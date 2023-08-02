Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on PS4 and Xbox One

In what is becoming an increasingly rare occurrence, EA will release its action-adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on last-generation consoles – the PS4 and Xbox One – though no release date has been confirmed.

The game was originally released for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC in April 2023, but remarks from EA CEO Andrew Wilson during the company’s Q1 earnings call suggested that the strong performance of the title has encouraged them to make it more widely accessible – the PS4 has an install base of over 110 million, and the Xbox One roughly 50 million.

‘Thanks to the strength of this legendary franchise and community demand, our development team has committed to bringing this Jedi experience to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,’ Wilson said.

In the GamesHub review of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, writer Leah Williams praised the game’s confidence in balancing an emotionally charged narrative with heavy doses of environmental puzzling and combat action – despite a lull in the mid-game.

‘Amongst a host of strong contenders, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor stands out as an incredibly strong, cinematic Star Wars tale that weaves a memorable, compelling story as it speeds through breakneck acts, and a dramatic conclusion that spells hope for the future.’