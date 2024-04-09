Gearbox Publishing is now Arc Games

Gearbox Publishing, the publisher most known for Remnant 2, Risk of Rain, and other independent hits, is officially being rebranded to Arc Games. The move follows the sale of Gearbox Software to Take-Two, and is likely to differentiate the studio’s publishing arm. When Embracer Group sold Gearbox Software, it retained Gearbox Publishing, creating a split that necessitated change.

Going forward, Arc Games will continue Gearbox Publishing’s primary mission of publishing high quality games. Speaking to Game Developer, the publisher confirmed it was “business as usual” and that there are no structural changes planned for the future. Likewise, all games previously announced to be in development at Gearbox Publishing will continue to be published by Arc Games.

That includes upcoming titles like Hyper Light Breaker, Gigantic: Rampage Edition, and any new titles in the Remnant series.

Read: Gearbox Software impacted by layoffs following sale to Take-Two

“We’re very excited to announce that we are now Arc Games!” the team announced on its website.

“We’re the same team of passionate gamers that brought you many beloved franchises including the Remnant series, Have a Nice Death, Star Trek Online and Neverwinter. And we can’t wait to bring you even more exciting titles like Gigantic: Rampage Edition, Hyper Light Breaker, and more soon-to-be announced games for 2025 and beyond!”

Notably, the original Gearbox Publishing website and social media accounts are still live as of writing, but it does appear a significant transition is taking place. After nearly a decade in operation as Gearbox Publishing, a new era is dawning for Arc Games.