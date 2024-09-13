SMART Program 2024: Introducing this year’s cohort

The SMART Program is kicking off for another year, introducing six emerging creatives to careers in game development, over a 12-week intensive period. The program, initially founded by The Arcade and supported by IGEA, is now in the hands of organiser Ceri Hutton, who has worked alongside the City of Port Phillip and the City of Melbourne to develop workshops, career coaching, mentorship, networking, and upskilling opportunities for this year’s cohort.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the generous support that City of Melbourne and City of Port Phillip have provided, this increased support will allow the 2024 program to deliver a bespoke line-up of content that is sure to have a huge impact on this year’s immensely talented cohort,” Hutton said of this year’s program.

Described as a “games career accelerator,” the SMART Program is designed to prepare talented, emerging developers for a unique games industry, where opportunities are earned through hard work, and consistent pivoting.

Those selected for the SMART Program will work from a private office in Collins Street Studios, a co-working space run by City of Melbourne’s Creative Spaces, where many developers work on new and existing game projects. The hope is this environment will allow developers to prototype and develop ideas in a space of like-minded, expert peers.

“Melbourne is a city of innovation – and we’re supporting local talent to contribute to our growing tech sectors,” Nick Reece, City of Melbourne Lord Mayor said. “We’re backing the industries of the future, with AUD $500,000 in this year’s budget for the gaming and tech sectors, including accelerator programs, gaming studios and industry events.”

“On top of that, we’re proud to accommodate the 2024 SMART Program cohort at our new Collins Street Studios – a hub bringing pioneering creatives together in a welcoming place where they can grow and learn from likeminded professionals.”

From a “record-breaking number of high quality applicants” Hutton and the organisation team have selected six individuals to take part in the program. The individuals selected are:

Althea Francisco (She/Her) – "A Filipino 2D and Concept artist based in Naarm. She is also a teacher, a baker, and a strange world maker." Francisco is currently working on 3D adventure game, REAPRIEVE, with a dedicated team.

Ben Koder (He/They) – "A queer experimental games developer who seamlessly bridges the worlds of technology and art." Koder recently created surreal photography game, Beyond The Lens.

Cristina Murphy (She/Her) – "A freelance 2D illustrator, designer and merchandise maker." Murphy is currently designing her first TTRPG.

Fitriani Revanda (They/Them) – "A 2D animator, game artist, and storyteller whose work focuses in combining fantasy and the banalities of life." Revanda is currently working on 2D point-and-click game, The Worm's Memoirs.

Logan Urlichs (He/They) – "A designer, programmer and rapid prototyping specialist." Urlich is currently working alongside a team on arcade-fighter-like table tennis game, King of Ping-Pong.

(He/They) – “A designer, programmer and rapid prototyping specialist.” Urlich is currently working alongside a team on arcade-fighter-like table tennis game, King of Ping-Pong. Natalie Raskin (She/Her) – “A UX specialist, events manager and games producer.” Raskin is currently developing co-op puzzle platformer Block Buddies, alongside others.

We look forward to seeing more from this SMART Program 2024 cohort in future. You can learn more about this program on Ceri Hutton’s website.