diverse selection of titles, while the mechanics of slot games are always the same, you’ve got something different to sink your teeth into at every turn.

As for some of the stars of the show, so to speak, you may wish to take a few spins on Big Bass Splash, Aztec Fire, Cowboy Coins, Pirate Chest: Hold and Win, or Sugar Rush – just to get things started with an adrenaline-fueled session! Within these popular games, you may also encounter gripping features like free spins, multiplied wins, pick-me bonus rounds, scatters, cascading reels, and so much more.

On another note, it’s always worth checking out the ‘recently launched’ tab to identify fresh slots that have just joined the SpinBlitz platform. Based on our assessments, new games appear every week or so, which shows that SpinBlitz really wants to keep users entertained by offering something different on a regular basis.

Table Games

If you want to explore a few table games you’ll need to open up the ‘social live casino’ tab. That’s because you won’t find any RNG table games within the standard library. Some may find this disappointing, as it puts classics like RNG roulette, blackjack, and poker off limits. However, others would argue that the presence of table games in the live casino makes this category more immersive than what you get at alternative sweepstakes casino sites.

Live Dealer Games

Live dealer gaming is available around the clock at SpinBlitz. With 20+ live dealer games listed on the site, all from Playtech and Iconic21, you’ve got a handsome selection of immersive titles to enjoy. Games such as Gravity Blackjack, Adventures Beyond Wonderland, SpinBlitz Roulette, and Gravity Plinko demonstrate the diversity of what you get in this section. And with this mix of traditional table games, instant wins, and game shows, we’d argue that the live dealer section has something for everyone!

Instant Win Games

If patience isn’t really your virtue, you’ll love that SpinBlitz has a solid range of more than 30 instant-win titles. Starting with scratch-offs, you can take your shot at games like Wolf Gold in pursuit of jackpots worth up to 1,000,000 (virtual coin prizes). However, you can easily switch from scratch-offs to fan favorites like Plinko and Mines, each offering a different way to try and score a win in a truly unique fashion.

Gaming Software at SpinBlitz

In order to produce the 1,500+ games in its portfolio, SpinBlitz has connected with some of the biggest names in the industry when it comes to software developers. Major developers like BGaming, 3 Oaks, NetEnt, BetSoft, Novomatic, Relax Gaming, Playtech, and several others have contributed to the overall portfolio. And that’s precisely why the supported games across the board at SpinBlitz tend to display cutting-edge graphics, gripping animations, and player-friendly interfaces for all devices.

In total, more than 35 software providers are listed on their website, and you can tap these individual providers to find specific games at will. As for the software providers responsible for some of the more popular games available at SpinBlitz right now. Providers like 3 Oaks excel with titles such as Maya Sun, Aztec Fire, Coin Up, and Black Wolf Hold and Win.

Of course, these are just a few of the most popular games supported at SpinBlitz, but you can always go off and explore on your own after registering!

How Could SpinBlitz Improve Its Game Library

The obvious hole in the gaming library at SpinBlitz is the absence of RNG table games. You’ll see this shortcoming mentioned in other SpinBlitz reviews, too, and this means that classics such as baccarat, poker, blackjack, roulette, and craps can’t be enjoyed in a virtual setting. However, the live dealer section does offer immersive alternatives for roulette and blackjack, but still, poker, craps, baccarat, and other card/dice games remain absent.

Lastly, we’d like to see the inclusion of other categories such as Keno, bingo, and crash games, as this would further enhance the overall selection of titles available. Of course, all of this would be far easier to implement if SpinBlitz continued its efforts to partner with an even greater number of software providers.

While the current lineup is admirable, there are other sweepstakes casinos that have existing partnerships with 70+, 80+, 90+, and even 100+ software providers. And based on sheer volume alone, this would add significant diversity to the current library while inevitably filling in a few of the existing holes we’ve highlighted.

How Does SpinBlitz Work?

SpinBlitz is a sweepstakes gaming site, which is very different from a real money gambling site, as you may already know. To cut right to it, this model means that SpinBlitz utilizes both Sweeps Coins and Gold Coins that members can use to play the 1,500+ games available. But these coins don’t hold equal weight – not in terms of their potential for prizes.

Both Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins hold no inherent monetary value on their own, and that’s why we refer to them as virtual coins. However, when you play with Gold Coins, if you perform well on your chosen games, the only possible incentive is the accumulation of more Gold Coins. This is quite different from Sweeps Coins. By playing with these, after wagering them at least once, if you then accumulate more Sweeps Coins, you can ultimately exchange them for prizes such as gift cards and cash.

