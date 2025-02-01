The Sims and The Sims 2 are being re-released on PC

The Sims and The Sims 2 are officially back, in brilliant news for those with long-gestating nostalgia for these games. As part of EA’s grand celebration of The Sims and its 25th anniversary, you can now head to the EA App, Steam, and the Epic Games Store to purchase two new Legacy Collections (or a paired bundle) featuring The Sims, its sequel, and their DLC expansions.

The Sims: Legacy Collection contains the base game, along with Livin’ Large, House Party, Hot Date, Vacation, Unleashed, Superstar, and Makin’ Magic, as well as the Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit.

The Sims 2: Legacy Collection contains the base game, along with University, Nightlife, Open for Business, Pets, Bon Voyage, Seasons, Free-Time, Apart Life, Holiday Party Pack, Family Fun Stuff, Glamour Life Stuff, Happy Holiday Stuff, Celebration! Stuff, H&M Fashion Stuff, Teen Style Stuff, Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff, and Mansion & Garden Stuff, as well as the Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit.

As announced, EA’s 25th Birthday Bundle, which includes both Legacy Collections, will be available to purchase for USD $39.99. These collections will also be available to purchase as standalone, if you’ve got a preference for one game or the other.

“Bringing back our original Sims games where all the chaos first unfolded and the life simulation genre began is special for our team and a birthday treat for our players,” Kate Gorman Revelli, Vice President and General Manager, The Sims said in a press release.

“Our players have been wishing to relive all the nostalgia, and we knew our birthday would be the perfect moment to celebrate with them and introduce The Sims to new players. We look forward to another exciting 25 years of [the franchise] as we continue empowering our community to reimagine all the different ways they play with life.”

Notably, this is the first time in many years that either The Sims or its sequel will be available for modern consoles. While there are versions of both games available, they lack proper compatibility for Windows 10 and Windows 11, and are prone to frequent crashes and other bugs that make them incredibly difficult to run. The Legacy Collection releases have been tailored specifically for modern devices, with a view for improved compatibility, so they should run seamlessly.

The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle begins rolling out via the EA App, Epic Games Store, and Steam from 31 January 2025. Stay tuned to GamesHub for more on these nostalgia-infused retro releases.