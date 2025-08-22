150% First Purchase Bonus

If you’re into a classic comic book style and playing online casino games, it’s worth it to claim the Hello Millions no deposit bonus and play the games for free. You don’t need superpowers to win real money either – just a little luck. Hello Millions is a Sweeps Coins casino, which means winnings can be redeemed for cash prizes.

The casino game library at Hello Millions is both extensive and vibrant. You’ll find a plethora of slots, including progressive jackpots and exclusive games, accompanied by a live social casino studio with live dealer blackjack, roulette, and more. You’ll also have access to the many ongoing promotional opportunities, a dedicated customer support staff available 24/7, and a proven commitment to player safety and site security. However, when we took a look at this site compared to competitors, there are a few downsides to consider.

Hello Millions Pros

✅ Large game variety of 700+ games

✅ Solid no deposit bonus of 15,000 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins

✅ Great selection of live dealer games

✅ Fun and simple comic book design

✅ Low prize redemption minimum (10 SC for gift cards)

✅ Dedicated Android app

Hello Millions Cons

❌ No iOS app, web browser only for iPhone users

❌ No loyalty rewards program

❌ No digital table games, live dealers only

With its unique comic book-style site layout, Hello Millions is a social casino site that has already caught on with thousands of players. Are you the next one? Don’t dive in without reading this review.

Hello Millions Casino Promo Code & Welcome Package

Right off the bat, the Hello Millions no deposit bonus stands out among US social casino sites. It’s one of the more impressive welcome offers in the industry. And best of all, there’s no need to spend any of your hard-earned cash or remember a Hello Millions promo code or the proper time to insert such a bonus code. There simply isn’t one.

Hello Millions No Deposit Bonus

The Hello Millions no deposit bonus awards 15,000 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweeps Coins instantly. You can also immediately claim the Hello Millions daily log in bonus of 0.2 SC + 400 GC (increases weekly with each consecutive log in). That means you’ll have 15,400 Gold Coins and 2.7 Sweeps Coins to play with, no purchase required.

Hello Millions First Purchase Bonus

The Hello Millions no purchase bonus is 65,000 Gold Coins for $9.99, which come with 25 free Sweeps Coins as a bonus. That’s a 150% bonus, as it’s worth $25.

All in all, new players who claim the Hello Millions welcome bonus receive 27.7 Sweeps Coins and 80,400 Gold Coins, an excellent offer that holds a lot of value compared to other sweepstakes casinos.

Hello Millions Casino Snapshot

Owned and operated by B2Services OÜ, a company that is based in the Isle of Man, the Hello Millions Casino has been available to US players since 2023. B2Services OÜ also operates McLuck, SpinBlitz, Mega Bonanza, PlayFame, and Jackpota, five high-quality social casinos all worthy of your time. Here's all the info you need to know about Hello Millions.



Year Established: 2023 No Deposit Purchase: 15,000 Gold Coins + 2.5 Sweepstakes Coins Welcome Bonus (First Purchase Bonus): 150% Bonus – 50,000 GC + 25 Free SC for $9.99 Fastest Payout (method): 1-5 Days, Bank Transfer Accepted Payment Methods: Credit/Debit Card Live Casino Games? Yes Number of Casino-Style Games: 700+ Customer Support: Live chat, 24/7, email ( [email protected] ), submit a ticket App Store Rating: 4.0 out of 5.0 Stars Google Play (no iOS app) Rewards Program: No Trustpilot Rating: 3.4 out of 5

Is Hello Millions Casino Legal in my state?

You will discover that you can play social and sweepstakes casino games at Hello Millions Casino in a vast number of US states. Currently, Hello Millions Casino is legal to operate in 37 out of the 50 US states. If you’re wondering, “Is Hello Millions legal in Texas?” Yes, it is. But it’s not legal everywhere.

At present, the Hello Millions Casino is prohibited from operating in:

Connecticut

Delaware

Idaho

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Michigan

Montana

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

Washington

West Virginia

If your state is like Texas and isn’t on the restricted list, you’re good to go. However, to play Hello Millions Casino games online in your state, it will be necessary that you be physically located within state lines. You also must be at least 21 years of age.

