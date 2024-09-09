Tokyo Game Show 2024: Everything you should know

The Tokyo Game Show 2024 aims to be bigger and better than years prior, with a renewed push for the event to become more approachable for global audiences. After feedback from last year, organisers have promised a revised event this year, with more space in exhibition halls, and larger booths to accomodate increased interest from new audiences – both in Japan, and overseas.

Interest in the Tokyo Game Show is at an all-time high, and that means this year’s event, set to take place between 26-29 September 2024, will be one to watch. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

As in past years, the Tokyo Game Show 2024 will be split down the middle. From 26-27 September 2024, the “Business Day” portion of the event will see developers, publishers, and other companies connect to form partnerships and network.

From 28-29 September 2024, the doors of the Tokyo Game Show will open for the public, and anyone will be able to visit halls of exhibitors to see and play the latest games.

Notably, there will also a digital component. Those who aren’t able to attend will still be able to tune in for a range of activities via the Tokyo Game Show 2024 “Digital World”. This virtual space will include exhibits from a range of companies, including Square Enix.

Who is exhibiting at the Tokyo Game Show 2024?

As confirmed, there will be a range of physical exhibitors at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, including some very familiar, high profile game developers and publishers. Xbox is one of the headliners yet again, and Kojima Productions will also be present this year.

Across multiple exhibition areas, attendees will also spot booths and showcases from: Arc System Works, Asus, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Capcom, Daedalic Entertainment, Level Infinite, Level-5, Pocket Pair, Sega, Atlus, SNK, Sony Interactive Entertainment, THQ Nordic, Ubisoft Japan, and more.

You can find the full list of exhibitors on the Tokyo Game Show website.

How to watch the Death Stranding 2 Special Stage showcase

As confirmed, Kojima Productions will be present at the Tokyo Game Show to reveal more about Death Stranding 2. The team will appear in-person during the event, at Exhibition Hall 1 Event Stage from 10:30 am JST, on 29 September 2024.

Guests appearing include: Hideo Kojima, Daichi Miura, Kenjiro Tsuda, Nana Mizuki, Tomokazu Sugita, Shion Wakayama, and Nicolas Winding Refn.

At this stage, live streaming details have not been confirmed, so we can assume this will be a TGS-exclusive talk. Should any news arise from the event, we expect it will hit social media during or shortly after 10:30 am JST.

How to watch the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 broadcast

The Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 broadcast will be livestreamed for global audiences on 26 September 2024 at 7:00 pm JST. As announced, it will feature games from Xbox Game Studios, Activision, Blizzard Entertainment, and Bethesda, as well as an “exciting lineup of games from third-party partners primarily based in Japan and across Asia.”

Read: Xbox at Tokyo Game Show 2023: Every major announcement

Here’s when the show will air:

Japan – 7:00 pm JST (26 September)

– 7:00 pm JST (26 September) Australia – 8:00 pm AEST | 7:30 pm ACST | 6:00 pm AWST (26 September)

– 8:00 pm AEST | 7:30 pm ACST | 6:00 pm AWST (26 September) New Zealand – 10:00 pm NZST (26 September)

– 10:00 pm NZST (26 September) United States – 3:00 am PT | 6:00 am ET (26 September)

– 3:00 am PT | 6:00 am ET (26 September) United Kingdom – 11:00 am BST | 10:00 am GMT (26 September)

The show will be live on the Tokyo Game Show’s YouTube channel, and select Xbox channels.

Stay tuned for more on the Tokyo Game Show 2024.