Hello Kitty Island Adventure – Gift and Friendship Guide

Here's how to use your gift giving time in Hello Kitty Island Adventure wisely.
2 Aug 2023
Leah J. Williams
hello kitty island adventure game gift guide

Screenshot: GamesHub

Hello Kitty Island Adventure on Apple Arcade invites you to join a world of friendship and love, as you make a home with your favourite Sanrio pals, and set about restoring a gorgeous theme park together. As you journey in Island Adventure, you’ll unlock a range of quests, each determined by your friendship level. To progress through the game, you’ll need to keep your friendships strong, with daily gifts allowing you to tackle more dangerous tasks.

Every day, you can give your Sanrio friends three gifts each – but you shouldn’t just give them just anything in your inventory. Characters have a range of preferences, and each gift you give will have a unique heart rating (1-3) to determine how much friendship gain you’ll get.

With only three gifts per day allowed, and many quests hiding behind high friendship levels, you’ll want to ensure you’re giving the best gifts wherever possible. These will allow you to progress through the game’s main story mode more effectively, and will also quickly unlock special items along the way.

Every character’s favourite can be determined using a simple formula. Each has three preferred gift categories, and the best gifts for each character will combine items in all of those categories. When crafting or baking, consider each item category, and combine ingredients for the best gift possible.

That said, you’ll have to persist with giving one-heart gifts for certain characters for a while, before you can gain access to the right crafting and cooking stations needed to really impress them. Giving a one-heart gift is better than not giving a gift at all!

Here is a guide to building your friendships with each character, and what items types they prefer.

Note: This list will be updated and expanded as we come across more gift options.

Hello Kitty

hello kitty island adventures kitty likes gift guide
Image: Sunblink

Likes: Fruit, baked goods, and fancy things

Hello Kitty has a range of tastes that make her fairly easy to ply with gifts. Baked goods are the easiest and most effective gifts to give her, as you can gain Flour from gifting items to My Melody (and there’s additional Flour on the shelf in Hello Kitty’s cafe). Mama’s Apple Pie (♥♥) is your best bet for building easy friendship points, with both Flour and Apples easy to grab around Friendship Island.

Heart StrengthGift
Pineapple
Apple
Strawberry
Pineapple Stack
Macaron
Sugarkelp Cake
Pumpkin Pie
Cake
Veggie Bread
Tofu Bread
Cinnamon Bread
Milk Bread
Fruit Pizza
Strawberry Ice Cream
Apple Ice Cream
♥♥Mama’s Apple Pie
♥♥Strawberry Shortcake

Chococat

Image: Sunblink

Likes: Mechanical items, books, and chocolate

Chococat is also easy to make friends with, as he likes a range of easily-crafted items like Blank Books and Mechanisms, which can be created from Paper (given by Badtz-Maru). Ancient Inventions (♥♥) is one of the most effective gifts for Chococat, as this can be easily crafted from a Blank Book and a Mechanism.

Heart StrengthGift
Blank Book
Swampy Music Box
Volcanic Music Box
Chocolate Pineapple Pudding
♥♥Ancient Inventions

Pekkle

pekkle hello kitty island adventures
Image: Sunblink

Likes: Instruments, mountain gifts, and crystal gifts

Pekkle is particularly choosy, and you may struggle to find the right gifts to build your friendship. Some can be crafted with the right blueprints, but if you’re looking for the simplest route to friendship, you should spend your time gathering Calming Crystal in the mountains, or catching Mountain Bugs in the same region. Any Music Box will also do the trick.

Heart StrengthGift
Volcanic Music Box
Swampy Music Box
Scarlet Scuttler
Frondhawk
Stony Slugger
Calming Crystal
Rosie Duster
Acactnid
Rockadoodler

Hangyodon

hangyodon friendship gift guide
Image: Sunblink

Likes: Underwater items, fish, and fabric

Hangyodon also has peculiar tastes, and it may take some time before you discover the best ways to build your friendship (he’s also one of the characters you’ll unlock at a later stage). With his preference being for fish and other underwater items, you’ll want to spend your time swimming around, fishing, and gathering anything you can see in the ocean.

Starfish are quick and effective gifts, as are any fish you collect while fishing.

Heart StrengthGift
Any Fish
Starfish
Peppermint Tetra
Flying Springtail
Fabric
Tropical Material

Pompompurin

pompompurin gift guide island adventure
Image: Sunblink

Likes: Frozen desserts, crystal gifts, and milk

Pompompurin is another character you’ll discover later in the game, as he’s hiding within the Oasis. You can easily ply him with Calming Crystal and any kind of Milk, but he’ll love you if you cook Pudding (♥♥) by combining Coral Milk with Cactus Cream in the Dessert Boat’s ice cream maker.

As with everyone else, his favourite recipes combine elements of at least two of his favourite likes – so anything with a combination of Cactus Cream and Milk or crystal gifts will delight him.

Heart StrengthGift
Calming Crystal
Coral Milk
Magma Pudding
Tofu Pudding
Purple Pudding
Pumpkin Pudding
Chocolate Pineapple Pudding
Sweet Pudding
Ice Cream
Strawberry Ice Cream
Apple Ice Cream
Milk Bread
Alfredo Pizza
Dessert Pizza
♥♥Pudding

Keroppi

keroppi hello kitty island adventure
Image: Sunblink

Likes: Bugs, swampy gifts, wood

Keroppi is the least fussy citizen of Friendship Island, with an array of easy-to-find gifts perfect for this loveable frog. Your best option for building friendship is to wander around the Spooky Swamp, catch a few roaming Bugs and Frogs (♥♥) and send them Keroppi’s way.

