Dragon’s Dogma 2 gameplay trailer showcases detailed world

Capcom has revealed the first trailer for Dragon's Dogma 2, sharing a detailed look at the world and monsters of this Western fantasy RPG.
29 May 2023
Edmond Tran
Dragon's Dogma 2

PlayStation

Image: Capcom

Capcom has debuted a first, detailed look at the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, the company’s upcoming fantasy action RPG that serves as a sequel to a widely underrated and beloved game. The first trailer was revealed at the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase .

First announced in June 2022, a sequel to Dragon’s Dogma was previously thought to be a bit of a lost cause, seemingly given the relatively humble performance of the first game, compared to some of Capcom’s more impactful properties, like Resident Evil and Monster Hunter. However, a persistent and growing fanbase for the game, as well as the popularity of a Netflix animated adaptation, likely created the confidence needed to push Dragon’s Dogma 2 into development.

The first trailer consists of in-engine footage, and jumps between several shots of a detailed medieval fantasy world and the monster that inhabit it, such as gorgons, giant elephant-like ogres, harpies, and of course, Dragons.

It will once again be a third-person game where you take the role of the ‘Arisen,’ a customisable protagonist who can embody one of several character classes, and is assisted by AI ‘pawns’, who serve as lively and talkative AI-controlled party members during your quest. Assuming the game stays true to the original Dragon’s Dogma recipe, its core combat mechanics will be reminiscent of Capcom’s own Devil May Cry and Monster Hunter series.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 currently has no release date however, it is planned for release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can find out a few more tidbits on the official Dragon’s Dogma 2 website.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

