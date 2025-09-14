Top Australian Baccarat Casinos for September 2025

We’ve introduced you to our top pick to play online baccarat in Australia, so now it’s only right for us to allow you to meet them. Get better acquainted with AU baccarat online sites by reading the following mini reviews.

1. VegasNow – Best Online Baccarat Casino Overall with a Huge Welcome Bonus

We are massive fans of VegasNow, and we feel it’s one of the best online casinos available in Australia overall. It only has two versions of Baccarat, which is a bit of a blow, but at least they are absolute crackers! The games are Baccarat by Mascot and Baccarat Pro by Platipus.

So, why are we recommending VegasNow for baccarat if it only has two games? The answer lies in the live casino that is available here, which is simply fantastic. The baccarat tables are provided here by ICONIC21, and they are outstanding, including VIP No Commission Baccarat, in which the house edge is virtually negligible.

VegasNow Casino Information # of Baccarat Games 4 Variants Available Baccarat, Baccarat Pro, Grand Bonus Baccarat, VIP No Commission Baccarat Game Developers Mascot, Platiplus, ICONIC21 Live Baccarat Yes Welcome Bonus Up to $8,000 + 200 Free Spins

💡Expert’s Opinion VegasNow not only excels in baccarat, but it also excels in every other casino dimension. It is safe and secure, has multiple convenient payment options and some incredible promos. You can get things off on the right foot here with up to $8,000 in bonus money and 500 free spins.

2. JustCasino – Our Pick for Australian Baccarat Bonuses and Cashback

Sadly for baccarat fans, it’s a bonus if an online casino offers baccarat in the first place! Because it is seen as a high roller game, it’s simply not as popular as roulette or blackjack. Thankfully, JustCasino not only offers baccarat, it offers the best in bonuses, and that includes a special bonus for VIPs.

In terms of RNG-based baccarat, JustCasino can offer titles from Platipus, KA Gaming, Reeveo, Betsoft, Mascot and Nucleus Gaming. They are all basic versions of the game, although Platipus does weigh in with mini baccarat. The live casino has four versions of the game, all from top live casino providers ICONIC21.

JustCasino Information # of Baccarat Games 11 Variants Available Baccarat, Baccarat Mini, Grand Bonus Baccarat, VIP Baccarat, Baccarat 4 Game Developers Platipus, KA Gaming, Reeveo, Betsoft, Mascot, Nucleus Gaming, ICONIC21 Live Baccarat Yes Welcome Bonus Up to $5,000 + 400 free spins

💡Expert’s Opinion As baccarat is seen as a high roller or VIP’s game, it’s fantastic that this bonus-laden site offers a special bonus aside from its regular one. That bonus is a 150% bonus up to $500 plus a trial of the ‘VIP Galaxy’ scheme and 10% cashback on all losses. The normal bonus is 100% up to $5,000 with 400 free spins, which is pretty tasty too!

3. Lukki – Top Choice for Live Baccarat Games and No-Commission Titles

We feel that live baccarat is the best way of playing baccarat online at AU casinos. Baccarat can become a very mundane game, so a little bit of dealer interaction is always likely to enhance your playing experience. Any of the casinos on our best online baccarat Australia sites list will feed anyone’s live baccarat bug adequately, but if we had to pick one, it would be the Lukki casino.

All the live casino tables at the Lukki Casino are provided by ICONIC21, and there are five in total. If you don’t like paying commission when playing baccarat (and who does?), then there are two versions of baccarat here where no commission is charged! Also check out Baccarat 4, where wins on a total of 1 are doubled, and pushed on a total of 4.

Lukki Casino Information # of Baccarat Games 13 Variants Available Baccarat, Mini Baccarat, Baccarat 777, No Commission Baccarat, Baccarat 4 Game Developers KA Gaming, Betsoft, Mascot, Platipus, Reevo, EvoPlay, ICONIC21 Live Baccarat Yes Welcome Bonus 100% up to $500 + 100 free spins

💡Expert’s Opinion We’re old enough to remember the days of online casino play in Australia before live casinos appeared! Playing RNG-based baccarat could quickly become repetitive and also quite lonely! The arrival of live dealer games has really pushed up the appeal of live baccarat, as we’d like you to discover.

4. LuckyOnes – Biggest Variety of Baccarat Titles for Regular Players

Even the most ardent baccarat fans will admit that baccarat is not the most intellectually demanding casino game in the world. It’s really simply a case of ‘let’s see which side wins’. It is a thrilling game, but that thrill is diminished if you only have a few different variants to play over the long term.

