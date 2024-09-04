Looking after a Tamagotchi V3 hits different as an adult

As I am sitting here, about to start writing this article, one of my new Tamagotchi Connection V3 devices has done a big poo. And there goes the other one. This has been my life over the last week: cleaning up a storm of digital poops, only to be greeted with more stinky gifts, minutes later. I’d forgotten how much Tamagotchis poop. I’d also underestimated just how much context can change your relationship with one.

Growing up in the early 2000s, you could scarcely escape Tamagotchi. It ruled the school playground (until it was banned), dominated after-school advertising, and eventually, it ruled the web, too. You weren’t cool unless you had a Tamagotchi – and if you had it on a fancy lanyard with a scooby, you were the coolest.

It’s been a long time since those days. While Bandai Namco has continued to release Tamagotchi devices on a frequent basis – with a brief period where they became Japan-only releases – their popularity has reasonably waned. Kids are using toys less overall, as the internet becomes more accessible on handheld devices, and parents are more lenient on screen time. I bought a Tamagotchi for my young niece for her last birthday. She played with it for a few minutes, then asked to watch Bluey instead.

In re-releasing each generation of Tamagotchi device, Bandai Namco has attempted to reach modern audiences – but in the process, it has discovered popularity of another sort. Primarily, the folks who purchase these re-released Tamagotchis are nostalgic adults, looking to re-grasp their childhood joy. And for those who remember Tamagotchis well, it’s certainly wonderful to see them return in new fashion.

Long live Tamagotchi Connection

Image: GamesHub

The Tamagotchi Connection True Friends twin pack, which was provided to GamesHub for review, contains two refreshed V3 devices, with all the same features as the originals (the V3 is notable for its antenna-like decoration). There is one caveat, in that TamaTown is no longer live, and so owners will have more trouble getting in-game souvenirs, but beyond this, you can expect the same deal.

Your Tamagotchis come into the world as babies, and you must ensure you take care of them, play with them, and give them attention when they need. Based on how well you care for them, they may evolve – with a branching set of rules determining their appearance and overall habits.

You can shop for accessories they can pop on and play with. You can take part in mini-games to earn points. Eventually, you can make your Tamagotchis become friends, and they may fall in love and produce children. It’s the cycle of life, and it’s beautiful.

What I found is that crafting a happy ending for your Tamagotchis, and continuing your generations, is much harder in a world of adult responsibilities. (One of them just did another poo.) After several days of rigorous care, I found my real life schedule filling up. I was able to get good-natured Teenager Tamagotchis, as I’d been watching them like a hawk for days, consistently cleaning up their poo and playing games with them, while also treating them with items from the shop.

Then, I had to leave. I didn’t use the clock workaround to pause the Tamagotchi.

It was a grave error.

When I arrived back home, you can imagine the scene. Wall to wall poop plaza. Both Tamagotchis sick, hungry, and angry. I rectified the situation immediately, of course. But the damage was done. I’d made several care errors, and that meant getting a lower-tier Adult transformation. I got two of the ugliest Tamagotchis alive – they were both Megatchi.

Why Megatchi, why?

I hate you. I hate you. I hate you. (Image: GamesHub)

From there, I lost a bit of the joy that comes with caring for Tamagotchis. Of all the Tamagotchi possibilities, I was rewarded with my most hated character. Twice! I recognise that I should’ve paused my Tamagotchis in a time when I couldn’t look after them directly, but what a shame. There was a bittersweetness to making them fall in love, and it added that much more pressure to my next generation of tiny digital creatures.

I promise I will do better next time, and raise these Tamagotchis to be better than their forebears. I worry that I won’t get the time, with the video game releases of September arriving, and many duties ahead of MIGW 2024. But I do still feel an obligation to these creatures, buoyed by nostalgia and my love of virtual sims.

I don’t have the same time I had when I was a kid, and a virtual poop feels like a frustrating obligation more than fun these days – but I remain entranced by watching my pets grow older, and there’s still plenty of charm in their incessant beeping.

I love my horrible, demanding children, for all their quirks. I’ve changed a lot since I looked after them last, but they haven’t changed at all – and I’m glad for that. It’s been a wonderful week of nostalgia while playing with these devices, and that’s exactly what they’re for. While the kids of today may not appreciate them in the same manner, it’s a delight to revisit the past with these virtual pets.

