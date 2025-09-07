The Top 10 Louisiana Online Casinos in September, 2025

In This Article The Top 10 Louisiana Online Casinos in September, 2025

Find the Best Louisiana Online Casino for You

1. BetWhale – Best Louisiana Online Casino with Quality Game Variety

💡Expert’s Opinion

2. Raging Bull – Biggest Online Progressive Jackpots in Louisiana

💡Expert’s Opinion

3. Lucky Red – Top Video Poker Casino in Louisiana

💡Expert’s Opinion

How to Choose the Best Louisiana Online Casinos

Signing Up: How to Register at a Louisiana Online Casino & Claim Your Welcome Promotion

Is Gambling Legal in Louisiana?

Land-Based Casinos in Louisiana

Are Online Casinos Legal in Louisiana?

When Will Louisiana Legalize Online Casinos?

Online Poker in Louisiana?

Other Gambling Options in LA

Real Money Online Casinos vs. Land-Based Casinos in Louisiana

The Path to Louisiana Casino Legislation

How Does Louisiana’s Casino Legislation Compare to Its Neighbors’

Texas

Arkansas

Mississippi

Most Popular Games Available at Louisiana Online Casinos

Slots

Video Poker

Blackjack

Roulette

Craps

Baccarat

Live Casino

Other

Plinko

Aviator

Scratchcard

Best Promotions Listed at the Top LA Online Casinos

Deposit Match

Free Spins

Cash Reloads

Rebates

VIP/Loyalty Programs

No Deposit Bonuses

Responsible Gambling in Louisiana

Have You Found Your New Favorite Louisiana Online Casino?

Find the Best Louisiana Online Casino for You

You’ve explored our list of top-rated Louisiana gambling sites and gotten a sneak peek into why they’re recommended for gambling in LA. But what sets these platforms apart from the competition? To help you decide, we’ve put together detailed mini-reviews of the top five Louisiana online casinos, focusing on the key features and gambling experiences that make each one stand out.

1. BetWhale – Best Louisiana Online Casino with Quality Game Variety

BetWhale launched as a sportsbook with an additional casino section in 2023 and has since grown into one of the top destinations for online gambling in Louisiana. The BetWhale platform is licensed in Anjouan, and it offers everything you could want from a real money online casino, including an extensive selection of over 1,500 games, reliable software providers, a user-friendly website, plus fiat and crypto banking methods for seamless payments.

Number of Games 1,500+ Available Game Categories Slots, Blackjack, Table Games, Video Poker, Jackpots, Specialties, Live Dealer Top Game Developers BetSoft, Dragon Gaming, Fresh Deck Studios, Spinomenal, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, Play’n GO, Saucify Welcome Bonus 250% up to $2,500

BetWhale’s game library covers a wide range of categories, including slots, table games, specialties, and live dealer options. The slot selection features video, classic, and jackpot titles, while the table games lineup includes casino staples like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker. The BetWhale live dealer section offers over 70 tables and game shows hosted by human dealers, providing a social casino experience from the comfort of your home.

The games on BetWhale are supplied by reliable providers like BetSoft, Rival, and Nucleus, so you can expect creative themes and high variance gameplay. That said, BetWhale doesn’t currently provide exclusives from some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming. Even so, BetWhale’s excellent site organization makes it easy to browse its extensive game library and apply filters to quickly find your favorites.

💡Expert’s Opinion BetWhale’s selection of over 1,500 games covers most major online casino categories, ensuring you can enjoy your preferred title without needing to switch between platforms. The casino’s live dealer section is especially impressive, with over 70 tables catering to low-stakes and high-budget gambling. We also liked that the casino provides demo mode for most of its games, as these allowed us to test gameplay mechanics before playing with real money.

2. Raging Bull – Biggest Online Progressive Jackpots in Louisiana

Raging Bull, powered by RealTime Gaming, is a go-to site for traditional casino gameplay, offering over 300 games across online slots, table games, and video poker. While the game selection may seem modest at first glance, it holds serious potential: dozens of progressive jackpots with prizes reaching into the thousands of dollars.

