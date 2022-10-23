News

 > Culture

Carnifex author alleges new film and game were produced without rights

Indie author Matthew J. Barbeler has alleged upcoming film and video game Carnifex infringes on his copyright.
24 Oct 2022
Leah J. Williams
australian game mighty kingdom carnifex barbeler

Culture

Image: Carnifex / Dancing Road Productions

Share Icon

Independent author Matthew J. Barbeler has alleged the upcoming film Carnifex, which is also being adapted into a video game by South Australian developer Mighty Kingdom, is an unlicensed work that takes direct inspiration from his original property – a horror novel also titled Carnifex, released in 2016.

Barbeler’s Carnifex is a horror story set in the Australian outback, described as Jurassic Park meets Wolf Creek. In the novel, a team of five tourists go exploring in bushland, only to stumble ‘into the hunting grounds of a predator long thought extinct.’

The plot of the film reads quite similarly: ‘An aspiring documentarian and two conservationists who venture into the outback to record the animals displaced by bushfires … discover a terrifying new species.’

Both horror tales follow a group wandering the Australian outback, only to discover a terrifying creature that forces them into a battle for survival.

‘I did NOT sell the rights to my Australian Horror novel Carnifex,’ Matthew J. Barbeler announced on Twitter, in response to the South Australian Film Corporation launching the first trailer for the film. ‘The IMDb page for the movie literally mentions my book. That means someone had to know about the link, and have IMDb approve the entry … There’s far too much in common for this to be coincidence.’

As Barbeler points out, there is a direct link to his novel in the film’s IMDb page, which mentions the book is ‘unrelated’, but features similar themes.

GamesHub has reached out to the production company behind Carnifex for comment.

Game developer Mighty Kingdom announced a major narrative-driven adaptation of the Carnifex film in February 2023. The game is set to be a rare Australian horror game, and is currently due to be launched during the FY23 window – before June 2023. It’s unknown if recent layoffs at the company, or the allegations of copyright infringement, will impact this release.

According to Barbeler, he has an appointment with an IP lawyer in future, who will likely advise him on next steps and whether the upcoming Carnifex film is similar enough to his original project to warrant a deeper investigation. Stay tuned for more on these allegations.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture News Nintendo PC PlayStation Xbox
More
Star Wars Eclipse story new race zaraan
?>
News

Star Wars Eclipse plot details supposedly leak

Star Wars Eclipse will reportedly feature a brand new race, never before seen in Star Wars.

Leah J. Williams
mario party nintendo switch online
?>
News

Every game coming to Nintendo Switch Online in 2023

Here's every major game coming to Nintendo Switch Online in future, and when you can expect them.

Leah J. Williams
disco elysium lawsuit
?>
News

Disco Elysium creator Robert Kurvitz files to sue ZA/UM

A new Estonian court listing reveals a lawsuit filed against Studio ZA/UM for undisclosed reasons.

Leah J. Williams
bayonetta 3 game platinumgames
?>
News

PlatinumGames gives 'full support' to new Bayonetta voice actor

PlatinumGames has voiced its support for new Bayonetta voice actor Jennifer Hale amidst fan backlash.

Leah J. Williams
crash bandicoot 4 activision blizzard
?>
News

UK regulator calls for public submissions on Microsoft deal

The UK Competition and Markets Authority has initiated the next stage of its investigation into Microsoft and Activision Blizzard.

Leah J. Williams

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login