Hello Millions Casino Ongoing Bonuses and Free SC Opportunities

The Hello Millions Casino no deposit bonus of 15,000 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweepstakes Coins is in itself a package that holds up well in comparison with rival social casino sites. However, it’s important to keep in mind that the Hello Millions sign-up bonus is merely a starting point.

Among the offers are daily login bonuses, social media contests, sweepstakes jackpot games, and a refer-a-friend bonus package. About the only thing missing is access to a VIP loyalty rewards program. Let’s go through a rundown of the many promotional offerings that will be coming your way when you sign up with Hello Millions Casino.

Daily Login Bonus

Every day you play at Hello Millions Casino, you are eligible to receive 1,500 Gold Coins and 0.20 Sweepstakes Coins. And what does it take to acquire this cache of coins? Simply log in to your Hello Millions Casino account and they’re yours. No Hello Millions Casino promo code is required to initiate this transaction. Just sign in. It’s really that simple, no more complicated than pouring yourself that morning cup of coffee.

Mail-In Bonus

Sometimes the old school is also the best school. Just put pen to paper, insert the letter into an envelope, then put a stamp on it, and send it off to Hello Millions Casino. Before you seal that envelope, make sure in your letter’s wording that you have asked the Hello Millions Casino if they can spare a few coins. If you do that, each time you do, you’ll be the recipient of four Sweepstakes Coins.

Referral Bonuses

It’s always good to have friends, but it’s especially good to have a wealth of friends and acquaintances if you are a player at Hello Millions Casino. That’s because the site offers the opportunity for players to engage in a very lucrative program of referral bonuses if they are able to convince their friends to sign up and get on board for the ride.

There are as many as 130,000 Gold Coins and 65 Sweepstakes Coins up for grabs in the Hello Millions refer-a-friend promotion. To tap into this cache of coins, you’ll need to convince friends to sign up at the site. Then they’ve also got to meet certain benchmarks in terms of coin purchases to put you in line for your free coin packages. Instead of the need for a Hello Millions referral code, you just share a link with your friends. If they use the link to sign up, eventually, it will pay off for you.

VIP Program

A number of social casinos in the US market offer their players access to a VIP loyalty rewards program, which allows them to accumulate points for playing games that can later be exchanged for supplies of free coins to enable further gameplay. Unfortunately, Hello Millions Casino isn’t counted among this group. The site doesn’t offer any sort of loyalty rewards club. Hopefully, this is an oversight that will be corrected in the future.

Social Media & Community Bonuses

All you have to do is like and follow Hello Millions Casino’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) to be in line for giveaways or to enter competitions for the chance to earn free coins on a daily basis. Hello Millions Casino offers a Daily Drop giveaway. Play any of the games listed under the Daily Drop category. You could hit a jackpot while playing and be in line for a share of the daily pot of 1.9 million Gold Coins.

Bonus Type Bonus Details No Deposit Bonus 15,000 GC + 2.5 SC Daily Bonus (login bonus) 1,500 GC + 0.20 SC Mail-in (AMOE) Bonus 4 SC Referral Bonus (include limits if applicable) Up to 130,000 GC + 65 SC VIP Rewards Program N/A

What Casino-Style Games Can I Play at Hello Millions Casino?

There are plenty of jackpot slots to play and an overall average return to player rate of 97.1% on all Hello Millions Casino. Hello Millions also offers the ability to search for slots based on a game’s average volatility, a great feature for discerning players. Among the options, you’ll find several of the same popular games that you’d be playing on a real-money online casino, such as Big Bass Splash, Sugar Rush, and Gates Of Olympus.

Hello Millions Casino Games Overview

The game library at Hello Millions Casino isn’t merely rich with volume. It also runs deep in opportunity. The 700+ games on the menu are, for the most part, slots, although you will find a selection of Slingo games, as well as a live dealer studio. Slot selections include games with the popular Megaways mechanic, a selection of progressive jackpot titles, and even games that are exclusive to Hello Millions Casino.

There are nearly 30 different developers contributing games to the Hello Millions Casino library. They include prominent software providers such as Pragmatic Play, Playson, Habanero, 3 Oaks Gaming, and Booming Games. Unfortunately, what you won’t find at Hello Millions Casino are RNG (random number generator) table games or any form of poker to play.

