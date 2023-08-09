News

 > Guides > Guides

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Cooking Recipes Guide

Need a hint on some of the recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure? We'll help you get cooking.
9 Aug 2023
Edmond Tran
Hello Kitty Island Adventure Apple Arcade Cooking Recipes Guide

Guides

Image: GamesHub via Sunblink

Share Icon

Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Apple Arcade has been a surprising release for 2023, full of breezy exploration, amusing quests, and plenty of charming Sanrio characters to befriend. But to befriend those characters you’ll have to shower them with gifts, which usually involves feeding them food you can cook using recipes and various stations around the island.

These stations range from ovens to cauldrons to espresso machines, and many of the best gifts for each Hello Kitty Island Adventure character need to be specifically prepared to their liking – though you’ll actually need to get the friendship ball rolling with low-level gifts to unlock some of these cooking stations in the first place.

Read: Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Gift and Friendship Guide

Regardless, when you unlock the ability to cook various foodstuffs, many of the recipes will be obscured, requiring you to experiment with the precious ingredients you’ve picked up during your travels, and just see what happens.

Later on in the game, some of the ingredients won’t be as plentiful as others – especially things like Cinna Blooms and Fizzy Crystals – so you’d be forgiven for wanting to make sure you don’t waste them on something you can’t get good use out of. If that sounds like you, please enjoy this guide to all the cooking recipes in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, sorted by cooking station.

Note: This guide will be updated and expanded as we come across more recipe options.

Hello Kitty Cafe – Oven

ItemRecipe
Cinnamon BreadFlour + Magma Bloom
Flour + Cinna Bloom
Tofu BreadFlour + Tofu
Chocolate BallsFlour + Chocolate Coin
MacaronFlour + Toasted Almond
Mama’s Apple PieFlour + Apple
Pineapple Stack CakeFlour + Pineapple
Pumpkin PieFlour + Pumpkin
Strawberry ShortcakeFlour + Strawberry
Sugarkelp CakesFlour + Sugarkelp
Milk BreadFlour + Coral Milk
PastryFlour + Candy Cloud
Veggie BreadFlour + Spinip
Sakura CakeFlour + Sakura

Mount Hothead – Pizza Oven

ItemRecipe
Alfredo PizzaDough + Coral Milk
Dessert PizzaDough + Sugarkelp
Dough + Candy Cloud
Dough + Swampmallow
Fruit PizzaDough + Strawberry
Dough + Apple
Dough + Banana
Pineapple PizzaDough + Pineapple
Spicy PizzaDough + Cinna Bloom
Dough + Magma Bloom
Toasty PizzaDough + Toasted Almond
Tofu PizzaDough + Tofu
Veggie PizzaDough + Pumpkin
Dough + Spinip
PizzaDough + Chocolate Coin

Dessert Boat – Ice Cream Maker

ItemRecipe
Apple Ice CreamCactus Cream + Apple
Banana Ice CreamCactus Cream + Banana
Chocolate Ice CreamCactus Cream + Chocolate Coin
Cinna Ice CreamCactus Cream + Cinna Bloom
Magma PuddingCactus Cream + Magma Bloom
Strawberry Ice CreamCactus Cream + Strawberry
Sweet PuddingCactus Cream + Candy Cloud
Cactus Cream + Sugarkelp
Cactus Cream + Swampmallow
Tofu PuddingCactus Cream + Tofu
PuddingCactus Cream + Coral Milk
Pumpkin PuddingCactus Cream + Pumpkin
Purple PuddingCactus Cream + Spinip
Sakura PuddingCactus Cream + Sakura