Heart StrengthGift
Lotus Blossom
Tigersnoot
Fumefly
Sunset Scooter
Scarlet Scuttler
Blue Berryfly
Woodblock
Swampy Music Box
Volcanic Souvenir Doll
Sunslime
Castle Crab
Frondhawk
Stony Slugler
Geyser Grub
Rosy Duster
Honey Bandit
Rockadoodler
Grubble
Acactnid
♥♥Grassy Glowbuddy
♥♥Pumpkin Spiceler
♥♥Orchid Glowbuddy
♥♥Lily Frog
♥♥Bush Friend
♥♥Phantom Flutterby

Retsuko

retsuko hello kitty island adventure
Image: Sunblink

Likes: Hot things, music, and ingots

Retsuko also has easy wants, with many her favourites easily found in Mount Hothead. You can gift her Ingots smelted from ore, or you can gather up Magma Blooms, which are littered throughout the mountains. In a pinch, a Toasted Almond or Toasty Pizza will also get the job done.

Heart StrengthGift
Ingot
Magma Bloom
Toasted Almond
Toasty Pizza
Volcanic Music Box
Swampy Music Box

Cinnamoroll

cinnamoroll hello kitty island adventure gift guide
Image: Sunblink

Likes: Coffee, chocolate, and spicy foods

Cinnamoroll is the most frustrating member of Friendship Island because he flits from place to place, constantly moving around. He also has very niche likes, many of which are unlocked in later parts of the game. In Hello Kitty’s cafe, you will find a broken espresso machine that can be fixed eventually, and it’s here that you can make chocolate or coffee drinks (♥♥) for Cinnamoroll. Until you unlock the machine, you’ll have to settle for smaller friendship gains with chocolate baked goods, like Chocolate Pineapple Pudding.

Heart StrengthGift
Chocolate Pineapple Pudding
Spicy Pizza
Cinnamon Bread
Magma Pudding
♥♥Hot Chocolate

My Melody

my melody hello kitty island adventure
Image: Sunblink

Likes: Sweet things, dreamy things

My Melody has a range of sweets she likes, but some are far easier to obtain than others. If you’re looking for the easiest path to her friendship, you can gather Swampmallow from the Spooky Swamp, or gift her Candy Cloud or Strawberry, which can be obtained from befriending other characters on Friendship Island.

Heart StrengthGift
Strawberry
Swampmallow
Strawberry Shortcake
Sugarkelp Cake
Macaron
Candy Cloud

Pochacco

pochacco hello kitty
Image: Sunblink

Likes: Sports items, healthy items, and plant-based items

Pochacco is easy to befriend, and has a range of likes largely focussed on health-related items. The easiest gift to give him is Tofu, as you can easily get supplies from befriending Hello Kitty. Gifting Spinip from the Spooky Swamp is also a great option.

Heart StrengthGift
Tofu
Veggie Bread
Tofu Bread
Spinip
Tofu Pudding
Purple Pudding
Veggie Pizza
Tofu Pizza

Kuromi

kuromi hello kitty island adventure
Image: Sunblink

Likes: Sparkly things, autumn things, and spooky things

Kuromi, while prickly at first, is very easy to befriend thanks to her love of all things spooky. Within Spooky Swamp, you’ll find a range of items she likes, but your best bet to increase your friendship score is crafting Jack-O-Lantern (♥) from collected Pumpkins found in the Spooky Swamp graveyard. You can also gift her Pumpkin Pie and Soda if you’re lacking Pumpkins.

Heart StrengthGift
Pumpkin
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin Pudding
Swampy Soda
♥♥Jack-O-Lantern

Tuxedosam

tuxedosam hello kitty island adventure
Image: Sunblink

Likes: Fabric, tropical items, fancy items

Tuxedosam is another easy-going island pal. You can get away with gifting him a range of items, including Tropical Bugs and Coconut, which is found in the Seaside Resort. For the best results, you should consider crafting Tropical Gift (♥♥) which is made using a Sand Dollar (found on beaches) and Gift Box (made from Starfish and Box Clam).

Heart StrengthGift
Coconut
Blue Berryfly
Sunset Scooter
Sunslime
Dragondarter
Castle Crab
Honey Bandit
Peppermint Tetra
Fabric
Pineapple Pizza
Pineapple Stack Cake
Banana Ice Cream
Chocolate Pineapple Pudding
♥♥Tropical Gift
♥♥Tropical Material

Badtz-Maru

badtz-maru gift guide hello kitty
Image: Sunblink

Likes: Prank items, tropical items, pizza

Badtz-Maru is fairly picky, but there are a number of easy-to-craft items you can use to build friendship with him. The easiest to obtain is a Water Balloon, which can be crafted from Rubber found around the Seaside Resort. Any Pizza is also a great gift (especially Pineapple Pizza [♥♥]), as is any Tropical Bug.

Hearth StrengthGift
Water Balloon
Coconut
Blue Berryfly
Sunset Scooter
Sunslime
Dragon Darter
Castle Crab
Honey Bandit
Peppermint Tetra
Tofu Pizza
Dessert Pizza
Spicy Pizza
Veggie Pizza
Alfredo Pizza
Toasty Pizza
Fruit Pizza
Pineapple Stack Cake
Chocolate Pineapple Pudding
Banana Ice Cream
Tropical Material
♥♥Pineapple Pizza

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is out now for iOS devices via Apple Arcade, an AUD $7.99/month subscription service offering a range of great mobile games for download and play.

GamesHub has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content. GamesHub may earn a small percentage of commission for products purchased via affiliate links.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