Number of Progressive Jackpots 78 Software Provider RealTime Gaming Average RTP 95.6% Biggest Progressive Jackpot Game Aztecs Millions

Raging Bull is the best Louisiana online casino for landing the biggest jackpot wins, thanks to its selection of several networked progressive titles. These include nearly 80 RealTime Gaming slots, such as Rudolph’s Revenge, Naughty or Nice, and Fire Dragon. Many of Raging Bull’s progressive jackpots are part of RealTime Gaming’s pooled network, meaning prize pools can occasionally reach hundreds of thousands, or even millions, of dollars. A good example is the casino’s Aztec’s Millions progressive jackpot, which frequently crosses $1 million in pool size.

There have been a few reports of delayed payouts from Raging Bull jackpot winnings; however, this is not unusual, as the casino must verify the legitimacy of each win, a process that understandably takes time. Additionally, several of Raging Bull’s progressive slots require a maximum or line bet for you to become eligible for winnings, but this is usually within a reasonable range. Rudolph’s Range, for instance, offers $0.04 per line bet for 50 lines, while bets on Aztec’s Millions are fixed at $5, a fair price, considering the potential for a million-dollar payout.

💡Expert’s Opinion As an RTG casino, Raging Bull’s progressive jackpots have an average RTP of approximately 95.6%. This value aligns with industry standards, since Raging Bull must divert a portion of each bet to feed the jackpot. The progressive jackpots on Raging Bull are high volatility, so expect long stretches with many small losses before any significant payouts. Raging Bull’s recently launched Android mobile app has made it even easier to access the casino’s progressive jackpots, with seamless gameplay from anywhere.

3. Lucky Red – Top Video Poker Casino in Louisiana

Lucky Red launched in 2009 as a casino site primarily focused on delivering games from the reputable RealTime Gaming. The casino features several classic gaming options that are often missing from newer gambling sites, including craps, baccarat, slots, poker, and specialty games. However, Lucky Red especially stands out for its video poker offerings.

Number of Video Poker Games 15 Average Video Poker RTP 96.85% Game Developers RealTime Gaming Minimum Video Poker Coin Denomination $0.05

Lucky Red has a section specifically dedicated to video poker, with 15 variants of one of Louisiana’s favorite game options available to play. The casino’s video poker selection includes popular titles like Aces and Eights, All American Poker, Joker Poker, Jacks or Better, Deuces Wild, and Double Bonus Poker. All the video poker games on Lucky Red are supplied by RealTime Gaming, with regular audits from iTech Labs to ensure that game RTP values and outcomes are fair and accurate.

Lucky Red doesn’t offer an exclusive video poker promotion, aside from its 100% deposit match welcome bonus for table games. One of the best aspects of Lucky Red’s video poker selection is that it’s available in instant play. This means you can simply visit the casino website, select your preferred video poker title, and immediately start playing, no app download required. Furthermore, Lucky Red offers a fun play mode, allowing you to test video poker variants for free before playing with real money.

💡Expert’s Opinion The average RTP for Lucky Red’s video poker games is 96.85%, so you can expect to earn a return of approximately $97 for every $100 you wager. Each video poker variant offers detailed paytable information, ensuring you can view the payouts for different gameplay scenarios. The casino’s video poker games feature a neat layout, with hold and auto-hold options ensuring seamless gameplay. We also enjoyed fast gameplay animations on desktop and mobile, with responsive touchscreen controls and compatibility with different view orientations.

How to Choose the Best Louisiana Online Casinos

Choosing a casino for gambling in Louisiana involves more than simply picking a platform at random. To ensure a high-quality gaming experience, there are several important features you should evaluate. Here are the key factors we consider when selecting the best online casinos in Louisiana state:

Accessibility from Louisiana: We tested all sites to ensure that they can be accessed and used by LA gamblers looking to play their favorite casino games. Each of our recommended online casinos provides seamless registration and gameplay without geo-restriction blocks.

Licensing: A valid gambling license from a reputable regulator tells us that a Louisiana online casino has been audited for safe, transparent, and fair online gameplay. We look out for active licenses from top offshore bodies like the Curacao Gaming Control Board and the Malta Gaming Association when reviewing the best Louisiana online casinos.

Safety & Security: To be considered safe, a Louisiana online casino must have security features such as updated encryption technology and secure payment portals. These ensure that you can play games without worrying about sensitive personal and financial data falling into the wrong hands.