Slots Titles at Hello Millions Casino

It’s easy enough for a social casino to stuff its site menu with a large number of slot games to play. Well, that’s certainly the case with Hello Millions Casino. What’s truly impressive about the site’s slot library is the variety that it offers to players. This is a social and sweepstakes casino that touches all the bases.

Games are well-organized into specific categories that are listed down the left side of the Hello Millions Casino web page’s drop-down menu. Sections include classic slots, new slots, popular slots, exclusive games, hold and win, cascading reels, Megaways, and Pragmatic Jackpot Play.

You can also classify games by theme. Categories include candy, Mexican, Asian, food, sport, adventure, Roman Empire, fruit, wild west, fantasy, Arabic, Irish, pirates, space, ancient Egypt, Norse mythology, gold, gem, animal, fishing, crime, farm, Halloween, and Christmas.

Another available method for categorizing slots is to click on slots by volatility. Doing so enables you to easily decipher which slots have high volatility, meaning less frequent wins but with the potential for larger payouts. There are also medium volatility and low volatility slots. Hello Millions Casino also supplies players with a list of recommended slots, which they feel you will enjoy playing.

You’ll find many classic slots that you’ve grown familiar with, titles such as Sizzling Sevens, Hellfire Joker, and Smoking Hot Fruits. At the same time, there are plenty of modern video slots encompassing all of the latest HD technology and compelling storylines to follow along as you play. There are popular slot titles like Sugar Rush, Gates of Olympus, Fruit Party, and Big Bass Splash.

Cascading reels options featured are titles like Frozen Tropics, Cyclone Smash, Lamp of Infinity, and Gods of Giza. Hold and win selections include Black Wolf, Aztec Fire, Hit More Gold, and Maya Sun. Exclusive games can only be played with Gold Coins, which can be purchased or earned through promotions, daily logins, or other promotional offers.

One of the major developments in slot game technology over the past decade has proven to be the introduction of the Megaways mechanic. By adjusting the number of symbols on each reel, Megaways games create an ever-changing number of potential wins, up to, in some cases, a maximum of 117,469 possible ways to win. Megaways titles stocked at Hello Millions Casino include The Dog House Megaways, Great Rhino Megaways, Buffalo King Megaways, and Book of Tut Megaways.

We found more than 25 titles collated under the new games category when we checked in with Hello Millions Casino. Unique offerings included Pho Sho, Mad Hit Gorillatron, Reels Paradise, and Big Tuna Bonanza.

If you enjoy the excitement and potential of progressive jackpot games, you’re in luck at Hello Millions Casino. The site’s Pragmatic Jackpot Play games provide four levels of jackpots that you can hit – mini, minor, major, and grand – all of which keep growing until someone hits for the win, which will be a massive amount of Gold Coins. Progressive jackpot games offered include such titles as Egg Rush, Tropical Pop, Striking Hot 5, and Kingdom of Atlantis.

Live Dealer Games

Not every social casino offers live dealer games, but the Hello Millions Casino can answer in the affirmative when this question is posed. You will find a modest live dealer studio on the site, one numbering 21 games in total. These games come from well-known developers such as Playtech, Pragmatic Play, and Beter Live.

Among the games that are accessible when you enter the live dealer area of Hello Millions Casino, blackjack players are given eight different options. Titles include Gravity Blackjack, Speed Blackjack, Grand Bonus Blackjack, 7 Seats Blackjack Royale, 7 Seats Blackjack Neon, 7 Seats Blackjack Riches, 7 Seats Blackjack Pop, and 7 Seats Blackjack Boom!

Roulette players will find seven choices to make. Along with traditional roulette, Hello Millions Casino offers Live Roulette, Auto Roulette, Gravity Roulette, Royal Roulette, American Roulette, and Hello Millions Wow Roulette.

Grand Bonus Baccarat is another live dealer option. Game show themes provided are Buffalo Blitz Live, Spin-A-Win, Adventures Beyond Wonderland, and Fashion TV Mega Party. There are no versions of poker offered, and just one instant-win game, the classic Crash Live.

Instant Win Games

The solitary instant win game at Hello Millions Casino can be found in the live dealer studio. That would be the aforementioned arcade-style game Crash Live. In this game, you watch a craft launched skyward. As it rises into the air, the odds and the potential payouts are increasing. Your decision is at what point do you cash in your wager? You’ll want to do so before the ship crashes to the ground and you lose your stake.

