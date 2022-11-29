The best deals from the PlayStation Store End of Year Sale 2022

Sony Interactive Entertainment has launched a massive number of deals as part of the Playstation Store’s ‘End of Year’ Sales, offering up to 80% off on over 800 PS4 and PS5 titles and add-ons running until 21 December 2022 at 11:59 PM local time.

There are a great variety of games available in the lineup, with heavy hitters such as Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Control: Ultimate Edition on offer for upwards of 70% off RRP. Big-budget narrative-driven titles such as Detroit: Become Human and BEYOND: Two Souls are also available at half-off prices, with a huge number of indies to pursue and save on as well. I’d highly recommend grabbing Unravel before the sale is over, as it’s currently listed for only AU $7.48 and makes for a chilled playthrough before the holiday rush sets in.

If you’re lucky, you may also be able to catch some of the Black Friday deals still available on the PlayStation Store as well.

Here are some of the best deals currently listed.

Playstation Store End of Year Sale: Best PS4 and PS5 Game Deals

Note: All Playstation Store End of Year Sales prices listed are in Australian Dollars ($AUD). Equivalent prices and discounts will likely be available in other regions.

Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag (PS4) – $15.98 $39.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4) – $24.98 $99.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack – Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate (PS4) – $28.73 $114.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Batman: Arkham Knight (PS4) – $12.47 $24.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Battlefield™ 1 (PS4) – $6.23 $24.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Battlefield™ 4 (PS4) – $6.23 $24.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Battlefield™ V (PS4) – $8.99 $59.95 (-85%)

(-85%) BEYOND: Two Souls (PS4) – $15.98 $39.95 (-60%)

(-60%) BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition (PS4) – $13.98 $34.95 (-60%)

(-60%) BioShock Remastered (PS4) – $13.98 $34.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Bloodborne™: Game of the Year Edition (PS4) – $23.97 $47.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Borderlands Legendary Collection (PS4) – $35.98 $89.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition (PS4) – $32.98 $99.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (PS4) – $32.98 $99.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Call of Duty: Ghosts Gold Edition (PS4) – $32.98 $99.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) – $32.98 $99.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (PS4) – $29.97 $59.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4/PS5) – $17.98 $59.95 (-70%)

(-70%) Cricket 22 (PS4/PS5) – $49.97 $99.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Dead Island Definitive Edition (PS4) – $3.74 $24.95 (-85%)

(-85%) Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (PS4/PS5) – $49.97 $99.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Detroit: Become Human (PS4) – $19.97 $39.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Devil May Cry HD Collection (PS4) – $13.18 $39.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Diablo III: Eternal Collection (PS4) – $32.98 $99.95 (-67%)

(-67%) DiRT Rally 2.0 (PS4) – $9.98 $39.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Dishonored® Definitive Edition (PS4) – $6.23 $24.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Dragon Age™: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition (PS4) – $7.99 $39.95 (-80%)

(-80%) DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ (PS4) – $14.99 $99.95 (-85%)

(-85%) Fallout 4 (PS4) – $8.23 $24.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Far Cry® New Dawn Deluxe Edition (PS4) – $21.23 $84.95 (-75%)

(-75%) FINAL FANTASY® VII (PS4)– $11.97 $23.95 (-50%)

(-50%) God of War III Remastered (PS4) – $12.47 $24.95 (-50%)

(-50%) God of War™ Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4) – $19.97 $39.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Horizon Zero Dawn™ Complete Edition (PS4) – $12.47 $24.95 (-50%)

(-50%) I am Setsuna (PS4) – $23.98 $59.95 (-60%)

(-60%) inFAMOUS Second Son™ (PS4) – $12.47 $24.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition (PS4) – $6.79 $84.95 (-92%)

(-92%) Journey™ (PS4) – $11.47 $22.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Judgment (PS4) – $19.97 $39.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Just Cause 3 (PS4) – $3.74 $24.95 (-85%)

(-85%) Just Dance® 2022 (PS4/PS5) – $53.56 $79.95 (-33%)

(-33%) Kingdom Hearts III (PS4) – $59.97 $99.95 (-40%)

(-40%) LEGO Jurassic World™ (PS4) – $13.73 $54.95 (-75%)

(-75%) LEGO® Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition (PS4) – $16.99 $99.95 (-83%)

(-83%) LittleBigPlanet™ 3 (PS4) – $12.47 $24.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Little Nightmares Complete Edition (PS4) – $13.18 $39.95 (-67%)

(-67%) Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) – $21.98 $54.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4) – $27.98 $69.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Mass Effect™: Andromeda – Standard Recruit Edition (PS4) – $6.23 $24.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Max Payne (PS4) – $13.77 $22.95 (-40%)

(-40%) Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience (PS4) – $4.99 $24.95 (-80%)

(-80%) Murdered: Soul Suspect™ – $2.49 $24.95 (-90%)

(-90%) Need for Speed™ Heat Deluxe Edition (PS4) – $10.79 $107.95 (-90%)

(-90%) Need for Speed™ Payback – Deluxe Edition (PS4) – $4.79 $47.95 (-90%)

(-90%) Ni no Kuni™ II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (PS4) – $19.49 $129.95 (-85%)

(-85%) Nioh (PS4) – $12.47 $24.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Planet Coaster: Console Edition (PS4/PS5) – $15.73 $62.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition (PS4) – $13.73 $54.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Ratchet & Clank™ (PS4) – $12.47 $24.95 (-50%)

(-50%) RESIDENT EVIL 2 (PS4/PS5) – $13.73 $54.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Resident Evil 4 (PS4) – $11.98 $29.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Resident Evil Triple Pack (PS4) – $30.38 $75.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4) – $7.99 $39.95 (-80%)

(-80%) Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4/PS5) – $13.73 $54.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Shadow of the Colossus™ (PS4) – $27.47 $54.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition (PS4) – $16.48 $54.95 (-70%)

(-70%) Sleeping Dogs™ Definitive Edition (PS4) – $5.99 $39.95 (-85%)

(-85%) Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy (PS4) – $24.48 $69.95 (-65%)

(-65%) The Crew® 2 Standard Edition (PS4) – $13.99 $69.95 (-80%)

(-80%) The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (PS4/PS5) – $13.73 $54.95 (-75%)

(-75%) The Evil Within 2 (PS4) – $13.99 $69.95 (-80%)

(-80%) The Jackbox Party Pack 6 (PS4) – $26.97 $44.95 (-40%)

(-40%) The Jak and Daxter Collection (PS4) – $27.47 $54.95 (-50%)

(-50%) The Order: 1886™ (PS4) – $21.98 $54.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Thief (PS4) – $3.74 $24.95 (-85%)

(-85%) Titanfall™ 2 Standard Edition (PS4) – $4.99 $24.95 (-80%)

(-80%) Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4) – $6.23 $24.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint (PS4) – $14.99 $99.95 (-85%)

(-85%) Uncharted™: The Nathan Drake Collection (PS4) – $12.47 $24.95 (-50%)

(-50%) UNO® (PS4) – $5.98 $14.95 (-60%)

(-60%) Unravel (PS4) – $7.48 $29.95 (-75%)

(-75%) Until Dawn™ (PS4) – $12.47 $24.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong (PS4/PS5) – $42.47 $84.95 (-50%)

(-50%) Watch Dogs® 2 – Deluxe Edition (PS4) – $22.99 $114.95 (-80%)

(-80%) XCOM® 2 (PS4) – $6.99 $69.95 (-90%)

The full range of sales are available to browse through the Playstation Store, via the End of Year Deals page.