Here’s where things get interesting. The conversion equivalent for Sweeps Coins compared with US dollars is 1:1, meaning you can convert 100 Sweeps Coins for $100 after meeting the 1x playthrough requirement. Of course, you don’t have to do this, as you could continue playing with any accumulated Sweeps Coins to keep the entertainment flowing. But should you choose to cash out, you can only do so after accumulating 10 SC if you want a gift card prize or 75 SC for a cash prize.

Lastly, we feel it’s important to point out that nothing is guaranteed when you play at SpinBlitz. Should you buy Sweeps Coins through paid bonus packages, there is nothing that promises you’ll increase your SC balance. In fact, you could always lose the coins you buy, which is where responsible gambling tools enter the picture to keep things exciting while staying in control – most importantly!

Safety and Security at SpinBlitz

One of the very first things we checked when conducting this review was who owned the SpinBlitz site and whether it had positive existing reviews online. Concerning the former, the site has a registered and verified owner in the form of B-Two Operations Limited, a company incorporated in the Isle of Man. As for the latter, SpinBlitz has a very encouraging 4.5/5 rating on Trustpilot, and this score springs from a total of 2,000+ customer reviews.

This is enough for a checkmark concerning the legitimacy of the SpinBlitz platform. But how about on-site safety protocols? Again, we were satisfied with our findings, as we saw that SpinBlitz uses 256-bit SSL encryption software to process payments and protect personal data for all members. Adding to that, all new customers are subject to KYC (know your customer) checks for verification that they are 21+ and eligible to sign up based on their state of residence.

SpinBlitz also offers several responsible gambling tools on the site, even though it isn’t a real money gaming platform. These include setting up purchase limits with daily and weekly restrictions, as well as the option to self-exclude. Of course, the latter is the most extreme measure that you can take, but it’s still great to see that SpinBlitz takes the activities of its members seriously.

Banking at SpinBlitz: Purchase and Redemption Options

To stress once more, you won’t find direct solutions for Spin Blitz casino real money deposits in the traditional sense. That’s because it is a sweepstakes casino, and you can’t technically deposit and gamble with your own hard-earned cash. However, you can use options like debit cards to purchase various bonus Gold Coin packages. You can also use the same methods to convert your Sweeps Coins into prizes like gift cards and cash.

As for the specific payment methods and key terms linked to each of them, we’d like to refer you to the following table:

Banking Method Purchases Redemptions Min Redemption Expected Redemption Time Discover ✅ ✅ 75 SC (Equivalent) 3-5 Business Days MasterCard ✅ ✅ 75 SC (Equivalent) 3-5 Business Days Visa ✅ ✅ 75 SC (Equivalent) 3-5 Business Days Bank Transfer ❌ ✅ 75 SC (Equivalent) 3-5 Business Days

Buying Coin Packages and Redeeming

To purchase a bonus coin package at SpinBlitz, you can use any of the three debit card options – MasterCard, Visa, and Discover. When you make a purchase, the associated coins will be added to your balance immediately. Packages start at the relatively low price point of just $1.99, yet they rise as high as $99.99. Of course, there is no pressure to purchase any of these packages, and you can continue to play for free (indefinitely) if you wish.

Also, just to reiterate, there is no need to apply any sort of SpinBlitz promo code when grabbing these packages in order to receive the associated incentives. It’s simply a case of picking your preferred bonus package, choosing a supported payment method, and pulling the trigger. You won’t incur any fees when processing such payments, either, which is always a positive thing!

As for the actual bonus packages you can pick from at SpinBlitz, the following table shows all of your options:

Package Cost Number of GC Number of Free SC $1.99 4,000 0 $4.99 10,000 5 $6.99 50,000 10 + 30 SpinBlitz Free Spins $19.99 40,000 20 $49.99 100,000 51 $74.99 200,000 75 + 50 SpinBlitz Free Spins $99.99 200,000 102

What to Know about the Redemption Method

If you find yourself in a position where you have amassed more than 75 Sweeps Coins at SpinBlitz, you can officially make a cash redemption request. Alternatively, if you have a balance of more than 10 SC, as long as you’ve met the 1x wagering requirement, you can make a gift card redemption request. It’s up to you which route you wish to go down.

But no matter which route you choose, the same redemption process applies. Here’s what you need to do in order to request a withdrawal at SpinBlitz:

Log in to your SpinBlitz Casino account. Remember to play through all your Sweeps Coins one time before requesting a prize redemption. Head to the banking section to make a redemption request. Pick one of the supported payment options (debit card or bank transfer). Enter the amount of SC you wish to convert into cash (or gift card prizes). Complete the redemption request and wait for confirmation to appear.

You should also receive confirmation of your redemption request via email, which you can double-check a few minutes after completing these steps. Additionally, prior to making any redemption requests, we highly recommend that you complete the KYC verification checks. These are mandatory for all new customers, and SpinBlitz will not honor any redemption requests until such checks have been completed and passed.

