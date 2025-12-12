Unbeatable Review: A Vibrant But Clunky Rhythm Game

Unbeatable is a game that feels like it’s constantly fighting itself. On one hand, it’s a brilliant, stylish rhythm game that absolutely nails the feeling of playing in a band. On the other hand, it’s a messy, often frustrating narrative adventure that can’t quite decide what it wants to be.

Released on December 9, 2025, for PlayStation 5 and PC, this indie title from D-Cell Games has been long-awaited by fans who fell in love with its demo, [white label]. But the transition to a full release, and specifically to the PS5, hasn’t been entirely smooth.

The game is set in a world where music is illegal. You play as Beat, a pink-haired musician on the run from the police in a neon-soaked, anime-inspired dystopia. The style is undeniable. The visuals are a chaotic mix of 2D sprites and 3D backgrounds that look like a 90s anime music video come to life. When everything is working, it’s an assault on the senses in the best way possible.

The Rhythm is Gonna Get You (Eventually)

The core gameplay of Unbeatable is split into two very different experiences. The rhythm sections are fantastic. They use a simple two-button control scheme that is easy to pick up but incredibly hard to master. Notes fly across the screen, enemies attack in time with the beat, and the camera swings around wildly to frame the action. It feels less like pressing buttons and more like playing an instrument. The soundtrack is a highlight, featuring a mix of high-energy pop-punk and rock tracks that will get stuck in your head for days.

However, getting to these rhythm sections can be a slog. The “Story Mode” is filled with long stretches of walking around, talking to NPCs, and completing fetch quests. This “walking simulator” part of the game often feels aimless and drags down the pacing. You’ll go from an intense, high-speed song to 20 minutes of slow dialogue that feels like reading a Discord chat between teenagers. It’s a jarring shift that can make the game feel disjointed.

Arcade Mode: The Real Star

If you just want to play the music, the “Arcade Mode” is where you should spend your time. It strips away all the narrative fluff and gives you immediate access to the song library. You can unlock new tracks, characters, and cosmetics by completing challenges on a “Challenge Board.” This mode feels like the game Unbeatable was meant to be—pure, unadulterated rhythm action without the baggage of a story that sometimes tries too hard to be quirky.

PS5 Performance Woes

Unfortunately, playing Unbeatable on the PS5 comes with some significant technical issues. At launch, the console version is noticeably behind the PC release in terms of polish. Players have reported frequent frame rate drops and stuttering, especially during the transition between exploration and rhythm sections. For a game that demands split-second timing, these hiccups can be infuriating.

There are also audio issues, with users reporting static and skipping during songs. Perhaps most frustratingly, a bug in the PS5 version prevents challenges from unlocking in Arcade Mode, effectively locking players out of a huge chunk of content. The developers have acknowledged these issues and promised patches, but right now, the PS5 version feels like the inferior way to play.

The DualSense controller features are present but underwhelming. You get some haptic feedback that syncs with the beat, but it doesn’t feel like a game-changer. Given the game’s focus on “feeling” the music, it feels like a missed opportunity to do something truly special with the controller’s capabilities.

Verdict

Unbeatable is a game with incredible highs and frustrating lows. When you’re in the zone, smashing buttons to a killer soundtrack while anime visuals explode on screen, it’s one of the best rhythm games in years. But you have to wade through a lot of clunky storytelling and technical issues to get there.

If you’re a die-hard rhythm game fan, the Arcade Mode alone might be worth the price of admission. But if you’re looking for a polished, cohesive narrative adventure, you might want to wait for a few patches or pick this up on PC instead. It’s a game with a ton of heart and style, but right now, it’s a bit out of tune on PS5.

Pros and Cons