Welcome Offers: We consider the generosity of the sign-up bonus available at top LA online casinos in our review process. To ensure that Louisianans get the best value for their money, we consider bonus terms such as the wagering requirement, minimum deposit needed, maximum bonus amount, and the availability of extra perks like free spins.

Games Library: To ensure you’re not limited to playing only one game category, we confirm that our LA casino recommendations feature a variety of gaming options. These include slots, table games, specialty titles, and live dealers. We also look out for the quality of software developers on offer, as this significantly affects the quality of gameplay you get.

Payment Methods: The top Louisiana state online casinos feature banking options that are popular and easily accessible to LA residents. We prioritize sites that accept multiple payment methods, including credit cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies. We also test deposits and withdrawals on these sites to confirm transaction speed, fees, and how easy it is to complete payments on the best payout online casinos .

Recurring Promotions: After checking out the welcome offer, we proceed to explore other ongoing promotions available at LA online casinos. We highly rate sites with multiple recurring casino bonuses , including reload offers, free spins, cashback, rebates, and tournaments. The best Louisiana online casinos are transparent with their bonus terms, and they also have requirements that ensure you can easily claim rewards.

Mobile/App: Mobile Louisiana casino apps provide quality gameplay on the go; however, the absence of a mobile app isn’t a dealbreaker. We test all LA gambling sites on mobile browsers to ensure they’re optimized for phone browser use. Our top LA casinos have mobile websites that work as well as the desktop versions, with seamless payments, gameplay, and access to all bonuses.

Customer Support: The best LA casinos online provide multiple customer support options to ensure you’re not stranded when using their sites. All of our recommended sites have a live chat option, but you can also get quality and readily available help through detailed FAQs and email channels.

Signing Up: How to Register at a Louisiana Online Casino & Claim Your Welcome Promotion

Our list of the best Louisiana online casinos has made it easy for you to find a trusted and reliable site to play games in the state. Similarly, by following the steps we’ve outlined below, you can register and get started on these Louisiana online casinos in no time:

Select a Louisiana Online Casino: Browse through our list of the best online casinos in LA and select a site based on your gaming preferences.

Register an Account: Follow our exclusive link to visit the website of your chosen online casino and click ‘Sign Up’ or ‘Join’ on the casino homepage. Provide basic personal information to complete account registration.

Make Your First Deposit: After signing up, log in and head to the casino cashier section to make your first payment. Choose any of the listed banking methods and follow the on-screen instructions to complete your deposit. Enter the minimum amount that’s required to claim the casino’s welcome offer to receive a bonus.

Start Playing Games: Return to the casino’s game section and select your favorite slots, tables, and live dealer titles to play.

Is Gambling Legal in Louisiana?

Real money online casino games are not authorized in Louisiana, and this includes internet casinos offering slots, blackjack, and roulette for cash. In fact, Louisiana’s criminal code explicitly contains provisions that make it a criminal offense to gamble by computer and electronic sweepstakes devices.

It’s not all bad news, though. Louisiana has a regulated commercial gaming industry, with riverboat casinos, land-based casinos, racinos, and several other facilities licensed by the Louisiana Gaming Control Board (LGCB). This way, you can play slot machines and table games at any physical casino that operates under LGCB oversight.

Louisiana also maintains a tough stance on social casino platforms that operate with virtual currencies. The Louisiana Attorney General issued an opinion in 2025, stating that online businesses that offer casino-style slots, roulette, blackjack, and poker with redeemable prizes operate illegally in the state. Subsequently, the state has sent several cease-and-desist letters to operators, requiring them to stop providing sweepstakes services to Louisiana residents.

Land-Based Casinos in Louisiana

Louisiana was one of the first U.S. states to authorize riverboat gambling, with the 1991 Louisiana Riverboat Economic Development and Gaming Control Act. This was subsequently followed by the Louisiana Economic Development and Gaming Corporation Act of 1992, which laid the groundwork for the establishment of a sole land-based casino at the Rivergate site in New Orleans. This casino is now known as Caesars New Orleans, which is prominent for its large gaming floor and major restaurants.

Today, land-based and resort casinos are legal and heavily regulated by the Louisiana state government, via the LGCB. Currently, you can play slots and table games at 19 state-regulated commercial Louisiana casinos, including 11 riverboat and 4 land-based casinos, as well as 4 racinos. Louisiana also has four federally recognized tribal casinos, including locations managed by the Choctaw tribe.

