News

 > News > Hardware

Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC officially revealed

The Lenovo Legion Go has finally been unveiled, with fresh details revealing more about the handheld console.
1 Sep 2023
Leah J. Williams
lenovo legion go

Hardware

Image: Lenovo

Share Icon

Lenovo has officially unveiled the Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming device at trade show IFA 2023, following a series of major leaks that beat the tech company to the punch. Regardless of these leaks spoiling the grand reveal, there is much to pour over in Lenovo’s official breakdown, with new details, a release date, and price points revealed.

Here’s everything we just learned about the Lenovo Legion Go.

Lenovo Legion Go: Australian Price and Release Date

As confirmed by Lenovo, the upcoming Legion Go handheld console is set to launch in late October 2023. In Australia, it will retail for AU $1,399 and in New Zealand, it’ll go for NZ $1,799. The Lenovo Legion Go will cost US $699 in the United States, with prices in other regions yet to be confirmed.

Lenovo Legion Go: Specs

Images: Lenovo

Here’s a breakdown of the Lenovo Legion Go specifications, per official details from Lenovo.

  • Dimensions & Weight: 299mm x 131mm x 41mm, 854g (Controllers Attached)
  • Display: 8.8-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS, 16:10 10-point Touch (144Hz | 97% DCI-P3 | 500nits | 83%AAR)
  • Processor: Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme with AMD RDNA Graphics
  • Memory: 16GB 7500Mhz LPDDR5X on board
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2242
  • Operating System: Windows 11 Home
  • Battery: 2-cell 49.2WHr w/ Super Raid Charge (900mah2 controller battery capacity)
  • Power Adaptor: USB Type-C, 65W AC adapter
  • Ports: 3.5mm audio combo jack, 2x USB Type-C (top and bottom), 1x microSD card reader

As with other handheld gaming devices, the Lenovo Legion Go will allow you to play your entire library of PC games on the go, with Windows 11 support essentially making this device a handy, pocket-sized PC. Unlike its nearest rivals, it includes Nintendo Switch-like detachable controllers and a full-length prop stand, as well as top-and-bottom USB-C ports for easy play and charging.

Read: Lenovo Legion Go handheld console seemingly revealed in new leak

Lenovo has detailed in a press release that it has attempted to avoid issues with controller drift by implementing detachable ‘hall effect‘ controllers with “no joystick drift and minimal dead zones that maximise responsiveness and accuracy”. There’s hope this means an easier time with device maintenance and care.

The entire portable experience will be supported by Legion Space, which helps you sort and organise your games across multiple storefronts – including Steam, the Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass. Notably, the device will come packaged with three months of complimentary membership for Xbox Game Pass.

Alongside the reveal of the Lenovo Legion Go, Lenovo also announced an array of other accessories during IFA 2023, including the Legion E510 RGB in-ear gaming earbuds, the new Lenovo Legion 9i gaming laptop, the new ThinkVision 3D monitor, and the Lenovo Legion Glasses – a wearable virtual monitor supported by Micro OLED tech.

Stay tuned for more details about the Lenovo Legion Go.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Business Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Armored Core 6
?>
News

Armored Core 6 debuts top of Australian and New Zealand game sales charts

The new title from Elden Ring developers FromSoftware had a strong debut.

Edmond Tran
adgas australian game development awards 2023
?>
News

Australian Game Development Awards (AGDAs) 2023 Finalists Announced

The ADGAs return during Melbourne International Games Week 2023.

Leah J. Williams
beyond good and evil game re-release
?>
News

Beyond Good and Evil 20th Anniversary Edition leaked by ESRB

Beyond Good and Evil could be set for a major re-release in future.

Leah J. Williams
playstation portal handheld gaming console
?>
News

PlayStation Portal launches November 2023 in select regions

The PlayStation Portal has been dated for release – with a minor catch.

Leah J. Williams
Starfield Direct Xbox Game Showcase Bethesda
?>
News

Starfield Review Roundup – Shoot for the moon

Starfield has achieved a strong mix of positive reviews on launch, with many praising the game's worldbuilding and atmosphere.

Leah J. Williams
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login