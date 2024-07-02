News

 > News > Xbox

Resident Evil 9 is officially in development, per Capcom

Resident Evil 9 will be overseen by Resident Evil 7 director, Koshi Nakanishi.
2 Jul 2024
Leah J. Williams
Lady Dimitrescu – Resident Evil: Village

PC

Image: Capcom

Share Icon

Capcom has confirmed Resident Evil 9 is officially in development, with Resident Evil 7 director Koshi Nakanishi set to direct the upcoming title. The news was confirmed during the Capcom Next showcase, where Nakanishi appeared to hype up the future of the Resident Evil series.

“It was difficult to figure out what to do after Resident Evil 7,” Nakanishi said. “But I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can’t share any details yet, but I hope you’re excited for the day I can.”

This brief update was relatively light, but that hasn’t stopped enthusiasm for the next Resident Evil. Fans of the franchise have been waiting for an update for several years now, only partially tided over by DLC and updates for Resident Evil Village, and the excellent remake of Resident Evil 4. While Capcom continues to release new games and updates for Resi fans, it’s contending with an insatiable appetite for more.

Read: Resident Evil 4 remake review: A horror classic revitalised

What do we know about Resident Evil 9?

For now, not much is known about Resident Evil 9. We don’t even know if the next Resident Evil will officially have a numeral – there’s plenty of franchise spin-offs and non-numbered entries.

Leaker Dusk Golem / AestheticGamer recently posited that Resident Evil 9 could be on track for release in early 2025, but their record for accurate leaks is relatively spotty – so that window should be taken with a grain of salt. Rumours about the game being open world should also be treated with earned skepticism.

Beyond these claims, there are few rumours about Resident Evil 9. It could be that work on the game is still in its early stages, or that Capcom is running a much tighter ship than usual. Whenever news around the next Resident Evil arrives, it will likely be a nice surprise for those fans who’ve waited so patiently.

Everything else announced at Capcom Next

Elsewhere in the Capcom Next showcase, Capcom also confirmed:

  • The Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be out on 19 September 2024, and it features overall improvements to gameplay and graphics. A new trailer was released during Capcom Next.
  • Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess launches on 19 July 2024, and a demo is available today.

You can catch up with Capcom Next on YouTube.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
play now game pitching migw 2024
?>
News

Global publishers set to attend Play Now pitching sessions at MIGW

Play Now connects Australian game developers with global publishers, for a festival of pitching.

Leah J. Williams
beyond good and evil 2 narrative link
?>
News

How Beyond Good & Evil's remaster sets up its sequel

Beyond Good & Evil's remaster contains a strong narrative link to its long-in-development sequel.

Leah J. Williams
the sims 4 money tips
?>
News

The Sims and Minecraft are teaching Aussies financial literacy

Games aren't only for entertainment – they're also very educational, and teach practical skills.

Leah J. Williams
dino crisis capcom
?>
News

Capcom celebrates Dino Crisis anniversary with dinosaur foot pic

Fans are debating whether Capcom is teasing a Dino Crisis remake, or just feet posting.

Leah J. Williams
sims 4 polyamory free update
?>
News

The Sims 4's latest free update introduces polyamory

Sims players will soon be able to determine jealousy and boundaries around polyamory.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login