You become one of the lucky ones if you play at the LuckyOnes online casino. There are five versions of RNG-based baccarat from Betsoft, Platypus, KA Gaming and Mascot. This means that if you find you don’t like the current version of baccarat you are playing, you can simply switch to the next one!

LuckyOnes Casino Information # of Baccarat Games 11 Variants Available Baccarat, No Commission Baccarat, Baccarat 4, Grand Bonus Baccarat Game Developers Platipus, KA Gaming, Reeveo, Betsoft, Mascot, Nucleus Gaming, ICONIC21 Live Baccarat Yes Welcome Bonus 150% up to $3,000 + 200 free spins

💡Expert’s Opinion In all honesty, baccarat is hardly the best casino game in terms of variants. It’s a basic game, and the only additions are usually side bets, which we never advise players to take anyway! Despite this, there’s a neat selection at Lucky Ones, and we think you’ll be impressed if you check them out.

5. LuckyDreams – Best Site for Playing Baccarat on Your Mobile

We feel that baccarat is the best casino game that you can play on a mobile device. Unlike roulette with the wheel and two (potentially) betting tables, and blackjack with multiple hands of four cards and beyond, the simplicity of baccarat makes it ideal for smaller screens. If you are looking for your dream RNG or live baccarat Australia casino app, then LuckyDreams will never give you nightmares!

The site does not provide any dedicated casino apps, but that’s not a problem. Load up this site on your phone or tablet and get backing the player or the banker (but never the tie). There’s plenty of baccarat fun to be had, as you will swiftly discover!

LuckyDreams Casino Information # of Baccarat Games 8 Variants Available Baccarat, No Commission Baccarat, Grand Bonus Baccarat, Mini Baccarat, Dragon Tiger Game Developers Belatra, ICONIC21, Mascot, Nucleus Gaming, Platipus Live Baccarat Yes Welcome Bonus 100% up to $500 + 100 free spins

💡Expert’s Opinion Baccarat is probably the best online casino game to dip in and out of. The best way to do this is via your phone and tablet, and the best site to do this at – in our opinion – is at Lucky Dreams. This is also the only site on our list with Dragon Tiger, the easiest online casino game to play of all!

Bonuses for Australian Baccarat Players

All Aussies love a bonus, and most online baccarat AU casino sites will offer them. But what kind of casino bonuses can you expect? Let’s now take a look at the kind of offer usually found at casinos where you can play online baccarat.

Welcome Bonuses The first bonus that’s likely available at any online casino in Australia with baccarat is the welcome bonus. This is typically in the form of ‘100% bonus up to $200’. This bonus means your initial deposit at the site will be matched by the same amount of bonus money, up to that $200 limit. Plenty of other terms and conditions, such as a minimum deposit and maximum payouts, will also apply.

Free Spins While not related to baccarat, many sites will offer free spins too. These are spins on online pokies that you don’t have to pay for. They usually have a value (around $0.10 per spin) and can be used on a specific pokie or a range of pokies. Winnings may be cashed out, but you may have to complete wagering first.

Reload Offers Basically the same as a welcome bonus, but you can claim it once you’ve claimed your welcome bonus (if you do) and met all T&Cs. Where available, reload offers can be claimed every month, week, day or even with every deposit, depending on the schedule set down by the Australian baccarat casino you’re playing at.

Cashback Deals Cashback is money that’s handed back to you on your losses. If an online casino in AU has a 5% cashback deal, then if during the week you spend $100 and only win $40, then that’s a $60 loss. At the end of the week, you’ll get back $3, as that’s 5% of $60. Most cashback is paid as bonus money, but some casinos will pay back cashback as real, withdrawable cash.

Baccarat Bonuses Occasionally, an online baccarat Australia casino will offer some kind of bonus that’s specific to baccarat, usually in the form of a reload bonus. However, given that online casino players are not exactly rushing to play baccarat, such bonuses are as hard to find as a vegan at an Aussie barbie.

Live Casino Bonuses When live casinos were all shiny and new, online casinos would offer bonuses to persuade their site users to give the live casino games a try. Now that live casinos are well and truly established, such bonuses are sadly few and far between. If you do find one, then give yourself a pat on the back! They are usually reload-style bonuses that can only be used on specific live casino games.

