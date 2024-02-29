How long is Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is a hefty game, with dozens of hours of questing, fighting, and relationship building within its sweeping narrative. It’s a game you can easily get lost in, with open world segments and cloistered towns offering plenty of distractions away from its gripping main story.

You’ll spend your time in the game wandering vast fields and uncovering hidden secrets, but you can choose how much to indulge your wanderlust, making the How Long To Beat (HLTB) time variable by player preference and style.

With so much to do in the game, and such a rich world to explore, we’d recommend taking your time with the adventure and not focussing too much on how you’re spending your hours – but if you’d like a more formal understanding of how long the game is, and how much time you’ll need to invest, read on.

The following guide has been prepared using an early review code provided by Square Enix.



*** Ultra light spoilers for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth continue below. ***

My playthrough of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth took 32 hours from beginning to end, with the following criteria: I spent only a few hours on open world exploration and side quests, and played on Normal difficulty.

By nature of needing to review the game to embargo timing, the pace of my run was very clipped, and a bunch of side content had to be ignored for efficacy. I suspect those willing to take more time with the story, indulging every side tangent and mini quest, will take a lot longer to finish the game – anywhere within the realm of 40-60 hours.

Screenshot: GamesHub

It’s not only side quests you can find off the beaten track. You’ll also find environmental puzzles, hidden items, Chocobo treats, new Materia, Intel for Chadley, and so much more. While these mostly aid combat skills and aren’t strictly necessary to beat the game, they’re worth exploring, should you feel under-levelled or unprepared for major boss battles – or if you just want to see more of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s massive world.

In the end, how long you spend with the game will be up to you, but know there is plenty of opportunity to explore far and wide, and really get to know the main cast of heroes as they get tossed through a gamut of trials. Take your time, bask in the scenery, and let it all play out at your preferred pace.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth launches on 29 February 2024.