We need more games like Unknown 9: Awakening

Unknown 9: Awakening from Reflector Entertainment and Bandai Namco is not the prettiest game in the world. In fact, its character models lean into the uglier side, giving wide-eyed blank expressions and stiff mouths that have a lack of sync with the game’s voice track. Its combat is also fairly unimpressive, with a baked-in repetition that makes later stages bland. But even with these criticisms, I have a lot of love for this game – and I firmly believe we need more games just like it.

In recent years, we have seen the games industry relying too heavily on homogeneity, for reasons of safety. Games are becoming more expensive and complex to make, and the path of least resistance is the most familiar: single player open world adventures, multiplayer co-op skirmish games, and so on. Perhaps there’s some microtransactions in there, as well. Games need to make money, after all.

But Unknown 9: Awakening is defiantly different. It feels like a game derived from the golden age of the PlayStation 3 / Xbox 360 era, in that it has a unique late 2000s or early 2010s flavour to it. It feels like a game that would fit right alongside Uncharted and inFAMOUS.

There’s a nostalgia to it that’s difficult to fully describe – it’s in the vibes, the graphics, the simplistic but extremely enjoyable gameplay. There is a real sense of adventure and discovery in Unknown 9: Awakening, and it’s strange to realise that sense of novelty has disappeared from other modern games.

In lieu of dazzling graphics, which may trick a player with illusions of prestige, Unknown 9: Awakening relies more on the strength of its world-building and storytelling. Unknown 9, the franchise on which the game is based, is actually a cross-media universe that focusses on god-like beings that protect the universe, and the balance of reality. There’s comic books, podcasts, a novel, and Awakening tied in, with each part of the franchise expanding the core tale.

Screenshot: GamesHub

Awakening is a small part of the story, but being part of a shared universe gives it a mystique and intrigue that elevates the overall narrative. You get the sense there’s something deeper at every turn, and dialogue is laced with clues that elevate unseen mysteries. In the appearance of the titular Unknown 9 and hints at their influence on the world, you get the sense Awakening‘s protagonist, Haroona, is part of a much bigger, grander story.

The game is not always successful in achieving its primary goals. But in its approach to storytelling and character building, Unknown 9: Awakening certainly has something special. It’s an unpolished gem, but a gem nonetheless, and it should be given a chance to shine.

Over the last few years, we’ve seen the rise of grifters in the video games space looking to sow seeds of dissent around new games that try something different, or – god forbid – have women or non-masculine characters in starring roles. It’s bullshit. It’s the world’s most pathetic whiners trying to feel less alone by playacting that everyone else is the problem.

Regardless of any pissant feelings that have dampened the glow of this game, Unknown 9: Awakening is exactly what we need right now. There was a time when games weren’t ruled by a small, familiar array of huge franchises. You could walk into your local shop and pick up a new “AA” adventure and find unique storytelling, cool new characters, and inspiring narratives with a punchy 10-15 hour runtime.

Unknown 9: Awakening attempts to replicate this era, and gets a lot of the way there. As you play, you’ll find yourself thinking: why don’t we get games like this anymore? There’s a clear nostalgia for games that take lessons from the late 2000s and early 2010s of gaming. In discussions on Steam and beyond, this sentiment has been shared widely.

Screenshot: GamesHub / Reflector Entertainment

Are we at a point where games can only be AAA, and need to sell millions and millions of copies to be profitable? Are well-funded publishers only looking to release the next big thing? Are we already past the point of sacrificing creativity at the altar of money? If we are, it’s a sad fate for games. It’s a sad fate for creativity.

Why shouldn’t a game like Unknown 9: Awakening be given the chance to shine? As a tight, ten hour adventure with a cast of likeable characters, and an intriguing and layered plot filled with ambition, it makes a strong impression. Appearances aren’t everything. And if you’re looking to return to the past of gaming, to indulge in some warm nostalgia, then Unknown 9: Awakening is certainly a game you should consider.

In the weeks to come, there will likely be much discussion about this game – related to marketing, sales, and perceived failure. It doesn’t matter. In a world of homogeneity, I’m glad that Unknown 9: Awakening exists, and that it’s so defiant in its approach.