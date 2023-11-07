The big video games launching in November 2023 – Release Dates

The wave of new video game releases stops for nobody, with November 2023 currently looking just as packed as October. There’s a little something for everyone here, no matter your tastes or preferences – from classic Super Mario RPG nostalgia, all the way to head-scratching puzzlers like The Talos Principle 2, and brand new entries in the Call of Duty and Like a Dragon / Yakuza franchises.

You’d better get your Alan Wake 2 and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 playthroughs squared away, because there’s about to be a whole lot more must-play adventures on your radar.

Here’s all the major new game releases for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in November 2023.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

Image: Tequila Works

Release Date: 1 November 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch, PC

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is a LoL spin-off that follows a young boy named Nunu, who is on a quest to find his lost mother, with the aid of his companion, Willump. Of the League of Legends spin-offs, this appears to be the most different, with Nunu’s story more akin to an action-adventure like The Last Guardian or Spirit of the North.

Controlling both Nunu and Willump, players will romp through a single-player adventure, solving environmental puzzles, and navigating the harsh world of Freljord. Along the way, they’ll meet the inhabitants of this world, discover new traversal abilities, and eventually reveal the secrets at the heart of the game.

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Image: Square Enix

Release Date: 2 November 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Star Ocean: The Second Story R is a ground-up remake of the second Star Ocean game, complete with revamped 2.5D pixel gameplay, designed to elevate and modernise the dual stories of protagonists Claude and Rena. As you journey in this game, you’ll travel to a mystical planet, and meet a literal army of friends, all of whom can join you on your quest.

What stands out most about Star Ocean: The Second Story R is its lavish pixel art style, which features dynamic character models and sweeping backgrounds, lending the remake a real sense of grandeur. It should be a treat for new and returning players.

The Talos Principle 2

Image: Croteam

Release Date: 2 November 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The Talos Principle 2 follows on from its award-winning predecessor, a puzzle game filled with complex challenges and a moving, philosophical story. With a similar aesthetic and a fresh batch of puzzles, this sequel should extend the intrigue of the original game, with thought-provoking secrets hiding behind rock faces and odd structures.

In the puzzle-adventure, you’ll explore a strange new world where humanity has gone extinct, and solve the nature of this disappearance – as well as what it means to live in an empty world. If you’re looking to e your grey matter in November 2023, this is the game release for you.

Thirsty Suitors

Image: Outerloop Games

Release Date: 2 November 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Thirsty Suitors is a vibrant and unique story adventure that follows a woman named Jala learning to love herself, and come to grips with her past against a backdrop of cool skateboarding, cooking, and South Asian culture. With a focus on family relationships and trauma, Thirsty Suitors is likely to feature heavy themes, disguised with incredible style and over-the-top visuals.

In addition to wild skateboarding and cooking challenges, you’ll also spend time in this game dealing with relationships by taking part in turn-based battles. Thirsty Suitors looks stunning, and a little bit silly, and it’s certainly one of the most interesting adventures launching in November 2023.

RoboCop: Rogue City

Image: Teyon

Release Date: 2 November 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

RoboCop: Rogue City is a first-person shooter that features an original story set in the classic RoboCop universe. While the original RoboCop film was a satire and criticism of capitalism, police power, and the nature of violence, this adaptation will put you squarely in the shoes of RoboCop to live out your part-man, part-machine cyborg fantasies.

In the game, you’l be “eradicating criminals” with 20 odd weapons, upgrading your robot body, exploring a futuristic sci-fi world, and determining the fate of your town’s citizens. With a new enemy threatening the peace, you’ll need to step up and decide how to wield your weapons, and when to stay your hand.

Fashion Dreamer

Image: syn Sophia

Release Date: 3 November 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Fashion Dreamer is a cute-looking fashion simulator that tasks you with creating outfits, coordinating your colours, and then entering the world of fashion influencing. If you can impress the game’s virtual judges with your sense of style, you’ll advance through a world of high fashion, eventually earning enough likes to become a famed designer.

As you play through the game, your fashion senses will grow, with around 1,400 items unlockable as you make your way through a variety of challenges. Notably, you will also be able to flex your style with other players, as Fashion Dreamer offers the ability to share your fits online.

WarioWare: Move It!

Image: Nintendo

Release Date: 3 November 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

WarioWare: Move It! is the latest game in the long-running WarioWare series, and a spiritual sequel to the much-beloved Smooth Moves. In the game, you play as Wario and a variety of his pals, as they learn to harness special Joy-Con-powered moves to tackle fast-paced mini-games. The WarioWare series has become known for its weirdness over the last two decades, and it’s earned the series a cult following – one strong enough that Nintendo continues to churn out fun new iterations with each console generation.

Move It!, like its predecessors, will likely be a frantic, over-the-top mini-game bonanza with plenty of opportunities to get silly. While it can be played alone, the best way to play through the entire WarioWare series is gathering a group of friends with no shame.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku

Release Date: 8 November 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a ‘sidequel’ adventure game that fits between the events of Yakuza 6 and Like a Dragon, with original series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu once again taking a main role. The game seems to be designed as a direct tie-in to the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which will see Kiryu finally return to the main franchise storyline.

