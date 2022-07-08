How to find and download the best mods for The Sims 4

The Sims 4 has plenty of great expansion packs that shake up your average day in the game – but if you’ve reached a point where you what something a bit more, mods can be extremely handy. There’s plenty of talented Sims modders out there, creating everything from entirely new game packs to funky hairstyles, clothing, in-game items, and even colour palette changes to keep the world looking fresh. No matter what you want to change in your game, there’s likely a mod for it.

The only problem is you have to find these mods first – and with plenty of websites and hubs for creation tools available online, you can easily get lost on your hunt for the best Sims 4 mods around. While there’s no definitive way to download content to shake up your game, there are a few great places to start your search.

Here’s where you should start digging.

Instagram

Screenshot: GamesHub

The Sims 4 has a thriving modding community that loves to show off its wares on social media – with Instagram being a particularly nifty hub to find everything you want. The hashtags #sims4cc, #sims4build and #sims4cas are loaded with easy-to-access mods, all presented in a very accessible format.

Simply search the hashtag on web or mobile, and scroll down to see snippets of player creations. Most will include links that indicate where to download the mod, making it extremely easy to spot something you like, and import it directly into your game.

Patreon

Some Sims 4 modders turn to Patreon to share their creations, with well-known modders like KawaiiStacie, PimpMySims4, Praline Sims, Anto and Complex Sims providing mods only to subscribers. Occasionally, these modders will launch free mods through Patreon with the option to support them if you can – but many keep their creations freely available.

If you search ‘Sims mods’ and ‘Patreon’ online, you’ll usually find a raft of talented creators beyond these names, all of whom are creating unique and refreshing content.

Tumblr

Screenshot: GamesHub

Like Instagram, Tumblr is also a great hub for fans of The Sims 4, with many using hashtags to share their creations. It appears the primary tags for custom content are #simscc #sims4cas and #sims4 – although there are also popular individual creators you can follow, including SpinningPlumbobs, SheSpeaksSimlish, RedheadSims, Maxis Match CC World, MMOutfitters, ThisIsThem and SLYD.

Read: The best Sims 4 expansion packs for beginners

You may have to browse through the tags to find what you’re looking for, as they can be littered with irrelevant posts and live blogging – but keep scrolling, and eventually you’ll find great collections of great custom content including stylish clothes, funky hair, and impressive builds.

The Sims Resource

The Sims Resource is your next best source of mods – and one of the largest Sims 4 modding websites around. It oozes with content, from new hairs to clothing, eye colours, scenery, items, and body types to eyeliner, celebrity sims and flooring inlays. Anything you could want, you’ll find on The Sims Resource – but be wary that the sheer amount of content on this website can be extremely overwhelming.

Some mods are also locked behind a paid subscription, with early access only available for VIP subscribers. The site also throttles downloads for non-VIPs, which can make bulk collecting mods quite tricky. Regardless, if you stay patient with The Sims Resource, you’ll find a raft of excellent and well-designed content.

Pinterest

Screenshot: GamesHub

Add Pinterest to your list of go-to websites for Sims 4 mods next time you’re out searching. While this website can be a bit unwieldy, searching tags like #sims4cc will bring up a range of options, most of which lead you directly to the website or download page the mod has been cribbed from.

Because none of the search categories are particularly well-organised, you can get scattered results from a range of creators and mod types – but you’re bound to find something new with every scroll. It can be chaotic, but there’s always a gem to be found.

YouTube

Screenshot: GamesHub

Searching ‘Sims 4 CC‘ on YouTube will bring up a range of interesting and insightful results, with some videos being analyses of the best custom content around, with links to download these for yourself, and other videos being walkthroughs of unique modded fashion collections or builds you can nab. The Sims community is one of the most helpful in gaming, and there are plenty of tips available from online creators with years of experience.

These curated videos will require more dedicated time than it takes to simply scroll through a modding website, but it’s worth the investment to hear the opinions of those in the know.

The Sims 4 Modding

The Sims 4 Modding is an aggregate website that splits popular Sims 4 mods into easy-to-navigate categories like ‘accessories’, ‘hair’ and ‘makeup’. While the website itself looks fairly bland, it’s one of the easiest websites to use, and features a great range of options.

The only caveat here is that community members are able to upload mods at will, which seems to result in some available mods being ‘stolen’ from other websites. Try to hunt down the source download if you can – otherwise, be aware that the content here is a patchwork from various creators.

Mod The Sims

Screenshot: GamesHub

Mod The Sims is perhaps one of the oldest Sims modding websites, having gained popularity during the height of The Sims 2 era (plenty of players will have fond memories of downloading Naruto and Disney content from it back in the day). Despite its age, it’s still a great resource for modding, with daily uploads and an active userbase.

Unlike other modding websites, Mod The Sims also goes a step further by providing players with handy bug fixes, tweaks and other patches to help change Sim behaviours and make the game more playable. You can certainly still find content like new hair and makeup here too, but patches are extremely handy and Mod The Sims is one of few websites that offer them.

Rounding out the list of best places to start looking for Sims 4 mods is Sims 4 Updates, a plain and well-organised website that features easy-to-access download categories, and a constantly updating front page you can scroll through. Each day there are new pieces to browse, with streamlined posts giving you inspiration at a glance.

Should you spot something you like here, handy download links will push you through to the content location, and then you can keep on scrolling. It’s simple, but very effective.

If you’re not quite ready to mod your game, you can also check out our list of the best Sims 4 expansion packs for newcomers.