Assassin’s Creed Mirage release date revealed in new trailer

Ubisoft unveiled a new gameplay trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage during the May 2023 PlayStation Showcase. Considered a side-story to the mainline series, Mirage will return to the roots of the franchise by primarily taking the form of a stealth-action game (as opposed to the RPG focus of Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla.) It will be released on 12 October 2023.

The trailer is narrated by the iconic voice of Shohreh Aghdashloo (Destiny 2, Renfield), who plays Roshan, a former Persian slave turned assassin who mentors Mirage’s protagonist, Basim. Basim was previously seen as a supporting character in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Mirage will explore his origins in Baghdad during the year 861.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

The gameplay trailer shows Basim performing a number of techniques that will be familiar to those who have played the original Assassin’s Creed games. We get glimpses of ‘social stealth’ – bribing guards, blending in with crowds, pickpocketing and passing time by just sitting around – as well as plenty of the series’ signature parkour, silent kills, and swordfights.

Read: Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Everything you need to know

Ubisoft also released a trailer for the Deluxe Edition of Mirage, which leverages the Middle-Eastern setting to shoehorn cosmetic items from Ubisoft’s long-dormant and much-beloved franchises into more popular ones – a previously announced reboot of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is currently undergoing a major rework at Ubisoft.

Several costume items from the storied Prince of Persia series will be included as part of the AC Mirage Deluxe Edition, including the Dagger of Time from Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen>

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Deluxe Edition includes:

The Prince of Persia-inspired Deluxe Pack with: Sand Eagle Sand Horse Sand Outfit Outfit Dye Desert Sands Initiate of Alamut Hourglass of time Sand Sword Dagger of Time

Digital art book of 78 pages

Digital selected game soundtrack

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Xbox Series X/S on 12 October 2023.