Below is an overview of the ten most prominent Louisiana land-based casinos and their physical addresses:

Casino Address Caesars New Orleans 228 Poydras St., New Orleans, LA 70130 Golden Nugget Lake Charles 2550 Golden Nugget Blvd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Margaritaville Resort Casino 777 Margaritaville Way, Bossier City, LA 71111 L’Auberge Casino Resort 777 Ave L’Auberge, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Bally’s Shreveport Casino 451 Clyde Fant Pkwy, Shreveport, LA 71101 Horseshoe Bossier City 711 Horseshoe Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71111 L’Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge 777 L’Auberge Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70820 Delta Downs Hotel, Racetrack & Casino 2717 Delta Downs Dr, Vinton, LA 70668 Boomtown New Orleans 4132 Peters Rd, Harvey, LA 70058 Coushatta Casino Resort 777 Coushatta Dr, Kinder, LA 70648

Are Online Casinos Legal in Louisiana?

Real money online casinos are prohibited from operating in Louisiana. The Louisiana Gaming Control Board regulates retail casino gambling at land and river-based locations; however, there is no framework in place for licensed iGaming in the state.

The first serious attempts towards providing regulated online gambling in Louisiana took place in 2024, when the state Senate requested a joint iGaming study by the Senate Judiciary B and Revenue & Fiscal Committees. Subsequent discussions were held in December 2024 to explore the findings of this study; however, no bills proposing a vote on legalizing Louisiana online casinos have been launched so far.

When Will Louisiana Legalize Online Casinos?

There have been no concrete moves to legalize Louisiana online casino gambling, so we can’t put a timeline on when the state will allow such platforms to launch. However, recent iGaming studies requested by the state Senate indicate that online casino regulation is a topic for Louisiana legislators, and we may see moves to kickstart the process sooner rather than later.

Before online gambling can become legal in Louisiana, the state legislature would have to draft and pass a licensing statute, agree on revenue-sharing rates, and determine geo-location and age-verification rules. These processes take time; however, none of them is in the works. So, it may take some time before regulated Louisiana state online casinos are launched.

Online Poker in Louisiana?

Louisiana doesn’t have any regulated online poker platforms, and the state’s recent clampdown on sweepstakes poker operators means you can’t enjoy the popular table game on these platforms either. Your best bet to access online poker rooms is by playing at our recommended offshore casinos with poker rooms that are licensed by reputable regulatory bodies outside the United States.

Other Gambling Options in LA

Here’s a list of regulated gambling activities that are available to you as an LA resident:

Retail and mobile sports betting

Louisiana State Lottery

Pari-mutuel wagering

Charitable gaming: bingo, pull-tabs, raffles, electronic video bingo

Real Money Online Casinos vs. Land-Based Casinos in Louisiana

Real money gambling sites ensure that you can conveniently play games from anywhere. Although Louisiana doesn’t have any regulated online casinos, you can play slots, tables, and live dealer titles from the state at any of our recommended sites. Land-based gambling is the prominent casino offering in Louisiana, and the unmatched social atmosphere ensures that they witness significant turnout from LA players looking to play at live tables.

The table below summarizes the main differences between playing at our Louisiana gambling sites and physical casinos in the state:

Real Money Online Casinos Land-Based Casinos Accessible 24/7 from anywhere Requires physical access with scheduled operating hours Huge library with thousands of game variants Smaller game selection, mostly focused on physical tables Limited social experience with chatbots for texting Strong social atmosphere with live dealers and other players Bonuses include welcome bonuses, free spins, reload offers, and loyalty schemes Perks include comps, free play, hotel stays, and meals Regulation is enforced by the jurisdiction where the operator is located Regulated by state gaming authorities

The Path to Louisiana Casino Legislation

Louisiana was one of the first states to expressly prohibit online casino gambling, and down the years, little to no efforts have been made to reverse this decision. Here’s a timeline of the attempts to regulate casino gambling in Louisiana over the past few years:

📜 June 2025 – HB 639 would raise the tax on sports betting from 15% to 32.5%. This makes the tax rate the same as the one on land-based video poker terminals.

📜 June 2025 – Governor Jeff Landry vetoed SB 181, stating that the LGCB already had measures in place to curb sweepstakes casino operators.

