Two Point Museum includes a lot haunted by ghosts and animatronics

What’s better than a museum? What about a haunted museum? One where all manner of creepy ghoulies live, and you’re never sure if the animatronic mascots are powered by electricity, or something much darker. In Two Point Museum, you’ll have to contend with just such a mystery, as you attempt to build out Wailon Lodge, and make it a tourist destination to die for.

Ahead of the launch of Two Point Museum on 4 March 2025, developer Two Point Studios is slowly lifting the lid on museum destinations in the game, revealing unique challenges for each lot. While you’ll start with a regular ol’ museum in need of some artefacts and pizzazz, as you advance in skill and location, you’ll eventually tackle wilder and more challenging locations.

To make the most of new acquisitions, you must gather new artefacts, build out displays, and curate special rooms to entice guests – while also contending with any lot quirks. In the case of Wailon Lodge, you’ll need to create an award-winning museum, despite your land being haunted by floating ghosts, and despite every artefact you uncover being a little bit weird.

A three-headed Plesiosaur? That’s normal here. A giant hand with a wandering eyeball? Absolutely, that’s going at the front of the house. Why not lean in, and create a fully-fledged Museum of the Weird and Wonderful?

A lean into the supernatural is just another reason Two Point Museum is one of GamesHub‘s most anticipated games of 2025. As purveyors of all things cool, strange, and freaky, there’s ample reasons to get excited about ghost-busting and curating in a state of supernatural shock and awe.

After a brief sojourn into the “normaller” parts of Two Point Museum, we’re certainly keen to see the game get sillier this way.

“Two Point Museum feels like it places more emphasis on the aesthetics of your creations, which is nice twist,” we wrote in our early preview. “It’s all about the vibe. A skeleton might look good in your east wing, but you’ll need to set the mood for museum attendees. Place some plants around it. Add some torches and some sticks, and some bones nearby. And don’t forget to put an information board up, and possibly a seat for those visitors who want to sit and chill, to really absorb the knowledge.”

“PAX Aus 2024 featured just a small taste of what’s to come in Two Point Museum, but even that was enough to inspire a longing for more.”

We’ll likely see much more of the game ahead of its launch on 4 March 2025.