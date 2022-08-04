News

 > Features > PC

Two Point Campus: How to unlock Spiffinmoore magic school

Two Point Campus lets you live your wildest dreams as a witch or wizard – but you'll need to unlock Spiffinmoore first.
5 Aug 2022
Leah J. Williams
two point campus spiffinmoore

PC

Screenshot: GamesHub

Share Icon

Two Point Campus features a number of unique university premises for you to establish, each of which is themed after a particular lesson or activity. Hop into Noblestead if you’re looking to create an army of knights. Jump into Piazza Lanatra if you’re looking to create world-famous pizza. And if you’re looking to learn magic, you’ll want to visit Spiffinmoore, the game’s answer to the infamous magic school, Hogwarts.

Unlocking magic classes like Wizardry and Dark Art in Two Point Campus brings a lot of personality to the game. It also spices up campus life by providing students with the ability to cast hexes and other wonderful spells.

Unfortunately, you’ll need to jump through a few hoops before you attend magic school and teach your students the ancient arts.

Read: Tips and tricks to make the most of Two Point Campus

Spiffinmoore wizarding academy is only available after you’ve completed the first four campuses. You need to gain at least one star in Freshleigh Meadows, Piazza Lanatra, Mitton University and Noblestead before Spiffinmoore is automatically unlocked (along with Fluffborough).

As soon as you unlock this campus, you’ll meet an evil witch who curses your students and your classes, causing storms and illness to crop up frequently – and you’ll then be able to establish Wizardry and Dark Art classes. Unlocking them in this location will allow you to bring magic to your other campuses as well.

two point campus tips trick gameplay
Screenshot: GamesHub

Once you unlock Spiffinmoore, be aware that it’s one of the hardest campuses to complete. Early goals require plenty of deep planning, and students will need a combination of Pastoral Care, Medical care, and Private Tuition to get the required one-star score.

The second star is easy enough to clear, while the third star requires massive profits and happy staff.

Provide your staff and students with everything they need, and eventually, you’ll conquer the battleground of Spiffinmoore. It’s a hard-fought battle, but with a bit of patience, you can rule the wizarding world of Two Point Campus.

If you need more help, check out our general tips guide here, and our guide to earning more Kudosh here. You can also read our full game review.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

Related News

Culture Features Game Development Mobile Nintendo Opinions & Analysis PC PlayStation Xbox
More
two point campus tips trick gameplay
?>
Features

Tips and tricks to make the most of Two Point Campus

Two Point Campus can be a difficult game to master, with plenty of budgeting and planning needed to overcome its…

Leah J. Williams
two point campus claim earn kudosh
?>
Features

Two Point Campus: How to get more Kudosh

Kudosh will help you unlock the best of what Two Point Campus has to offer – but it needs to…

Leah J. Williams
Best mobile games 2022 so far ios android
?>
Features

The best mobile games of 2022 (so far)

The best video games are often the ones you always have with you. Here are our picks for the best…

Edmond Tran
pokemon scarlet violet
?>
Features

Everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet are shaping up to be incredibly ambitious.

Leah J. Williams
Dinkum and First Nations Erasure
?>
Opinions & Analysis

Dinkum and the erasure of First Nations People in Australian video games

Dinkum is a life simulator set in a ‘fictional’ version of Australia. But that's no reason to ignore the history…

Nich Richie

Like this content?

Receive newsletters featuring leading industry job, news, opportunities and events

User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login