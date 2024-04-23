Metaphor: ReFantazio launches in October 2024

Metaphor: ReFantazio, the new game from Persona developer Atlus, will officially launch for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC on 11 October 2024. The game has been in development for several years now, and has occasionally popped up with new showcase trailers and details – but this is the first time it’s been formally dated.

Alongside the news, Atlus has also revealed special and collector’s editions for the upcoming game, suggesting it will be a major release for the company. Given the popularity of the Persona series and Metaphor: ReFantazio‘s spiritual ties to this franchise, there’s strong hopes the game will kick off a whole new phenomenon.

As detailed, Metaphor: ReFantazio follows a young boy who joins up with a fairy named Gallica to lift a curse placed on his childhood best friend, the Prince of the United Kingdom of Euchronia. While Persona leant into the urban fantasy genre with its focus on supernatural, grounded tales, Metaphor: ReFantazio appears to be more high fantasy with its devotion to magic, fairies, kingdoms, and nobility.

That said, the game appears to share a lot in common with the Persona series.

Read: Persona 5 Tactica Review – Going All-out

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

Beyond a similar visual art style, Metaphor: ReFantazio also features a familiar friendship-based levelling system, as the game’s protagonist will build a bond with his companions to grow stronger. The battle system also features elements of Persona 5 Strikers and the base Persona series, in stylish real-time and turn-based battles.

There’s a lot of intrigue about this upcoming game, particularly because Atlus has so rarely had the chance to experiment beyond Persona / Shin Megami Tensei in recent times. We’re certainly keen to see an entirely new adventure from the tenured developer, and particularly one with such a compelling sense of charm and personality.

Those looking forward to the game should keep an eye out for more news and gameplay reveals ahead of its planned launch on 11 October 2024.