Ahead of these events, we’ll see how Kiryu faked his death and abandoned his name, in a tale that concerns a mysterious villain, and an even more mysterious conflict. Beyond the return of Kiryu, the main hook of Like a Dragon Gaiden is the appearance of new Yakuza combat styles, which include gadget-based abilities for Kiryu.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Image: Sledgehammer Games / Activision

Release Date: 10 November 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the 20th game in the Call of Duty series, is finally set to launch in November 2023. It’s a direct sequel to the events of the previous Modern Warfare, and once again follows the crew of Task Force 141 into danger, as they run and gun their way through hostile territory, attempting to save the world.

This go around, there’s a few key differences in the journey – for one thing, players will take part in ‘open combat missions’ designed to allow choice for mission completion, with each outcome carrying consequences. As always, the game’s main campaign will be paired with hearty multiplayer capabilities, so players can jump into sessions alone or with friends, to complete in battles across a range of maps.

Spirittea

Image: Cheesemaster Games

Release Date: 13 November 2023

Platform(s): Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Nintendo Switch

Spirittea is a pixel adventure inspired by Japanese folklore – and specifically, the appearance of oni, or troublemaking spirits. In the game, you play as a young hero who can actually see these spirits, and must deal with their problems – largely, that humans have stopped worshipping them, and they’ve lost their power. As a result, they’ve also started causing trouble in your hometown.

To appease the spirits, you’ll need to fix their problems and eventually bring them into your special bathhouse, where they can be properly cared for. To ensure the spirits stop their rampage, you’ll need to complete tasks for them – and these include cooking for them, finding their treasures, and making them a home. With a unique world and lore, Spirittea looks like it could be a cosy adventure gem.

Coral Island

Image: Humble Games / Stairway Games

Release Date: 14 November 2023

Platform(s): PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5

Cosy life simulator Coral Island is exiting early access in November 2023, as well as launching on console. If you’re somebody looking for a peaceful escape, then you’ll likely find a lot to love about Coral Island and its devotion to chill vibes. In the vein of Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon / Story of Seasons, you’ll begin the game as a visitor from the big city looking to find new friends and calm in a quieter realm.

As you settle in, you’ll learn how to wield tools for crops, raise animals, explore the ocean, decorate your home, and eventually, forge loving relationships. Throughout early access, developer Stairway Games has tweaked the Coral Island adventure, with its full release set to include plenty of rewarding activities.

Broken Roads

Image: Drop Bear Bytes

Release Date: 14 November 2023

Platform(S): PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S

Broken Roads is a distinctly Australian game, behind the scenes, and on screen. Beyond spotlighting Australian icons like Uncle Jack Charles, the game’s world has also been heavily inspired by the dusty, sweeping scenery of the Western Australian desert – its beauty, and its horror.

With shades of Mad Max, this adventure from Drop Bear Bytes explores a post-apocalyptic Australia ravaged by time and climate disaster, as loose bands of travellers attempt to survive a harsh world. Like its fellows in the RPG genre, Broken Roads leans heavily into choice, as players will need to exercise their morals (Humanist, Utilitarian, Machiavellian, and Nihilist) as they chart a course across wild plains.

KarmaZoo

Image: Pastagames / Devolver Digital

Release Date: 14 November 2023

Platform(s): PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Described as both “joyful” and “chaotic” KarmaZoo demands quick thinking – and potentially even animal sacrifice – as players run through a loop of tough platforming levels, each containing various puzzles and threats. As one of ten roaming animal avatars, your job is to keep the peace, and aid your team in completing each level.

While KarmaZoo appears to be a game best played with friends, given the degree of communication and cooperation needed to make it through each level, it also looks like it’ll be a delightful challenge with strangers. Corralling ten willing, kind players may be the toughest battle in this adventure, but if you find the right crew, KarmaZoo should be a weird, wonderful little romp when it debuts amongst the game releases of November 2023.

The Last Faith

Image: Kumi Souls Games

Release Date: 15 November 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

The Last Faith is an upcoming, self-proclaimed “Metroidvania and Souls-like” that takes place in a dark, gothic world of horrific monsters. You are a Belmont-like warrior carving a path through various dungeons, castles, and forests filled with monsters of all kinds. Sword in hand, you’ll fight through unique locales, wielding magic powers of your own, to thwart your enemies.

The action plays out together with pixel art charm, and while you’ll have to contend with plenty of hardship in your quest, described as a non-linear journey and a “race against time,” the beauty of The Last Faith makes the entire adventure seem rewarding and worthwhile.

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR

Image: Ubisoft

Release Date: 16 November 2023

Platform(s): Meta Quest 2, Meta Quest 3, Meta Quest Pro

Assassin’s Creed Nexus VR is an upcoming Meta Quest adventure that adapts the world of Assassin’s Creed by putting players directly in the shoes of three iconic assassins – Kassandra, Ezio, and Connor. The game impressed us in our early preview, with solid combat and adventuring that genuinely feels like it harnesses the power of VR technology.