Loyalty Programs Loyalty programs, or VIP schemes as they are also known, are a reward for regular players. Such a scheme is split over several levels, and the more you wager, the higher through the tiers you rise. Moving up a tier should grant you rewards such as bespoke bonuses, free spins and other goodies. The higher up the tiers you progress, the better the rewards. You do have to maintain your levels of wagering, though, or else down the tiers you descend.

AU Baccarat Rules and How to Play

Baccarat looks baffling on the surface, but it’s not at all. Unlike blackjack, there’s no decision-making. The dealer deals all the cards and makes all the decisions. All you have to do is choose correctly who will win, the player or the banker.

Baccarat was originally a three-player gambling game called Baccarat Banque. This evolved into a two-player game called Chemin de Fer. The type of baccarat at casinos is a derivation of Chemin de Fer, and is known properly as Baccarat Punto Banco. (For a full discussion of the game’s history, see The Evolution of the Game of Baccarat.)

In all forms, all cards are worth their face value aside from 10s, jacks, queens and kings, all of which are worth zero. Aces are only ever worth one. The aim of the game is to score as close to 9 as possible. You cannot bust in baccarat. If you score over 9, then your score ‘rolls over’ so a total of 13 is worth three, a score of 16 six, a score of 22 two and so on.

In casino baccarat, players can bet on the player winning or the banker winning, or on there being a tie. The payouts are even for player/banker, and 8/1 or 9/1 for the tie. If a player wins by betting on the banker, then they pay a 5% commission charge.

The dealer will deal two cards for the player and two for the banker, all face up. If either player scores 8 or 9, then the hand is over and the winner is declared. The hand continues otherwise. If the player has 6 or 7, then they receive no more cards. If not, they receive one more card.

The dealer will now act depending on the actions of the player. These actions are pre-determined and never waver. They depend on the value of the player’s hand overall, the value of the player’s third card, and the value of the banker’s hand. As has already been mentioned, all actions are determined by the dealer. The people betting on the hand actually take no part in it.

Baccarat Side Bets

There are a few versions of online casino baccarat in Australia that have side bets. These are bets away from the normal bet of the player or banker. They are aimed at making the game more interesting; however, they also serve to raise the house edge, so if you take side bets, over the long run, you are less likely to win.

A typical baccarat side bet is ‘three card wins’. This is a side bet on the player or banker (specifically) winning with a three-card hand, and not a two-card hand. A similar bet is big/small – if you bet on ‘small’ and in total only four cards are dealt, then you win. If you bet on ‘big’ and five or six cards are dealt, then you win.

If you play a version of baccarat with side bets, don’t forget that you don’t have to make a side bet – you can use that version just to play ‘normal’ baccarat, or make the side bet whenever you feel it may pay off for you. While it does add interest to the game, always remember that in the long run, relentlessly making side bets will reduce your overall profits or increase your overall losses.

Baccarat Side Bets Name Description Payout House Edge Player Pair Player is dealt a pair 11-1 10.36% Banker Pair Banker is dealt a pair 11-1 10.56% Perfect Pair Player or banker is dealt a perfect pair 25-1 8.35% Perfect Perfect Pair Player and banker are dealt a perfect pair 200-1 99.972% Either Pair Player or banker is dealt a pair 5-1 13.71% Player Bonus Player wins with 8, 9 or by 4+ Up to 30-1 2.65% Banker Bonus Banker wins with 8, 9 or by 4+ Up to 30-1 9.36%

How to Recognise the Best Baccarat Casinos in Australia

We’ve suggested some online casinos where you can play RNG-based and live baccarat online in Australia, but you are also, of course, free to pursue your own choices. How do you tell if an AU online baccarat casino is a good place to play, or a site to be avoided? Follow our tips and you won’t go wrong!

Verifiable Licence

The most important rule when looking at any online casino in Australia that has baccarat is that it has a verifiable licence. You are, of course, free to play at unlicensed casinos, but we don’t think it’s worth the risk. If you run into problems at an unlicensed casino, such as the non-payment of winnings, then you won’t be able to get help. If a site has a verifiable licence from a recognised licensing authority, then it’s a sign that it’s trustworthy.

Range of Baccarat Games

There is not a great deal of variety when it comes to baccarat, in all honesty. The basic game is the same no matter what version of the game you play. However, you are free to make things more interesting with versions of baccarat with side bets, or ‘squeeze’ baccarat, where the cards are revealed at a slower pace than normal. If you intend to sign up for a site, make sure it has enough versions of baccarat to keep you interested.

