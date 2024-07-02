Resident Evil 9 is officially in development, per Capcom

Capcom has confirmed Resident Evil 9 is officially in development, with Resident Evil 7 director Koshi Nakanishi set to direct the upcoming title. The news was confirmed during the Capcom Next showcase, where Nakanishi appeared to hype up the future of the Resident Evil series.

“It was difficult to figure out what to do after Resident Evil 7,” Nakanishi said. “But I found it, and to be honest, it feels substantial. I can’t share any details yet, but I hope you’re excited for the day I can.”

This brief update was relatively light, but that hasn’t stopped enthusiasm for the next Resident Evil. Fans of the franchise have been waiting for an update for several years now, only partially tided over by DLC and updates for Resident Evil Village, and the excellent remake of Resident Evil 4. While Capcom continues to release new games and updates for Resi fans, it’s contending with an insatiable appetite for more.

What do we know about Resident Evil 9?

For now, not much is known about Resident Evil 9. We don’t even know if the next Resident Evil will officially have a numeral – there’s plenty of franchise spin-offs and non-numbered entries.

Leaker Dusk Golem / AestheticGamer recently posited that Resident Evil 9 could be on track for release in early 2025, but their record for accurate leaks is relatively spotty – so that window should be taken with a grain of salt. Rumours about the game being open world should also be treated with earned skepticism.

Beyond these claims, there are few rumours about Resident Evil 9. It could be that work on the game is still in its early stages, or that Capcom is running a much tighter ship than usual. Whenever news around the next Resident Evil arrives, it will likely be a nice surprise for those fans who’ve waited so patiently.

Everything else announced at Capcom Next

Elsewhere in the Capcom Next showcase, Capcom also confirmed:

The Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster will be out on 19 September 2024, and it features overall improvements to gameplay and graphics. A new trailer was released during Capcom Next.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess launches on 19 July 2024, and a demo is available today.

You can catch up with Capcom Next on YouTube.