Slingo

The cousin (or perhaps the offspring) of slots and bingo is the game Slingo. Invented in the 1990s, this casino game mashes together the best of slot machines and bingo into one exciting competition. Slingo variations available at Hello Millions Casino include Press Your Luck, Elf Blitz, River Reels, and Day of the Dab.

Gaming Software at Hello Millions Casino

The Hello Millions Casino game library is stocked with titles from approximately 30 different software developers. You will also note that the list features many of the top game providers in the industry. A number of these developers are the same companies that supply their products to the leading real-money online casinos in the US market. As a matter of fact, you will discover many titles that are familiar to real-money casino sites. These include such games as Big Bass Splash, Sugar Rush, Gates of Olympus, and Buffalo King Megaways. The list of developers providing games to Hello Millions Casino includes:

The quality of games that these developers deliver puts Hello Millions Casino’s game library on par with any social casino in the US market. While Hello Millions Casino doesn’t offer in-house games, the site does deliver a variety of exclusive games to play.

How Could Hello Millions Casino Improve Its Game Library

Hello Millions, like many sweepstakes casinos, could improve their catalog quite easily by offering a selection of digital table games. Also known as RNG table games, these titles include blackjack and roulette powered by random number generators (RNG) to deliver real world odds. They also allow bets as low as 0.10 SC, which is lower than the typical live dealer minimum of 5 SC or so.

Hello Millions could also offer specialty games like keno, bingo, crash games, and mines, which are available at competitor sites like Stake.us.

How Does Hello Millions Casino Work?

It’s important to remember that it’s never going to be necessary for players to purchase coins to play social or sweepstakes casino games at Hello Millions Casino. While purchase options are readily available to acquire coin packages, the site will provide all new players with a lucrative Hello Millions no deposit bonus to get them on their way. Following that, regular supplies of coins will be made available for free through promotional opportunities that are presented on almost a daily basis. In the majority of cases, no Hello Millions Casino bonus code is required to access these promo offers.

Gold Coins are used at Hello Millions Casino for regular social casino play. You’ll never win any money playing casino games with Gold Coins, but it also won’t cost you anything to play. Sweepstakes Coins, on the other hand, can be redeemed for prizes. In general, these offers will include gift cards or even sums of actual cash. Each Sweepstakes Coin at Hello Millions Casino holds a cash equivalent of one dollar.

You aren’t able to purchase Sweepstakes Coins. They are always acquired free of charge, either via some type of bonus or promotional package, by winning them during Sweepstakes Casino play, or as a free bonus add-on when purchasing supplies of Gold Coins.

An interesting feature at Hello Millions Casino is the chance to play Unlimited Games. You’ll find the Unlimited Games icon situated within the Hello Millions Casino drop-down menu. By clicking on it, you’ll unveil a small number of games that you can play for as little as one Gold Coin per pull.

When we clicked through on the Hello Millions Casino site, the available titles in the Unlimited Games section were Lady Fortune and Fruits And Jokers 100. When utilizing the Unlimited Games function, you’ll be able to play longer while using fewer Gold Coins. It is a great way to make your supply of Gold Coins last.

Another unique aspect of Hello Millions Casino is that the site offers access to an option known as Play the Feature. By paying additional coins up front, players can immediately trigger the bonus round on any slot game. Another perk with choosing this option is that when you connect for a winning combination, the return will be exponentially larger than if you were playing the base game.

Safety and Security at Hello Millions Casino

The measure of any business always comes down to whether the company can be trusted. In the case of Hello Millions Casino, this is a site that is willing to go the extra mile to earn the trust of its players. Hello Millions Casino is owned and operated by B-Two Operations Limited. A company founded in Tallinn, Estonia. Today, the company is based on the Isle of Man, and B-Two Operations is among the major players in the US social casino industry. Sister sites to Hello Millions Casino include social casino sites McLuck Casino, Jackpota Casino, and Playfame Casino.

Clicking on the Player Trust & Safety Controls icon in the Hello Millions Casino drop-down menu will instantly take you to the extensive safety and security controls that Hello Millions Casino has put into place for your protection.

First off, there is the latest in industry-standard SSL encryption technology in place on the site to protect the personal information and banking data of every player. All games are independently tested to ensure that each one is operating via a random number generator and is provably fair.

