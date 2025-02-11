News

Epic Games Winter Sale: All the big PC game deals

Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Frostpunk 2, and more, are getting their first discounts.
11 Feb 2025 11:45
Leah J. Williams
We’re on the tail end of Summer in the Southern Hemisphere, but that won’t stop Epic Games from unleashing its annual Winter Sale worldwide. From steep discounts on recent PC game releases, to classic games of the past going cheap as chips, the latest Epic Games Store Winter Sale has a bit of something for everyone.

If you’re looking for a significant discount on Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll find it here. If you’re looking for one of the first discounts on Frostpunk 2, you’re also in luck. Beyond these, we’ve spotted solid deals on The Casting of Frank Stone, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Alan Wake Remastered, Manor Lords, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Mortal Kombat 1, and plenty more besides.

Read: Dragon Age: The Veilguard review – Worth the decade of longing

Here’s all the biggest deals from the latest Epic Games Store Winter Sale.

Note: All prices are listed in Australian Dollars ($AUD). For equivalent prices in your region, visit your local version of the Epic Games Store.

  • Alan Wake Remastered – $7.73 $30.95 (-75%)
  • Anno 1800 – $22.48 $89.95 (-75%)
  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage – $31.98 $79.95 (-60%)
  • Caravan SandWitch – $36.79 $45.99 (-20%)
  • Conscript – $19.17 $29.50 (-35%)
  • Cryptmaster – $27.99 $34.99 (-20%)
  • Cyberpunk 2077 – $40.47 $89.95 (-55%)
  • Dead by Daylight – $11.98 $29.95 (-60%)
  • Dead Space – $22.48 $89.95 (-75%)
  • Death Stranding: Director’s Cut – $29.99 $59.99 (-50%)
  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard – $53.97 $89.95 (-40%)
  • EA Sports FC 25 (Ultimate Edition) – $59.98 $149.95 (-60%)
  • EA Sports Madden NFL – $32.98 $109.95 (-70%)
  • Empire of the Ants – $41.96 $59.95 (-30%)
  • Fabledom – $18.63 $31.05 (-40%)
  • Frostpunk 2 – $52.76 $65.95 (-20%)
  • Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $35.98 $89.95 (-60%)
  • Kill Knight – $14.06 $20.99 (-33%)
  • Lost in Random – $3.99 $39.95 (-90%)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition – $13.99 $69.95 (-80%)
  • Mafia: Trilogy – $24.98 $99.95 (-75%)
  • Manor Lords – $41.96 $59.95 (-30%)
  • Mass Effect: Legendary Edition – $8.99 $89.95 (-90%)
  • Mortal Kombat 1 – $30.38 $75.95 (-60%)
  • Outer Wilds – $22.17 $36.95 (-40%)
  • Pacific Drive – $26.37 $43.95 (-40%)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultimate Edition) – $27.99 $139.95 (-80%)
  • Shadows of Doubt – $21.90 $36.50 (-40%)
  • Skull and Bones – $35.97 $59.95 (-40%)
  • Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – $24.98 $99.95 (-75%)
  • Star Wars Outlaws – $59.97 $99.95 (-40%)
  • Tales of Kenzera: ZAU – $13.47 $29.95 (-55%)
  • Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands – $17.99 $89.95 (-80%)
  • The Casting of Frank Stone – $35.10 $58.50 (-40%)
  • The Crew Motorfest – $29.98 $99.95 (-70%)
  • The Jackbox Naughty Pack – $19.59 $27.99 (-30%)
  • The Thaumaturge – $28.02 $50.95 (-45%)
  • Witchfire – $52.65 $58.50 (-10%)
Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