Player-Friendly Bonuses

At any online baccarat AU site, there should be enough bonuses to make playing there worth your while. A site that offers numerous bonuses that give players a genuine advantage is a good site. Not all bonuses are good – some sites offer numerous bonuses in order to entice players, but when you examine the T&Cs of the bonuses, you find they are not as generous as they look! Experience will tell you when a bonus is good or bad.

Mobile Compatibility

Baccarat is a decent game to play on mobile devices. Roulette has the wheel and betting table, while blackjack can end up with a table full of cards after splitting or multi-player versions. A single deal of baccarat can never have more than six cards, and the betting options are simple – player, banker, tie and any side bets. If you’re going to access baccarat via a phone or tablet, though, make sure any version of baccarat works as you’d expect.

Safety and Security

If you are going to be playing RNG or live baccarat in Australia online, then you are almost certainly going to be gambling with real money. You are also going to be revealing some personal information – name, address, card details and so on. You are going to want to make sure that such information is kept secure and encrypted when it is transmitted to the casino, and that any financial transactions are secure too. Check that the site uses data encryption, and if it has been involved in any data breaches.

Payment Methods

We’ve just mentioned payments, and it will help at any online casino with RNG and live baccarat online if the site has a payment system you are comfortable with. You should have plenty of options – Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards, eWallets such as PayPal and MiFinity, eVouchers like Neosurf and Cashtocode, plus numerous cryptocurrencies. Make sure a site has favourable banking processes too, i.e. low limits, speedy withdrawals and fee-free payouts.

Advantages of Playing Baccarat Online

Why play baccarat at an online casino in Australia? Why not head to the nearest casino instead? We think it’s better to play baccarat online in Australia, and here are a few reasons why.

You Can Be a Low Roller: Baccarat is seen as a high roller game. It’s a zero-skill, flip-the-coin type of game where people like to flash their cash. Try heading to a real-world casino and laying a buck on the baccarat table! You’ll soon be sent packing. Online casino versions of baccarat have much lower table limits, so if you want to play for cents, you probably can.

Baccarat is seen as a high roller game. It’s a zero-skill, flip-the-coin type of game where people like to flash their cash. Try heading to a real-world casino and laying a buck on the baccarat table! You’ll soon be sent packing. Online casino versions of baccarat have much lower table limits, so if you want to play for cents, you probably can. Anywhere, Anytime: Do you even know where your ‘local’ casino is? Could be hundreds of miles away! Why drive hours and get dressed in your best gear when you can play baccarat on your PC, laptop, phone or tablet?

Do you even know where your ‘local’ casino is? Could be hundreds of miles away! Why drive hours and get dressed in your best gear when you can play baccarat on your PC, laptop, phone or tablet? Variations on a Theme: Even if you do make it to a real-world casino in Australia, you’ll only find a small number of baccarat tables, all playing the casino version of the game, properly known as ‘punto banco’. If you play online, you’ll find a great deal more variety, with interesting variants and thrilling alternatives.

RNG Baccarat v Live Baccarat

Another advantage of playing baccarat online in Australia is the ability to play live baccarat. You may be wondering if there is any difference in play between the two. The answer is … barely.

In both versions, the dealer deals all the cards, so there is nothing for the player to do aside from deciding whether to bet on the player, the banker, the tie or any side bets. The live casino software controls all monetary aspects of the game, and the dealer deals all the cards based on baccarat’s predefined rules.

The only difference is that with live baccarat, you’ll be playing alongside a host of other players. Just like roulette, there is a time limit during which you must decide which side – player or banker – you are going to wager on (or, if you’re a bit random, the tie). With RNG baccarat, you can take as long as you want.

Online Baccarat Variants

There are a small number of different types of baccarat. We’re going to explain a little about each of them so you can choose the version that appeals to you the most.



