Nicolas Cage is coming to Dead by Daylight

Nicolas Cage is joining the cast of Dead by Daylight as its latest Survivor.
18 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
nicolas cage dead by daylight survivor

Image: Behaviour Interactive

Beloved Hollywood actor and well-known weirdo Nicolas Cage is coming to Dead by Daylight as its newest Survivor. In a Twitter announcement, developer Behaviour Interactive revealed the game’s incoming guest star with a spooky CG trailer, revealing Digital Cage in all his glory.

The wording around the announcement, and the appearance of Cage’s model – replete with a comfortable lounge robe and simple black t-shirt – suggests the actor will be appearing as himself, rather than any of his most famous characters. This would be a rare first for Dead by Daylight, which has traditionally featured actors in the guises of their iconic, horror-adjacent film and TV roles.

For example, when Bruce Campbell appeared in the game, it was as Ash of the Evil Dead. Natalie Dyer and Joe Keery also appeared as their Stranger Things counterparts.

Given the plethora of horror roles Nic Cage has to his name – most recently, he appeared as Dracula in the over-the-top gorefest Renfield – it feels like an odd choice to represent his acting prowess. That said, Cage has become a real life character in his own right, thanks to reports of his wild antics and proclivities – so perhaps the choice isn’t too unexpected.

‘It’s the performance of a lifetime,’ the official Dead by Daylight account said of the wild crossover. ‘Dead by Daylight: Nicolas Cage. Coming to a realm near you.’

More details about the pack will be revealed on 5 July 2023, and it’s likely here that we’ll learn more about Nicolas Cage’s role in the game, and whether he is just a simple Survivor. Given the devoted spotlight here, his role could certainly be expanded beyond these bounds – perhaps with dual roles. Nicolas Cage as Survivor, versus Nicolas Cage as Dracula in the Killer role would make for a wonderful bout.

We’ll have to stay tuned to see whether it becomes a reality in future.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

