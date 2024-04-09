Samsung reveals full TV lineup for 2024, including glare-free OLED

Samsung has revealed its full array of new TVs, soundbars, and speaker systems set to launch this year in Australia, with a number of novel inclusions. While you can anticipate the usual array of crisp OLED and Neo QLED displays, with vivid and impressive colours, this year, there’s also a rather neat new addition in the form of an OLED Glare-Free TV.
Described as the “world’s first” glare-free OLED, with the S95D range sports this handy, independently-verified feature. In practice, the coating means you’ll be able to place any TV in this range in a sunlit, bright room, and enjoy media without competing against shutter lines or real-life shadows.
At a media event, GamesHub was able to get a glimpse of this glare-free coating in action, and found it repelled reflections very well. While the TV was placed in controlled conditions, it performed admirably against reflected light, and maintained a nice, matte look and a strong brightness.
Beyond this new range, Samsung has also revealed a refresh for its Neo QLED 8K models, which sport full AI integration to improve picture quality and the smoothness of images. This is handled by a new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor which features a “Neural Processing Unit” to boost detail and colour.
In action, the colours look mightily impressive, and we were particularly impressed by the crispness and richness of colour. The Neo QLED 8K models also come with AI Upscaling, Motion Enhancer Pro, Object Tracking Sound Pro, Adaptive Sound Pro, and a range of other features designed to ensure clarity.
Read: The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra ticks all my boxes – for a price
For less intense TV needs, the Neo QLED 4K range remains a major part of the Samsung lineup. These models utilise an NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, with similar enhancements for viewing quality. Notably, this year’s models will also come in 98-inch variants, for those looking for more immersion, and with enough space to flex. The Crystal UHD, Neo QLED, and QLED 4K TVs will all come in this size variant.
Beyond TVs, Samsung also has one more surprise in its 2024 lineup: the minimalist Music Frame.
What looks like an average photo frame is actually a speaker system, disguised to ensure you can still look “refined” while enjoying media playback. The frames connect wirelessly and can be paired with a TV or alternative audio source, allowing you to enjoy strong directional sound from a decorative object.
Of course, if you don’t mind a more obvious sound system, Samsung has also announced a new Q-Series soundbar, the Q990D, and a much slimmer S800D. In short: there’s a lot on the menu, and plenty of refreshes for those looking to take a leap with their TV/AV setup this year.
Samsung 2024 TV Lineup: Australian Prices and Availability
Here’s the complete breakdown of the new Samsung TV/AV lineup for 2024, including prices and availability for the Australian market. The range is out now via the Samsung website and local retailers.
TVs
Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (QN900D)
- 65-inch – AUD $7,530
- 75-inch – AUD $10,427
- 85-inch – AUD $13,900
Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (QN800D)
- 65-inch – AUD $5,569
- 75-inch – AUD $7,541
- 85-inch – AUD $10,444
Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN90D)
- 65-inch – AUD $4,668
- 75-inch – AUD $5,835
- 85-inch – AUD $7,585
- 98-inch – AUD $15,172
Samsung OLED 4K Smart TV (S95D)
- 55-inch – AUD $4,640
- 65-inch – AUD $5,800
- 77-inch – AUD $9,281
Samsung OLED 4K Smart TV (S90D)
- 55-inch – AUD $3,837
- 65-inch – AUD $4,999
- 77-inch – AUD $6,976
Samsung 98-inch Range
- 98-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (DU7700) – AUD $6,755
- 98-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN90D) – AUD $15,172
- 98-inch QLED 4K Smart TV (Q80C) – AUD $11,649
Sound Systems
- Music Frame (LS60D) – AUD $749
- Q-Series Soundbar (HW-Q990D) – AUD $2,099
- S-Series Soundbar (HW-S800D) – AUD $999
You can learn more about the latest lineup and deals on the Samsung website.