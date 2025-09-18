News > News > Nintendo

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment Reveals Two Free Bonuses

18 Sep 2025 10:26
Callum Hamilton
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment players who have save files from previous Legend of Zelda titles will be able to access two exclusive items, Nintendo have announced.

For players who have data from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and/or Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, two special weapons will be available for the upcoming title, which releases worldwide on the Switch 2 on November 6.

Age of Imprisonment Weapon Rewards

Age of Imprisonment will feature similar gameplay to the previous spin-off, Age of Calamity, although will feature a fully canonical storyline detailing Princess Zelda being sent into the distant past. Like the other Hyrule Warriors titles, the gameplay will be more of the hack and slash variety seen in Dynasty Warriors.

Players with a Tears of the Kingdom save will receive the one-handed High Guard’s Sword after completing the Howling Tempest mission. Players with an Age of Calamity save will instead receive a two-handed High Guard’s Claymore.

Legend of Zelda Titles to Boost Nintendo’s Figures

Despite the Switch 2 continuing to fly off the shelves, recently surpassing the 2 million mark, Nintendo’s stock price has fallen with a lack of Legend of Zelda titles blamed for the lull compared to the previous year. The release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie was also cited as a reason for the decreased revenue.

With Age of Calamity selling over 4 million units worldwide, Nintendo will have good reason to hope that another successful launch will result in a major boost for the quarter.

Callum Hamilton

