Summer Game Fest 2023 – Find all the game announcements here

Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest (or ‘Keigh-3’ as it’s known in some circles) is back for 2023, a major showcase of upcoming video games that kicks off a month of additional publisher presentations, and sets the landscape for the future of video games both big and small, known and unknown. It takes over from E3 as the industry’s most prominent showcase.

It’s set to air on 8 June 2023 around the world, with the live show taking place in the YouTube Theatre in Los Angeles, United States. This will be streamed simultaneously to everyone through YouTube (embedded below), as well as Twitch, Twitter and other social media platforms, airing at the following times:

United States – 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET ( 8 June )

– 12:00 pm PT | 3:00 pm ET ( ) United Kingdom – 8:00 pm BST | 9:00 pm CET ( 8 June )

– 8:00 pm BST | 9:00 pm CET ( ) Australia – 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST ( 9 June )

– 5:00 am AEST | 4:30 am ACST | 3:00 am AWST ( ) New Zealand – 7:00 am NZST (9 June)

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

We’ll be watching the event live, and keeping this article updated with all the game announcements, demos, trailers, and surprises as they happen. Ahead of the show, we know that Mortal Kombat 1 will have its big gameplay reveal, as well as Fortnite Wilds.

A teaser posted on the Summer Game Fest Twitter account also provides some clues about what games could be on show. In brief snippets, this trailer spotlights the following new and upcoming titles: Mortal Kombat 1, Immortals of Aveum, Diablo 4, Alan Wake 2, Crash Team Rumble, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Hi-Fi Rush, and Final Fantasy 16.

Keep this page bookmarked (do people still do that?) and come back during and after the show for a comprehensive wrap-up.

This article will be continually updated as Summer Game Fest 2023 unfolds.