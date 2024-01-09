CES 2024: Sony reveals new details about Gravity Rush, God of War, and Horizon adaptations

At CES 2024, Sony took to the stage to announce an array of updates for burgeoning projects, including upcoming adaptations of PlayStation properties – God of War, Horizon, and Gravity Rush. There was even a small shout out to the previously-announced live action Legend of Zelda film, which is being distributed by Sony Pictures.

While each project only got a short update, what we did hear about and see was very intriguing. Gravity Rush appears to be the most advanced of Sony’s planned adaptations, with a production glimpse shown off during CES 2024. In this footage, Sony shared a look at the motion capture rig used for performing the adaptation’s skydiving, as well as some early animated footage.

As part of its showcase, Sony also confirmed that writing for the upcoming God of War adaptation on Amazon Prime Video has begun, as has writing for the Horizon Zero Dawn adaptation coming to Netflix.

Read: God of War TV show gets series order at Amazon

“We’re … delighted to have writing underway on two new IP-based projects, God of War for Prime Video and Horizon Zero Dawn at Netflix,” Katherine Pope, Sony Pictures Television Studios president said. “Those are coming along with a few other highly anticipated series.”

“Across Sony Pictures Television, we seek out stories that entertain and inspire a diverse range of audiences. We’re excited to build on our legacy of providing creators the resources they need to produce what they need to produce: outstanding content.”

Elsewhere in Sony’s CES 2024 conference, the company also revealed new looks at upcoming films and glimpses at new technologies, including the AFEELA car – which can be driven using a DualSense controller, in theory (although this was largely for a demonstration of the technology) – as well as a “spatial content creation” headset.

This new headset appears to be a pared back PlayStation VR2 designed for artists, architects, and other creators to work in a 3D virtual space. It includes a controller peripheral, and multiple cameras for mixed reality.

You can catch up with Sony’s CES 2024 press conference on YouTube.