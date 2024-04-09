Samsung reveals full TV lineup for 2024, including glare-free OLED

Samsung has revealed its full array of new TVs, soundbars, and speaker systems set to launch this year in Australia, with a number of novel inclusions. While you can anticipate the usual array of crisp OLED and Neo QLED displays, with vivid and impressive colours, this year, there’s also a rather neat new addition in the form of an OLED Glare-Free TV.

Described as the “world’s first” glare-free OLED, with the S95D range sports this handy, independently-verified feature. In practice, the coating means you’ll be able to place any TV in this range in a sunlit, bright room, and enjoy media without competing against shutter lines or real-life shadows.

At a media event, GamesHub was able to get a glimpse of this glare-free coating in action, and found it repelled reflections very well. While the TV was placed in controlled conditions, it performed admirably against reflected light, and maintained a nice, matte look and a strong brightness.

Beyond this new range, Samsung has also revealed a refresh for its Neo QLED 8K models, which sport full AI integration to improve picture quality and the smoothness of images. This is handled by a new NQ8 AI Gen3 processor which features a “Neural Processing Unit” to boost detail and colour.

In action, the colours look mightily impressive, and we were particularly impressed by the crispness and richness of colour. The Neo QLED 8K models also come with AI Upscaling, Motion Enhancer Pro, Object Tracking Sound Pro, Adaptive Sound Pro, and a range of other features designed to ensure clarity.

For less intense TV needs, the Neo QLED 4K range remains a major part of the Samsung lineup. These models utilise an NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor, with similar enhancements for viewing quality. Notably, this year’s models will also come in 98-inch variants, for those looking for more immersion, and with enough space to flex. The Crystal UHD, Neo QLED, and QLED 4K TVs will all come in this size variant.

Beyond TVs, Samsung also has one more surprise in its 2024 lineup: the minimalist Music Frame.

Image: Samsung

What looks like an average photo frame is actually a speaker system, disguised to ensure you can still look “refined” while enjoying media playback. The frames connect wirelessly and can be paired with a TV or alternative audio source, allowing you to enjoy strong directional sound from a decorative object.

Of course, if you don’t mind a more obvious sound system, Samsung has also announced a new Q-Series soundbar, the Q990D, and a much slimmer S800D. In short: there’s a lot on the menu, and plenty of refreshes for those looking to take a leap with their TV/AV setup this year.

Samsung 2024 TV Lineup: Australian Prices and Availability

Here’s the complete breakdown of the new Samsung TV/AV lineup for 2024, including prices and availability for the Australian market. The range is out now via the Samsung website and local retailers.

TVs

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (QN900D)

65-inch – AUD $7,530

75-inch – AUD $10,427

85-inch – AUD $13,900

Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (QN800D)

65-inch – AUD $5,569

75-inch – AUD $7,541

85-inch – AUD $10,444

Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN90D)

65-inch – AUD $4,668

75-inch – AUD $5,835

85-inch – AUD $7,585

98-inch – AUD $15,172

Samsung OLED 4K Smart TV (S95D)

55-inch – AUD $4,640

65-inch – AUD $5,800

77-inch – AUD $9,281

Samsung OLED 4K Smart TV (S90D)

55-inch – AUD $3,837

65-inch – AUD $4,999

77-inch – AUD $6,976

Samsung 98-inch Range

98-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV (DU7700) – AUD $6,755

98-inch Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (QN90D) – AUD $15,172

98-inch QLED 4K Smart TV (Q80C) – AUD $11,649

Sound Systems

Music Frame (LS60D) – AUD $749

Q-Series Soundbar (HW-Q990D) – AUD $2,099

S-Series Soundbar (HW-S800D) – AUD $999

You can learn more about the latest lineup and deals on the Samsung website.