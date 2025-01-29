The Future Games Show Spring Showcase returns in March

GamesRadar has officially announced the return of the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, locking in a 20 March 2025 livestream. It’s set to air during the annual Game Developers Conference (GDC), and will likely feature games from a range of attendees. As in the past, this year’s Spring Showcase will feature trailers and spotlights for a range of new and upcoming games, from future AA hits, to novel indie games flying under the radar.

The Future Games Show is typically a very good time, with snappy “world premieres” showing off the latest and greatest in gaming, with a good mix of new and lesser-known titles included. This year, the annual showcase will also be followed by something new: an “FGS Live from GDC” broadcast which will feature even more trailers and news direct from GDC, as well as interviews from the show floor.

“2025 is going to be a huge year for gaming,” Daniel Dawkins, Content Director of Games Video & Events at Future said in a press release. “With the advent of the Nintendo Switch 2, a second season of HBO’s The Last of Us, and the looming juggernaut that is Grand Theft Auto 6, we are standing at the precipice of an immense 12 months for players. Yet with over 200 new games launching on Steam every week, it’s never been more challenging for new titles to achieve standout and command players’ precious free time.”

“The Future Games Show’s mission is to help its viewers discover the best new games, with a special focus on the off-radar AAs, sleeper hits and innovative indies.”

The best part of the Future Games Show is finding new games to peruse and wishlist, and this year’s Spring Showcase looks to advance that mission – so it should be well worth tuning in. And if you don’t find anything in this upcoming show, there’s also the Summer Showcase (June) and Future Games Show at Gamescom (August) to look forward to.

How to watch the Future Games Show Spring Showcase

As announced, the Future Games Show Spring Showcase will air live on 20 March 2025 (PT). An exact time hasn’t been locked in, but you can expect the show to air on Twitch, YouTube, X, Facebook, TikTok, GamesRadar, BiliBili, and more.

Stay tuned for more from this upcoming showcase.