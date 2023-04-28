Is your home gaming setup in need of an upgrade? Thanks to our friends at Bluemouth Interactive, GamesHub is offering Australian readers the chance to seriously boost their comfort well-being with two prize packages, each consisting of an excellent Anda Kaiser 3 Gaming Chair and an Excel Gaming Desk.

The Anda Kaiser 3 Gaming Chair, valued at AUD $679, features a slew of ergonomic features suitable for anyone who needs to sit at a desk for an extended period of time – whether or not you’re playing a game. It features extra dense foam, innovative built-in 4-way adaptive lumbar support, an effortless assembling system, magnetic 4D armrests, a large stable aluminium base and a magnetic neck pillow providing a comfortable chair that’s built to last.

The Anda Excel Gaming Desk, valued at AUD $529 is the perfect companion to the Kaiser 3 chair, designed to work in perfect tandem with it at just the right height. The Excel desk also features a laminated carbon fiber-textured tabletop, RGB lighting on the sides and legs, a handy headphone hook on the underside of the tabletop, and cable management solutions.

To be in the running to win one of two prize combos comprising of an Anda Kaiser 3 Gaming Chair and Anda Excel Gaming Desk, simply enter using the form below, and tell us in 25 words or less, about the worst gaming setup you’ve ever had the privilege of using. Tip: Get bonus entries by following our socials us using the form below.

Entries are open to Australian residents only. Entries close on 15 MAY 2023. Winners will be notified by email.

You can find more information about the Anda Kaiser 3 Gaming Chairs and Anda Excel Desks through several Australian retailers.

Enter here:

Can’t see the entry form? Enter via the competition page here