📜 May 2025 – The Louisiana Legislature passed SB 181 , a bill that would ban online sweeps casinos, plus internet promotions, and contests using sweepstakes rules.

📜 December 2024 – The Louisiana legislature opened public hearings and industry debate regarding the introduction of regulated online casino gambling in the state.

📜 June 2024 – SR 149 was introduced to request joint meetings of Senate Judiciary B and Revenue & Fiscal Affairs to study the legalization of iGaming in Louisiana and report findings. The study presented strong cases for and against legalizing Louisiana online casinos.

📜 6th August, 2024 – The LGCB sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bovada , an offshore online casino operator. This letter demanded that the operator stop offering unlicensed iGaming services in Louisiana.

📜 10th June, 2021 – Louisiana approved bills for the introduction of regulated retail and online sports betting . Online casinos in Louisiana state remain sidelined.

📜 3rd November, 2020 – Voters in Louisiana parishes decided in favor of authorizing sports wagering activities. Online casino gambling wasn’t included on the ballot.

📜 1991 – Louisiana legalizes riverboat casinos and video-draw poker under the oversight of the LGCB.

How Does Louisiana’s Casino Legislation Compare to Its Neighbors’

Now that we’ve explored the legal status of regulated casino gambling in Louisiana, let’s take a look at how the state’s neighbors fare with their gambling laws:

Texas

Texas doesn’t have any state-licensed physical casinos, and you also can’t wager at licensed Texas online casinos, since these haven’t been established. Furthermore, the 2025 Texas legislative session witnessed reduced support for expanding gambling to include online options, with gambling bills failing to get a hearing. The state’s legal gambling options include tribal gaming facilities that are governed by the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, the Texas Lottery, authorized pari-mutuel racing, and charitable games.

Because of these restrictions, many Texans regularly travel across state lines to gamble. Louisiana casinos near the border, especially those in Bossier City/Shreveport and Lake Charles, benefit from this traffic. The Bossier/Shreveport casinos are within a three-hour drive of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, while Lake Charles is just two and a half hours from Houston. These areas have become favorites for Texans looking for casino action their home state doesn’t allow.

Arkansas

Just like in Louisiana, Arkansas doesn’t have any regulated online gambling options; however, residents can participate in the state lottery, bet on fantasy sports, and engage in pari-mutuel betting. Arkansas also has three land-based casinos that residents can visit to play at live tables, join poker rooms, or spin slot machines. The Arkansas legislature introduced HB 1861 in March 2025, looking to permit these land-based casinos to offer real-money online games; however, this bill was ultimately withdrawn and referred to an interim study.

Mississippi

Mississippi has a thriving commercial gambling industry with 27 regulated physical casinos; however, there are no licensed Mississippi online casinos available to state residents. Mississippi lawmakers recently introduced SB 2510 to ban online sweepstakes casinos and regulate mobile sports betting; however, this bill died after the Senate conference committee failed to reach an agreement.

Most Popular Games Available at Louisiana Online Casinos

The best LA online casinos boast a wide variety of games to ensure that players can access all of their preferred gaming options on the same platform. These top sites use software from reputable providers to deliver quality gameplay and ensure fairness for players. Here are the top game categories at our recommended Louisiana online casinos:

Slots

Slots are the most popular game category on Louisiana online casinos, and they involve you spinning reels to match symbols and win prizes. The popularity of online slots is driven by the number of game variants that are available to play, plus the straightforward gameplay. Top Louisiana casinos online feature megaways, hold & win, bonus buy, and jackpot slots, providing multiple ways to enjoy the number one casino offering.

Raging Bull is the best Louisiana online casino to play slots, thanks to its selection of RealTime Gaming reels and progressives with grand payouts worth over a million dollars for some titles.

Video Poker

Video poker incorporates the Random Number Generator technology that is typical of slot games to provide a computerized version of the common five-card draw poker game. Video poker gameplay is similar to that of traditional poker: you’re dealt cards, you choose which to hold, then the RNG draws replacements and pays out any winnings based on the final hand.

BetWhale offers multiple video poker variants, making it the top choice to play one of Louisiana’s most popular games. You can access 23 video poker variants on BetWhale, including Aces & Faces, Deuces Bonus Wild, Caribbean Poker, and Jacks or Better.