As a refresher, you must upload proof of your age and residence after registering with SpinBlitz. These documents must be government-issued IDs (passport/driving license) for proof of age and utility bills or bank statements for residence evidence.

Customer Support Options and Performance

If you ever find yourself struggling with an issue at SpinBlitz, the first thing you can do is tap the ‘need help’ link in the main menu. This will open up a reasonably comprehensive help section where you can find in-depth articles covering account, purchase, technical, and other issues that may arise. A nice element of this section is that other members also jump in and contribute with comments on the articles, which can help to provide more specific and personal solutions for a range of queries.

As for the main customer support options, SpinBlitz provides assistance for all members on a 24/7 basis. You can call the team, message them through live chat, or send a more detailed query by using the on-site form – essentially a substitute for any separate email monitoring. Of these three methods, we found that the live chat system was the most efficient. After wriggling through a few chatbot questions, we could connect with an agent relatively quickly.

This was typically faster than the wait times when calling – perfect if you’ve got a pressing issue!

Phone Number Yes – +1 (424) 842-4652 Contact Email On-Site Form Live Chat Yes Ticket Submission Yes (On-Site) Social Channels Instagram, Meta, X ( @SpinBlitzdotcom Average Response Time 5-10 Minutes

Mobile Experience at SpinBlitz

Like any sweepstakes casino worth its salt, SpinBlitz offers an optimized mobile experience for all customers. Since it is built on HTML5 technology, you can access the site on just about any smartphone and/or tablet, and you’ll also encounter a slick, speedy, and highly responsive design. Through this option, menus collapse to deliver more spacious page presentations, search bars and appropriate filters make site navigation a breeze, and the general aesthetics are pleasing.

Games also deliver reasonably crisp graphics, although some of the more demanding games, such as live casino titles, do suffer a few ‘loading lags’ at times. Also, instead of offering a dedicated app that is available on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, it provides a direct file that you can install and pin to your phone’s main menu, which makes the site function like an app without technically being one.

By downloading this file, which is available for both Android and iOS, you should experience fewer technical glitches, loading lags, and poor resolution moments – each of which can appear through the mobile site if your internet connection weakens.

How to Sign Up at SpinBlitz

Registering at SpinBlitz is a quick and hassle-free process, largely thanks to the structure of the sign-up form. As it happens, you have two paths to choose from when registering. The quickest and most seamless way is to connect an existing Meta (or Facebook) or Google account and use this to create your new SpinBlitz. If you choose this route, you can sign up in quite literally a minute or two.

But if you choose the other route, which is the one we will be displaying here, you are looking at around five minutes to get yourself set up. To show you precisely how this is done, we’ve completed a step-by-step guide below:

Hit ‘join now’ to get things started: Whether you attempt to join on a desktop or mobile device, you must hit ‘join now’ on the main homepage to open up the appropriate sign-up form. Create your sign-in details: Page one of the registration process is a very simple one. It asks you to enter the email you’d like to use for your new SpinBlitz account, while also creating a strong password that you’ll use when signing in. Give the required personal information: On page two of the sign-up form, you will need to enter your full name and date of birth. This is also the point at which you can enter the referral link received from a friend or family member – if you’ve received one. Accept the terms of service: The final part of the registration form requires you to read and accept the terms of service for the SpinBlitz platform. You’ll need to scroll through the full contract before you can tick the certification box and officially open your new account. Use your welcome bonus: Since there is no requirement to apply a SpinBlitz promo code when registering to secure your welcome offer, you should find that it already appears in your account after joining. Simply check your balance after signing in to see whether the coins have been credited! Assuming they have, now is your chance to explore any of the 1,500+ games available on the site and maximize your enjoyment from the Gold Coins and Sweeps Coins awarded.

Final Verdict: Is SpinBlitz Legit?

With all of the evidence we’ve seen throughout this review, it would seem unjust to suggest that SpinBlitz is anything but a legitimate sweepstakes platform. It has a verified and registered owner, it is available in well over 30 states, and it has a 4.5 rating on Trustpilot. For us, these are the kinds of elements (among others) that make us feel confident in giving SpinBlitz our stamp of approval. But of course, the only way to know whether you’ll enjoy this site or not is to sign up and give it a try for yourself.

If that’s what you decide to do now that you’ve reached the end of our review, we’d like to remind you that there’s no need to try and find a SpinBlitz promo code to secure 7,500 GC and 2.5 SC right off the bat. Once you’ve claimed this package for free, you’ll then get the benefits of access to daily sign-up offers, 1,500+ casino games, 24/7 support services, and optional bonus packages to take your experience to the next level.

With all of these positives blended together to create the SpinBlitz Casino platform we see today, there is just one question left to ask – why not jump off the fence and give this site a try?