Comedy Club – Espresso Machine

ItemRecipe
Candied Banana CoffeeCandlenut + Banana + Candy Cloud
Spicy Pumpkin LatteCandlenut + Pumpkin + Cinna Bloom
CappuccinoCandlenut + Coral Milk
ChaiCandlenut + Magma Bloom
Candlenut + Cinna Bloom
Chocolate ChaiCandlenut + Chocolate Coin + Magma Bloom
Candlenut + Chocolate Coin + Cinna Bloom
Hot CocoaCandlenut + Chocolate Coin + Coral Milk
MochaCandlenut + Chocolate Coin
Pink LatteCandlenut + Strawberry
Candlenut + Sakura
Purple LatteCandlenut + Spinip
Sweet LatteCandlenut + Sugarkelp
Candlenut + Candy Cloud
Candlenut + Swampmallow
Toasted Almond CoffeeCandlenut + Toasted Almond

Gemstone Town – Soda Machine

ItemRecipe
Pochacco Energy PopFizzy Crystal + Tofu + Spinip
Pumpkin Spice SodaFizzy Crystal + Cinna Bloom + Pumpkin
Pineapple Lava SodaFizzy Crystal + Pineapple + Magma Bloom
Surprising SodaFizzy Crystal + Spinip + Toasted Almond
Apple SodaFizzy Crystal + Apple
Banana SodaFizzy Crystal + Banana
Strawberry SodaFizzy Crystal + Strawberry
Tropical SodaFizzy Crystal + Pineapple
Fiery SodaFizzy Crystal + Cinna Bloom
Fizzy Crystal + Magma Bloom
Fizzy Crystal + Toasted Almond
Sweet SodaFizzy Crystal + Candy Cloud
Fizzy Crystal + Swampmallow
Fizzy Crystal + Sugarkelp
Cream SodaFizzy Crystal + Coral Milk
Swampy SodaFizzy Crystal + Pumpkin
Fizzy Crystal + Spinip
Sakura SodaFizzy Crystal + Sakura
Joke SodaFizzy Crystal + Tofu

Spooky Swamp Witch’s Hut – Potion Cauldron

ItemRecipe
Deep Diving PotionGlow Berry + Sugarkelp
Stamina Recharge PotionGlow Berry + Apple
Speedy Walking PotionGlow Berry + Tofu
Speedy Swimming PotionGlow Berry + Swampmallow
Thermal PotionGlow Berry + Magma Bloom

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is out now for iOS devices via Apple Arcade, an AUD $7.99/month subscription service offering a range of great mobile games for download and play.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Edmond Tran

Edmond is the managing editor of GamesHub. He was previously at GameSpot for 13 years, where he was the Australian Editor and an award-winning video producer. You can follow him @EdmondTran

Related News

Guides Guides Mobile News PlayStation
More
hello kitty island adventure game gift guide
?>
Guides

Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Gift and Friendship Guide

Here's how to use your gift giving time in Hello Kitty Island Adventure wisely.

Leah J. Williams
Final Fantasy 16 FF16 Hunt Board Guide Pandemonium Location
?>
Guides

FF16 Hunt Board Guide - Pandemonium Location - Final Fantasy 16

The orc king Pandemonium is one of the late-game S-Rank hunt board bounties in Final Fantasy 16. Here's where you…

Edmond Tran
Final Fantasy 16 FF16 Hunt Board Guide The Masterless Marauder Location
?>
Guides

FF16 - The Masterless Marauder Location - Final Fantasy 16 Hunt Board Guide

The orc king Pandemonium is one of the late-game S-Rank hunt board bounties in Final Fantasy 16. Here's where you…

Edmond Tran
Final Fantasy 16 Hunt Board Guide Rain Reawakened Location Svarog
?>
Guides

FF16 Hunt Board Guide - Ruin Reawakened Location - Final Fantasy 16

A helping hand to track down the sound of a roar in one of Final Fantasy 16's bounty hunts.

Edmond Tran
Final Fantasy 16 Hunt Board Guide The Tricephalic Terror Location Gorgimera
?>
Guides

FF16 Hunt Board Guide - The Tricephalic Terror Location - Final Fantasy 16

The Tricephalic Terror known as Gorgimera is one of the late-game hunt board bounties in Final Fantasy 16. Here's how…

Edmond Tran
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login