Blackjack

Blackjack is a classic table game with a simple aim: beat the dealer by getting a hand total as close as possible to 21 without going over. This skill-based game is popular among players seeking a challenge, as strategy charts and various in-game decisions influence gameplay and outcomes.

BetWhale is also the best Louisiana online casino for blackjack lovers, largely due to the 31 different versions of the popular table game. You can explore classic European and American blackjack titles, or try out other game rules with variants, such as Pirate 21, Rolling Stack, and 21 Burn blackjack.

Roulette

Unlike skill-based blackjack, roulette is a classic table game that deals more with luck. Here, a small bet lands in numbered pockets of a rolling wheel, and you have to bet beforehand on the specific number, color, or number group the ball will settle on. European and American roulette are the most common variants of this wheel-and-table game, but Louisiana online casinos offer different bet options, including inside and outside bets.

BUSR offers classic roulette variants, plus the more exclusive French Roulette game, which is renowned for its La Partage and En Prison rules that improve the returns on even-money bets. You can also play roulette variants like Zoom, Double Dragon, and Platinum Chip roulette on BUSR, making it the top destination for playing the table game online in Louisiana.

Craps

This fast-paced dice game is a staple at land-based casinos, but it’s equally available as a gaming option on top LA online casinos. To play this game, you must simply bet on the outcome of a rolling dice. Main bet options for craps include the pass line/don’t pass, come/don’t come, place, field, and big 6/8 bets.

You’ll find these bet options available with BetWhale’s craps games. You can play two different craps versions on BetWhale, including a BetSoft variant with crisp and detailed graphics and odds bet options.

Baccarat

A typical baccarat game involves a ‘Player’ and ‘Banker’ who are both dealt cards. You aim to bet on who’ll have a hand total closer to 9 or whether both hands are a tie. Baccarat’s high betting limits make it best suited for Louisiana players who have the bankroll to wager hundreds to thousands of dollars at a go. Punto Banco is the most common blackjack variant that’s available at most online casinos in LA.

BetWhale offers Punto Banco blackjack, as well as the No Commission blackjack game, where you don’t have to pay the banker commission for wins. Furthermore, the casino has bet limits ranging from $1 to $500 for its blackjack titles, thereby catering to different budgets.

Live Casino

Live casinos allow you to enjoy the social feel of Louisiana’s land-based casinos without having to visit these locations. Human dealers run games from a studio, with different camera angles for HD streams, slow-motion replays, and dealer interaction. You can conveniently bet on outcomes on your phone screen and converse with other players, in real time, through text boxes.

BetWhale boasts one of the largest collections of live dealer titles among Louisiana online casinos, with 74 titles available to play. These include live blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and super6 games. You can also play live poker games and participate in game shows like Wheel of Fortune with bets ranging from $0.5 to $12,500.

Other

Louisiana online casinos also offer alternative gaming options that are not considered traditional casino games, but still offer quality entertainment. Some of the more popular specialty game categories at online casinos in Louisiana state include:

Plinko

In Plinko, a ball drops from the top and bounces through several obstacles before eventually settling at any of the payout slots at the bottom of the game area. Each slot is assigned a multiplier value, and your payout depends on the value of the slot where the ball lands. Plinko games are entirely luck-based, and outcomes are determined by RNG technology.

However, crypto casinos in Louisiana, such as BC Game, use provably fair technology for their Plinko game variants, allowing you to verify that outcomes are truly random.

Aviator

Crash-themed games, like Aviator, require you to bet on a rising multiplier before it crashes. You bet before each round starts, and you must cash out before the multiplier crashes, else your wager is lost. Aviator rounds are completely random, and it’s impossible to predict when the round will crash.

BC Game features the proprietary Aviator software from Spribe with a 97% Return-to-Player rate and a 3% house edge, providing plenty of win opportunities for LA players.

Scratchcard

Scratchcards are instant-win games where you scratch a ticket to reveal prizes from matching winning combos. Virtual versions on Louisiana gambling sites often include animations and mini games to enhance and make the experience more fun.

BetWhale features 20 scratchcard variants available in different themes. These include Sea Treasures, Demon Trai, Aztec Warrior, and Tiki Treasure scratchcard. Some of the casino’s scratchcard games let you play with a minimum of $0.05 and win up to 50x your wager.

