Nintendo Switch Sports gets Basketball on July 9

Nintendo Switch Sports‘ previously announced Basketball update will officially drop on 9 July 2024, with all players gaining access to the sport for free. This is the latest in a long line of free updates for Nintendo Switch Sports, which continues to be supported, two years on from release.

Given the game has proved to be one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games, at 13.11 million units sold to date, ongoing support has been well-earned. As was the case with its predecessor, Wii Sports, nothing beats swinging around a Joy-Con in virtual sports. Games can become as complex as they like, but there will always be pleasure in simulating rounds of Tennis, Bowling, and Golf with friends, family, or solo.

The news of Basketball’s arrival was first revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct, with a vague “Summer 2024” [Northern Hemisphere] date teased. Now, per a post on Twitter / X, we know to expect Basketball imminently. When the new Nintendo Switch Sports update lands, players will be able to hop in for rounds of simulated Basketball, with opportunity to shoot some hoops and dribble to victory.

Based on the game’s early trailer, you’ll be able to take part in 2v2 mini-matches on a half-court, or take part in a shooting mini-game where you’ll attempt to get the most balls through hoops.

When does the Nintendo Switch Sports Basketball update drop?

As announced, the Nintendo Switch Sports update that will introduce Basketball is set to launch on 9 July 2024, based on US timing. It’s reasonable to assume this update will launch in the middle of the day – so for those in Australia, we can expect to see it sometime tonight.

Updates tend to land around 6-7 pm AEST, so keep an eye out for that time.

When the update launches, it should be automatically downloaded to the game on your Nintendo Switch console, but you can also initiate a manual check for a new update by heading into the game’s settings, and selecting the update option.