Read: Assassin’s Creed Nexus offers VR freedom rarely seen – Preview

“In adopting a sense of freedom, in a world that feels comfortable and satisfying to explore, Assassin’s Creed Nexus accomplishes a twofold goal: it feels like a true Assassin’s Creed experience, and creates a sense of VR immersion that has felt lacking in similar games,” we wrote. “The Assassin’s Creed adventures have always been about exploration, experimentation, and freedom. Against a backdrop of Venice, the Nexus preview proved it has the potential to harness all of these necessities, in a way that doesn’t feel like cheap gimmickry.”

Super Mario RPG

Image: Nintendo

Release Date: 17 November 2023

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Super Mario RPG, a remake of the original game from Square Enix, was surprise-announced by Nintendo earlier in 2023 – and after only a short wait, it’s right around the corner. In this adventure, you take the reigns of Mario as he works to save the Mushroom Kingdom and its surrrounds from the evil forces of Bowser – as per usual. The twist comes from the game’s design, which is inspired by classic RPGs and adventure games like The Legend of Zelda.

Here, battles are turn-based, and exploration is isometric. You’ll wander vast kingdoms, meet new friends and allies, and eventually gather enough power to nab the legendary Seven Stars – mythical objects of great importance. This remake rocks a new art style and refreshed mechanics, so both new and returning players will find something to love here.

The Walking Dead: Destinies

Image: Flux Game Studio

Release Date: 17 November 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

The Walking Dead: Destinies is a unique adaptation of the beloved TWD television series that allows you to shake up canon events by pursuing your own goals; your own destiny. According to the game’s description, you’ll be able to “change the course” of AMC’s show by making unique choices, all of which will lead you down divergent pathways.

You can seemingly make the same choices offered by the television series, or see how it would change, with minor tweaks to the main plot. It’s a very intriguing concept, and a unique idea for a game adaptation that feels fresh. While there’s big shoes to fill in the world of TWD adaptations, Destinies has a core hook that significantly elevates its main premise.

Bluey: The Videogame

Image: Outright Games / BBC Studios

Release Date: 17 November 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Developed by Spanish studio Artax Games, Bluey: The Videogame will feature a brand-new, four-part storyline developed in partnership with BBC Studios, and the show’s producers at Ludo Studio. The title will be a cooperative, four-player game where you can play as every member of the Heeler family: Bandit, Chilli, Bluey, and Bingo.

The game is described as an “interactive sandbox adventure” – presumably like Outright Games’ My Friend Peppa Pig – where players can explore the show’s signature locations in “story-driven, episodic gameplay”. It mostly maintains the look and feel of the show’s 2D art style, though 3D elements are used for props and locations.

Persona 5 Tactica

Image: Atlus

Release Date: 17 November 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

Persona 5 Tactica is the latest spinoff title from Atlus that features the beloved cast of characters from Persona 5. Since their debut in the original 2016 RPG, the Phantom Thieves have been dungeon crawling, dancing, and fighting in massive, real-time battles. Now, in Tactica, they’re off for a chibi adventure in turn-based tactics.

Read: Persona 5 Tactica: Everything We Know About the JRPG Spinoff

Like the other series spinoffs, Persona 5 Tactica takes place during the events of the Persona 5. The Phantom Thieves find themselves whisked off to a French Revolution-themed Metaverse called The Kingdoms, and encounter a new antagonistic group called the Legionnaires, led by a woman named Marie. With new gameplay mechanics and an adorable art style, Tactica looks to be a very cool next chapter for the Phantom Thieves.

Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Image: Bandai Namco / CyberConnect2

Release Date: 17 November 20223

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, PC

As a celebration of Naruto‘s history, Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections will spotlight a range of battles from across the entire series, with multiple story modes allowing players to revisit moments from the classic manga, as well as new tales inspired by sequel manga, Boruto.

One major story mode will take players on a journey through the many fights of rivals Naruto and Sasuke, while another, original story will introduce fresh characters and battles. Around 130 fighters are confirmed to appear in the game, with each sporting unique attacks and special moves.

Gangs of Sherwood

Image: Appeal Studios

Release Date: 30 November 2023

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Sereis X/S, PC

Gangs of Sherwood is a fresh retelling of the Robin Hood mythos, with the iconic tale transformed into a solo or co-op (1-4 players) action game with steampunk stylings. In the game, you play as Robin, Marian, Friar Tuck or Little John, and utilise unique abilities to take down the forces of the evil Sheriff – which includes a flying castle, and mechs with bomb capabilities.

Heavy-hitting combat appears to be the focus here, with players able to wield deadly weapons, and work together in flashy, fast-paced encounters. The action is mission-based, and will dive deep into the Robin Hood story, albeit with some over-the-top, futuristic technologies included. If you’re looking for a wild game to play with your mates, you might like to put Gangs of Sherwood on your list.