Best Promotions Listed at the Top LA Online Casinos

Each Louisiana online casino attempts to stand out with a variety of bonuses for new and existing users; from juicy welcome bonuses to reload offers that keep players returning, you’ll find different bonuses at the best online casinos in LA. Below, we’ve provided an overview of the most common bonus categories at online casinos in Louisiana state:

Deposit Match

The deposit match promotion essentially matches a percentage of your deposit at a Louisiana online casino with bonus funds that you can use to play most games. Deposit match bonuses are commonly used for casino welcome bonuses; however, top LA casinos also offer these as reload offers for pre-existing users. Regardless of the bonus format, deposit matches typically come with minimum payment limits and wagering requirements that can be met before any winnings can be claimed. Black Lotus’ deposit match bonus is a standout offer, giving new users a 200% match worth up to $7,000.

Free Spins

Free spin bonuses allow you to spin certain slot machines without spending real money. These free spins are usually given as bonuses for making a casino payment, participating in tournaments, or completing specific casino missions. Each free spin has an associated value, and there’s typically a maximum cap to how much you can withdraw from any winnings. Slots of Vegas provides several ongoing promotions that allow you to claim free spins for wagering on certain slot machines.

Cash Reloads

Cash reloads are essentially deposit matches, but for payments you make after claiming the initial welcome bonus. These reloads are provided to incentivize deposits made by existing users, thereby ensuring that they continue to be rewarded for playing at an LA casino online. Bonus terms that are common with deposit matches also apply to cash reloads, and these include minimum payment limits and playthrough requirements. Slotocash is the best Louisiana online casino for reloads, with multiple deposit matches available at any point.

Rebates

The best Louisiana online casinos provide rebates in the form of cashback and rakeback. Cashback returns a percentage of your net casino losses over a specified period as wager-free bonus funds. On the other hand, rakeback is a percentage of your bets on an LA gambling site paid out as bonus cash. These bonuses are calculated and awarded daily, weekly, or monthly, depending on the casino’s terms. For every bet you lose, you can claim a 10% weekly cashback at TheOnlineCasino.

VIP/Loyalty Programs

Most Louisiana gambling sites have comprehensive VIP schemes that recognize and reward consistent users with exclusive perks. Every user initially starts at a base loyalty tier, but you can quickly climb up the ranks by consistently depositing and wagering on the casino. Some of the perks commonly attached to casino loyalty programs include higher deposit matches, regular reload offers, free spins, increased payment limits, dedicated customer support, and access to exclusive tournaments. Raging Bull’s VIP scheme rewards dedicated users with redeemable comp points and 14 daily free spins.

No Deposit Bonuses

These are the most sought-after bonuses at Louisiana online casinos, since they can be claimed by users without making an initial payment. No deposit bonuses mostly come as promo codes that you can redeem to bet on casino games for free, with winnings typically being withdrawable. That said, no deposit bonuses are rarely available at LA casinos online, and winnings are usually capped at smaller amounts, compared to other bonus categories.

Responsible Gambling in Louisiana

Online gambling in Louisiana can be addictive; hence, to protect yourself from the negative effects of problem gambling, you must stay grounded with your gambling. Set a betting budget, stick to it, and resist the temptation to chase losses. The top Louisiana online casinos also have tools, like deposit and time limits, cooldown, and self-exclusion to help you stay in control of your gambling activities.

If your gambling is becoming problematic and you need help to remain in control, there are plenty of options available. The Louisiana Problem Gambling Helpline is available 24/7 and can be reached via 1-877-770-STOP. The Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling also provides support to state residents, and you can contact them by placing a call to 318-227-0883.

Have You Found Your New Favorite Louisiana Online Casino?

While waiting for legislators to provide regulated online casino gambling in Louisiana, our ten recommended platforms give you plenty of options to enjoy your favorite games. You can conveniently play slots, table games, live dealer titles, and specialty casino games from mobile or desktop. Furthermore, these recommended sites have plenty of ongoing bonuses to ensure you’re adequately rewarded for gameplay.

BetWhale is our top recommended Louisiana online casino, with its expansive game library and appealing welcome bonus; however, you can’t go wrong by selecting any of the other sites on our list. Register on any of these LA online casinos with our exclusive invite links, and claim sign-up bonuses and free spins to start playing for real money.