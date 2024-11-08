News

 > News > Culture

Mass Effect live-action TV series in development at Amazon

At long last, Mass Effect is officially getting a live-action TV adaptation, per a Variety report.
8 Nov 2024 8:18
Steph Panecasio
Mass Effect - Garrus

Culture

Image: EA / Bioware

Share Icon

Despite BioWare alleging that N7 Day would be quiet on news this year (per a tweet from the studio), fans have been satiated with the reveal that a live-action Mass Effect TV series has been given the green light, and is now in development at Amazon.

According to Variety, Fast and the Furious 9 alum Daniel Casey is set to write and executive produce the project, alongside Karim Zreik, Ari Arad and Michael Gamble as co-executive producers. Plot details are firmly under wraps, and there isn’t a huge amount of connection we can draw between the high octane car world and the struggles of a human soldier in the 22nd century, but on paper it seems the series is in reasonably safe hands.

The reveal came as part of N7 Day – the fandom’s own ‘May the 4th’ equivalent – which takes place on November 7th (US time) each year, and celebrates what makes the Mass Effect games so beloved. In addition to sharing community spirit, the day often features news and information for upcoming games, merch, and more.

With the recent release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, fan expectations were reasonably tempered for the day. Given the other reveals included a Mass Effect inspired outfit for your Dragon Age: The Veilguard character and some assorted merchandise, the news of the show is easily the most exciting announcement.

Read: Dragon Age: The Veilguard review – Worth the decade of longing

Mass Effect 4 release date
Image: Bioware / EA

Will the Mass Effect show be the next big video game adaptation?

This is not the first time that a live-action Mass Effect series has been floated by Amazon – with an ill-fated set of rumours suggesting it was in talks around 2021 – but it certainly seems like the ball is firmly in motion now.

Given the recent successes of video game adaptations like The Last Of Us and Fallout (each of which having dominated ratings and social media discussion), it’s little wonder that we’re beginning to see a lot more of our favourite narrative-driven games get their time on the silver screen.

On a personal note, as a longtime fan of Mass Effect (and the daughter of a real devotee), I’m cautiously optimistic to see how it gets handled in a live-action context. Will it follow the storyline of the games? Will we see cameos from any of the main characters? Will Garrus be around for me to gaze adoringly at? Who’s to say.

In the meantime, we can always replay the games, give the Mass Effect board game a red hot crack, and continue to build anticipation for Mass Effect 5, which (while still a long way off, they’re in the middle of calibrations) may help slake the thirst for new stories.

Steph Panecasio

Steph Panecasio is the Managing Editor of GamesHub. An award-winning culture and games journalist with an interest in all things spooky, she knows a lot about death but not enough about keeping her plants alive. Find her on all platforms as @StephPanecasio for ramblings about Lord of the Rings and her current WIP novel.

Related News

PC PlayStation Xbox Culture Nintendo Game Development Business Mobile Hardware Board Games
More
roblox game
?>
News

Roblox announces new safety measures to protect children

Roblox will soon restrict access to certain features to those over 13.

Leah J. Williams
venba steam cooking fest
?>
News

Steam is hosting a Cooking Game Fest next week

It's time to celebrate food in all its many forms.

Leah J. Williams
Mortal Kombat 1 Invasions Season 2 - Season of Blood Moon Nitara
?>
News

Warner Bros. Discovery says its games division is "underperforming"

MultiVersus has been called out as a particular disappointment.

Leah J. Williams
inzoi game sims rival life simulator
?>
News

inZOI's early access has been delayed to March 2025

It's not entirely unexpected for those who've been waiting for a new Sims 4 rival.

Leah J. Williams
divinity original sin 2
?>
News

Divinity: Original Sin 2 has been rated for new platforms

You owe it to yourself to try this magnificent RPG.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login