When it comes time for you to make a Sweepstakes Coin redemption at Hello Millions Casino, you’ll be required to complete the Know Your Customer verification program to ensure that the person seeking to cash out is, in fact, the account holder. Before a redemption can be made, you must supply either a government-issued ID or a document such as a phone or utilities bill that includes the home address you have on file with your Hello Millions Casino account.

Hello Millions Casino also has in place a number of measures designed to maintain responsible gaming among its players. On the site, you are able to enact session time limits and Gold Coin purchase limits. In cases of extreme concern, self-exclusion is an option. By taking this measure, the player won’t be permitted to access the Hello Millions Casino site for a pre-determined period of time.

Hello Millions Casino also supplies links directly from its site to enable anyone to access responsible gaming resources and to directly contact a problem gambling counselor.

Banking at Hello Millions Casino: Purchase and Redemption Options

One area in which Hello Millions Casino could use an upgrade is in the banking methods offered at the site. You’ll find your choices for either purchases or redemptions are extremely limited. Options include Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, online banking, and eGift cards. Popular e-wallets such as PayPal, Venmo, Trustly, and Skrill are not accessible at Hello Millions Casino. Neither is any form of cryptocurrency.

Banking Method Purchases Redemptions Min Redemption Expected Redemption Time Visa/Mastercard Credit Cards Yes No N/A N/A E-wallets (PayPal, Trustly) No No N/A N/A Apple Pay Yes No N/A N/A Bank Transfer No Yes $75 1-5 days Gift Cards No Yes $10 1-2 days

Buying Coin Packages and Redeeming

As noted previously, you never have to purchase packages of Gold Coins to play social casino games at Hello Millions Casino. However, should you choose to do so, there are some perks that you will gain from Hello Millions Casino.

First of all, it will make you eligible to access live chat customer support. Hello Millions Casino only makes that option available to paying customers. And by purchasing coins, you will also find that the ads on the site disappear from your feed.

At Hello Millions Casino, they start new players out with a Hello Millions sign-up bonus of 15,000 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweepstakes Coins, all just for opening an account. And newcomers can choose to top up their coin supplies with a first purchase bonus offer. It’s a 150% bonus that will get you a cache of 50,000 Gold Coins, along with 25 free Sweepstakes Coins, all for the price of $9.99.

Further purchases of Gold Coins can be made for as little as $3.99. However, should you want to go bold, for a charge of $599.99, you’ll receive 1.32 million Gold Coins, plus 660 free Sweepstakes Coins. Here’s a breakdown of all the coin packages offered by Hello Millions Casino.

What to Know about the Redemption Process

A few things to keep in mind when the time comes to make a redemption of Sweepstakes Coins at Hello Millions Casino. Whenever you engage in a Hello Millions redemption, each Sweepstakes Coin holds a cash equivalent value of $1. To make an exchange for an eGift card, you must have a minimum of 10 Sweepstakes Coins. If your choice is to make a cash redemption, you are going to need to have no less than 75 Sweepstakes Coins in your account.

All Sweepstakes Coins have a 1x playthrough requirement before they are eligible to be redeemed. That means you must use them at least once to play a game at Hello Millions Casino. You will also need to have completed the Know Your Customer verification process before you can redeem coins at Hello Millions Casino.

Here’s an easy step-by-step process for making a redemption of coins at Hello Millions Casino.

Ensure that you have at least 75 in SC winnings for cash redemptions or 10 SC for gift cards. Click on the “Redeem” icon. Select either cash or gift card redemption. Indicate how many SC you want to redeem. Complete the Know Your Customer verification if you haven’t already. Finish the request. You’ll have your gift cards or cash within a few days.

Customer Support Options and Performance

One of the better elements of Hello Millions Casino is the number of customer support channels that are available to players. You can get in touch with the support team through live chat, via email, by telephone, by submitting a request, or even on social media. However, there are some stumbling blocks that you may encounter during the process of connecting with Hello Millions’ customer support.

For instance, if you want to make use of the live chat customer support option, you will need to be a paying customer at Hello Millions Casino. You don’t get access to live chat support until you’ve made at least one purchase of Gold Coins at Hello Millions Casino. Be aware that when you connect with live chat support, you’ll be communicating with a chatbot, not a real person.