Baccarat Variant Description Punto Banco Punto banco is the proper name of the type of baccarat played at casinos around the world. It’s simply Spanish for ‘player bank’. Baccarat is usually played by players who can make their own decisions while playing. During punto banco, all ‘decisions’ are made by the dealer in reference to the pre-defined rules of the game. Mini Baccarat This is simply a non-high-roller version of baccarat. Super 6 or Punto 2000 is a version of mini baccarat where no commission is paid on winning banker bets, but banker wins where the winning total is six only pay out 1-to-2. EZ-baccarat is another version where all wins pay even money aside from banker three-card wins with seven, which count as a push. Baccarat Squeeze In normal baccarat, all cards are dealt face up. With Baccarat Squeeze, the banker’s second card, and all subsequently dealt cards are dealt face down. Face down cards or then ‘squeezed’ or slowly revealed. This is solely to add tension to the game and has no bearing on anything else. Dragon Tiger Dragor Tiger is a highly simplified version of baccarat. As opposed to banker/player, the combatants are ‘dragon’ or ‘tiger’. Each receives a single card. Players back the dragon or the tiger, or a tie. Highest card wins. Dragon or tiger wins pay evens. Ties pay anything from 8-1 to 11-1 depending on the casino. Side bets can also be placed on big wins (winning with 8 or higher) or small wins (winning with 6 or lower). All side bets pay evens.

Top Tips for Australian Online Baccarat Players

You don’t really need tips to play baccarat as it’s a game of luck, not skill, but there is still a ‘right way’ of playing. Baccarat is basically a ‘flip a coin’ game, but if you’re not careful, you can make decisions that make it less likely that the coin will fall in your favour. What follows is a bit of useful advice.

Don’t Bet on the Tie: The payout for the tie may look attractive at 8/1 (or 9/1 in some versions), but the odds are in the house’s favour. The house edge is actually around 14% and the true odds are something like 10/1. It’s simply not worth it.

The payout for the tie may look attractive at 8/1 (or 9/1 in some versions), but the odds are in the house’s favour. The house edge is actually around 14% and the true odds are something like 10/1. It’s simply not worth it. Avoid Side Bets: Casinos don’t really like baccarat. As zero skill is involved, there’s no chance of fleecing bad players. It’s a grinding game where casinos make a slow but steady profit, which is why they prefer high rollers. Side bets are a way of grinding money faster – for them, not the player. Like the tie bet, betting on side bets isn’t a profitable venture.

Casinos don’t really like baccarat. As zero skill is involved, there’s no chance of fleecing bad players. It’s a grinding game where casinos make a slow but steady profit, which is why they prefer high rollers. Side bets are a way of grinding money faster – for them, not the player. Like the tie bet, betting on side bets isn’t a profitable venture. Practice First : Baccarat, even though no skill is involved, can be a confusing game. If you are new to it, you won’t be familiar with the rules concerning the drawing of a third card. You can’t really enjoy a game if you don’t know what’s happening and why. Play demo games to get a feel of the game before plunging in with real money.

: Baccarat, even though no skill is involved, can be a confusing game. If you are new to it, you won’t be familiar with the rules concerning the drawing of a third card. You can’t really enjoy a game if you don’t know what’s happening and why. Play demo games to get a feel of the game before plunging in with real money. Quit When You’re Ahead: As we have already said many times, baccarat is a game of chance. Like all games of chance, it is streaky. The key to winning at baccarat is to hit more winning streaks than losing ones. If you hit a winning streak, walk away as soon as it starts to falter, and definitely before you hit a losing one.

As we have already said many times, baccarat is a game of chance. Like all games of chance, it is streaky. The key to winning at baccarat is to hit more winning streaks than losing ones. If you hit a winning streak, walk away as soon as it starts to falter, and definitely before you hit a losing one. Use All the Bonuses You’re Entitled to: There’s only one thing better than winning money when playing baccarat, and that’s winning money with someone else’s money! When playing RNG or live baccarat online, claim every available bonus and make the most of them. As ever, when claiming a bonus, check the T&Cs to make sure it’s worth your while doing so.

📱 Mobile Baccarat As baccarat is a relatively simple game compared to, say, roulette or blackjack, it works tremendously well on the smaller screens of phones and tablets. The maximum number of cards that can be dealt is six (no matter how many players are at the table), and the betting options do not extend beyond player, banker, tie and any side bets. Whether you are playing RNG or live baccarat, you will find this is one of the best casino games – if not the best casino game – to play on a mobile device.

Help Yourself to a Big Deal

Don’t leave yourself short-changed if you’re a fan of playing baccarat. No need to drive hundreds of miles to your nearest casino – just use your PC, laptop, phone or tablet to play at the best online baccarat casinos in Australia. Claim your bonuses, choose the player or banker, and never bet on the tie!