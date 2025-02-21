Pokemon Presents set to return on 27 February

Pokemon Presents is officially returning on Pokemon Day, with a brand new showcase set to reveal the latest Pokemon announcements. So far, we know very little about what to expect, but given these showcases tend to reveal new content for the various mobile Pokemon games (Go, TCG Pocket, Cafe ReMix, Unite, Masters EX) as well as reveal new games, we can make some assumptions.

It’s been several weeks since the latest Pokemon TCG Pocket expansion released, and we could possibly see what’s next for the app in the coming months. It also seems very likely we’ll get a proper look at gameplay for Pokemon Legends: Z-A, although given this may be a title for Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, a complete reveal may not be on the cards.

Nintendo has promised to fully unveil the console in April 2025, and it seems relatively unlikely we’d get an early first glimpse at gameplay footage ahead of this – but then again, Pokemon Legends: Z-A hasn’t been strictly confirmed for Switch 2 yet, and we could simply see the base gameplay on the OG Switch.

Of course, there’s also a chance we don’t see this game at all, as Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have been fairly good at keeping secrets, and there could be even more games in the works set for surprise reveals during the show.

A new Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, anyone? A remake or remaster of Black/White? Trozei? Snap 3? These all remain speculation, but Pokemon Presents showcases do tend to surprise, so they’re not outside the realm of possibility.

Whatever is announced, this showcase is one to watch.

How to watch the Pokemon Presents in February 2025

As announced, the latest Pokemon Presents takes place on the annual Pokemon Day, 27 February. Here’s when you’ll be able to tune into the showcase, based on local time zones:

Australia – 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am ACDT (28 February) | 10:00 pm AWST (27 February)

– 1:00 am AEDT | 12:30 am ACDT (28 February) | 10:00 pm AWST (27 February) New Zealand – 3:00 am NZDT (28 February)

– 3:00 am NZDT (28 February) United States – 6:00am PT | 9:00 am ET (27 February)

– 6:00am PT | 9:00 am ET (27 February) United Kingdom – 2:00 pm GMT | 3:00 pm BST (27 February)

The show will air on the official Pokemon YouTube channel.