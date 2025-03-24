Atomfall is a game that refuses to be defined by the box it’s been placed in. Since its reveal, it’s been compared to Fallout most often, but also to STALKER, and Elden Ring. To put it plainly, Atomfall is none of these things, and the point of difference is an incredibly novel mission system that maintains a true sense of joy and discovery in every turn.

There are many things that set this game apart, from its British countryside aesthetic to its folk horror-inspired enemies, but it’s the overall structure and clue-finding design that feels most inspired. In the opening of the game, you’re simply thrust into a world of panic, and set forth on a quest to find out where you are, what’s going on, and who are you. Some of those answers are important, others less so.

With zero context, you’re left to gather the threads and weave them into something tangible. You can adjust how hand-holding the game is, but I found it best and most uniquely explored in ‘Challenging’ mode, where you simply get clues and whispers, and must find your own way along a broad map of five areas.

You will occasionally find yourself walking in circles, but there’s no greater satisfaction than stumbling upon a clue attached to a body, reading it, absorbing the information, locating a related spot on the map, and finding another clue right there. You can even stumble on clues early if you’re clever, skipping portions of the game’s loose story to tunnel right into its biggest mysteries – of which there are many.

It’s also the flavour and style of these mysteries that makes the game such a riveting prospect. As Rebellion Developments discussed prior to launch, this a game inspired by British culture and folk horror in the vein of The Wicker Man (as you travel, you’ll find plenty of effigy homages). There’s even elements of Doctor Who here, with a seemingly magical phone box playing a key part in your exploration.

In one corner of the game’s map, you might find a cult in worship of a mysterious being known as Oberon. In another part of the map, a voice on the telephone will tell you firmly, “Oberon must die.” It’s a game of conflicting perspectives, with factions representing a broad range of opinions and interpretations, all at war with each other.

It’s creepy and cool at once, with cultists, outcasts, and soldiers clashing together in a war for the heart of your homeland – some seeking an escape, some seeking to understand, some seeking comfort in prayer or idolisation. In investigating all of these acts and feelings, following a natural string of clues and dialogue, you’ll eventually work your way towards solving the game’s core mystery – or at the very least, grasping some clues as to your existence.

You can play all sides of the field, if you wish, doing favours for an array of key messengers. Until the very end, you can decide the path you take, and how deeply you delve. If you want, you could even kill off those key messengers, forging a path only by your own terms. The freedom Atomfall affords is impressive in that regard, although it’s worth noting that cutting certain threads will mean you don’t get to see the full, grand scope of what this game has to offer.

It’s also worth noting this exploration remains the same at its core, regardless of how you go about it. In every life, no matter which voices you trust and choose to follow, your journey will always centre on a mysterious facility known as The Interchange. This facility is your reason for being. It’s the reason for the entire world’s being. Spend enough time inside, unlocking new pathways, and the creepy, close-to-the-bone endgame of Atomfall will unfold.

While this being the core of the tale does mean all pathways eventually lead in one direction, the exploration remains incredibly novel throughout the game’s runtime. You’ll journey forward because you want answers, because the questions are so compelling. What on earth happened to the world, that an entire town has been subjugated by robots and martial law? What on earth happened to make some folks become unhinged, and pray to a wooden effigy? Why do some folks glow with atomic power, and why have others survived?

It’s for these reasons you’ll forge ahead in Atomfall, chasing the water as it trickles down the drain.

It’s a good thing these mysteries are built so well, too – because elsewhere in Atomfall, the game does stumble somewhat, particularly in its combat. While the game is pitched as a survival-action game, it does feel more heavily focussed on the exploration side of things, with combat and actual survival being a bit underbaked. In the course of your adventure, you’ll find a range of weapons to wield, including a spiked bat, hatchet, pistol, bow and arrow, and so on.

But what you’ll find is they’re very simple tools. When you hit an enemy with a melee weapon, they stagger. And in that gap, you can hit them again, and they stagger again. So you can essentially get through all combat encounters by using melee to push enemies back, and they won’t be able to get a single hit in. In combat encounters with multiple enemies, you can also usually get away with hitting and running back to defeat the whole squad.

There’s also the matter that enemies hit hard, so if they do get a hit in, you’re losing a significant chunk of health every time. It’s really a lack of nuance that makes combat such a bugbear. While it’s funny when it works for you, it does feel a bit like cheating to survive purely because you’re knocking back enemies. When you’re in the firing line, it’s also pretty annoying to get decked within a hit or two, regardless of which game difficulty you’ve chosen.

Stealth is really the preferred option here – or running as fast as you can, burdened by a short stamina system. Atomfall really demands you think carefully about when and how you engage with combat, not necessarily by design, by certainly because of its flaws.

Even despite this, it’s very pleasant to take the Atomfall journey, and see where it takes you. It’s also extremely cool that individual playthroughs can be so different, based on how the game is structured. In my preview of Atomfall, I killed a key character because I chose to trust the voice in the telephone. In my actual playthrough, I left her alive, and she connected me with the living heart of the world. I also noticed one character I met early in a bunker later turned up in The Interchange, because I made different decisions about where to go first.

I expect anyone who plays Atomfall will have a different experience. Some won’t unlock the option to join the game’s creepy cult. Some may not engage a plethora of folks to send messages into the wild, with the hopes of being rescued. Some may not get to understand the true nature of Oberon.

That’s the beauty of Atomfall. It’s a very strong, open-ended game that prioritises a freedom of choice. No two experiences will be the same, and no two pathways will unlock the same ending options. While the game isn’t a stellar all-rounder, with combat being particularly beige, it succeeds on the strength of its aesthetics, its storytelling, and its detective work. Allow yourself the time to wander freely, and the game will generously reveal a world of rich mysteries.

Four stars: ★★★★

Atomfall

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Developer: Rebellion Developments

Publisher: Rebellion Developments

Release Date: 27 March 2025

A PC code for Atomfall was provided by the publisher and played on a Steam Deck for the purposes of this review.