You can reach Hello Millions Casino customer support by email at [email protected]. There’s also an option to submit a request through the Hello Millions ticketing system. An advantage with this route is that it enables you to describe in detail the issue that is giving you a problem. If you’d rather try to connect in person on a more one-on-one basis, phone support is accessible at (424) 842-2482.

A detailed help section is also made readily available to players, linked directly from the Hello Millions Casino home page. Here you’ll find the most commonly posed questions, along with easy-to-comprehend answers.

Phone Number (424) 842-2482 Contact Email [email protected] Live Chat Yes, after making a purchase Ticket Submission Yes Social Channels X (formerly Twitter @ohhellomillions Average Response Time Between 2-12 hours

Mobile Experience at Hello Millions Casino

You could say that the mobile experience at Hello Millions Casino is halfway decent. When it comes to a standalone Android mobile app, Hello Millions Casino hits it out of the park. The Hello Millions app for Android has been downloaded more than 100,000 times. It’s available for download in any state in which the Hello Millions Casino is legal. It draws a 4.0 rating out of five at the Google Play Store.

However, if you’re an iOS user, the Hello Millions mobile experience is a swing and a miss. That’s because there is no Hello Millions app for iOS. That being said, it can’t be classified as a complete strikeout.

Whether you are using a Hello Millions app or you are playing on your mobile browser, you’ll find that all of Hello Millions Casino’s games are not only available on mobile, but they run just as seamlessly as if you were playing on a desktop or laptop computer. And you can make all of your banking purchases and coin redemptions from your Hello Millions Casino account right on your mobile device.

How to Sign Up at Hello Millions Casino

You won’t be long in creating an account as a newcomer to Hello Millions Casino. In a matter of moments, you’ll be playing social casino games. All it takes is sharing a bit of personal information and the time to complete the sign-up process. Follow these easy steps, and you’ll be playing before you know it.

Click on the green sign-up icon in the upper-right corner of the Hello Millions Casino web page. Create a new account by entering your email and selecting a password that is unique to you. Or if you want to make this process even more seamless, use your sign-up information from your Google or Facebook accounts. Simply grant Hello Millions Casino permission to access either of these accounts, and you’ll be on your way. If you choose the email option, you’ll be asked by Hello Millions Casino to supply such personal information as your name, telephone number, date of birth, and home address. Click on the box to accept the terms and conditions. You’ll need to confirm that you’re over 21 years of age and do not reside in a restricted state when you accept the terms and conditions. Verify your account with Hello Millions Casino. Once this is done, you will receive your Hello Millions no deposit bonus offer. That’s all you will be required to do. You are now ready to begin playing social casino games.

Final Verdict: Is Hello Millions Casino Legit?

Our team of casino experts has spent this Hello Millions review analyzing and assessing every detail of the sweepstakes casino to determine the answer to one pressing question: Is Hello Millions legit?

In doing so, certainly, there have been a few concerns raised about Hello Millions Casino. Why does this social casino offer an Android app, but not an iOS app? Will the site be upgrading its stockpile of RNG table games in the future, and perhaps adding some poker options? It’s not great that you will need to become a paying customer to be able to access live chat customer support. On the other hand, this measure is fairly commonplace within the US social casino industry.

In the grand scheme of things, these issues are relatively minor matters. Overall, there’s much more to like about Hello Millions Casino than not to like about the site. The Hello Millions sign-up bonus of 15,000 Gold Coins and 2.5 Sweepstakes Coins is on par with all of the major US social casino sites.

The game library is rich in both opportunities to play and a variety of games to try. Some of the leading providers in the US market are stockpiling this game library, and the games it delivers are quite familiar to US online casino players, whether they be social casino or real money casino players. Another perk is a vibrant live dealer studio, a measure that’s growing more commonplace with social casinos in the US market, though still not a guarantee.

Hello Millions Casino is a site that takes its responsibility to protect the safety and security of its players seriously. There’s a real commitment to responsible gaming on the site. The minimum coin redemption levels required at Hello Millions Casino are much lower than the majority of US social casinos.

In conclusion, following this Hello Millions casino review, the opinion of our team of casino experts is that it’s well worth your while to get acquainted with Hello Millions Casino. This is a social casino site with plenty of positive qualities to offer to players like you.