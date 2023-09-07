News

New TMNT game based on Mutant Mayhem film set for 2024

The new TMNT game will be published by Outright Games, known for its focus on games based on licensed children's properties.
7 Sep 2023
Edmond Tran
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles TMNT Mutant Mayhem video game

Image: Outright Games

A new game based on the animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem film from Paramount Pictures is reportedly in the works, according to IGN. The new TMNT game will be set in the same universe as the movie, and adopts the same eye-catching art direction. It’s planned for release on PC and consoles in 2024.

The TMNT: Mutant Mayhem game will be published by Outright Games, a UK-based publisher that specialises in games based on family-friendly and children’s licensed properties. It’s responsible for publishing My Friend Peppa Pig, as well as the upcoming game based on the Australian TV series, Bluey.

Read: My Friend Peppa Pig deserves your respect

No developer has been announced for the TMNT title, although My Friend Peppa Pig and Bluey: The Videogame were both outsourced to Spanish studios. The only glimpse of the game lies in a single piece of concept art, which illustrates a tightly-composed action scene (above).

IGN quotes senior vice president of games at Paramount as saying, “The vibrancy of this new film’s animation lends itself perfectly to video games, and we can’t wait for everyone to play it.”

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have made a significant push back into the video game space in recent years, and have largely had a successful hit rate.

2022 saw the release of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge, an excellent beat-em-up game that recalls a series of 1990s-style of TMNT arcade games, but with several modern improvements. A remastered collection of those original titles was also released the same year, called Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection. It was put together by digital preservation studio Digital Eclipse.

2023 saw the release of TMNT Splintered Fate on the Apple Arcade subscription service, a narrative-focussed roguelike action in the vein of Hades.

Another TMNT game based on the gritty comic mini-series The Last Ronin is also in the works at Black Forest, to be published by THQ Nordic. It’s said to be a third-person adventure game heavily based on Sony Santa Monica’s God of War titles. It revolves around a post-apocalyptic future where only one of the four turtle brothers remains.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

