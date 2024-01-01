The biggest video games launching in January 2024

While January is typically quiet for new video game releases, it appears 2024 is the exception to the rule. After a strong October to December stretch in 2023, the relentless pace of new releases continues with blockbuster launches for Tekken 8, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

That’s not to mention heavy-hitters like The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, the return of Another Code, and everything else besides. If you thought January 2024 was time to catch up with all the biggest releases of 2023 – think again.

Clear your schedule, and prepare. Here’s all the biggest video game releases for January 2024.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Screenshot: GamesHub / Ubisoft

Release Date: 18 January 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown looks set to revitalise the long-running Prince of Persia series, with a fresh sense of style, neat platforming mechanics, and an array of gorgeous-looking boss fights awaiting keen players. In our early preview of the game, boss fights were a particular standout with their unique blend of real-time attacks and strategy – but the game shone in many arenas.

“Reflecting on the full scope of the Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown preview, the experience was mightily impressive – particularly given the titular Prince has been away for some time,” we wrote. “Bringing back an older, beloved franchise is always a risk … but it’s in trying something new that Ubisoft Montpellier has formed a compelling new take on one of its oldest franchises, injecting it with a fresh sense of style and intrigue.”

Read: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown may well reinvigorate the franchise

We anticipate The Lost Crown will mark a new era for the entire PoP series – and it should certainly kick off the new year well with its sense of style and grace.

Another Code: Recollection

Image: Cing / Nintendo

Release Date: 19 January 2024

Platform(s): Nintendo Switch

Nintendo DS classic Another Code / Trace Memory is coming back in January 2024, with a new remastered collection giving the original games a visual overhaul. In this narrative mystery, you are a young girl who travels to the fictional Blood Edward Island in search of her missing father. To traverse this island and uncover clues to his disappearance, players solve a variety of environmental puzzles, while sorting through various memories and trauma to uncover the truth.

While its original touch screen-based puzzles will be revamped for Joy-Con control, so far, this remaster looks like it will remain very faithful to its predecessor, striking the same wistful, strange tone as the NDS original. Notably, this collection includes both Another Code: Two Memories and Another Code: R – A Journey Into Lost Memories, bringing together both tales in one package.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

Image: Naughty Dog

Release Date: 19 January 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5

The Last of Us Part 2 only released in 2020, and is still a pretty good-looking game as a result – but notably, the original version was not built for PS5. To that end, Naughty Dog has gone back to the drawing board to release The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, a visually-enhanced version of this game, with a handful of new additions to sweeten the package deal.

Beyond being slightly prettier and more immersive than its predecessor, this remastered collection will include new behind-the-scenes features revealing more about the game’s development, as well as a separate roguelike survival mode where players will “prove their mettle in randomised encounters” with clever enemies that will change up their attack styles. We look forward to seeing more of this mode in future.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Image: Capcom

Release Date: 25 January 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is a collection of the first three Apollo Justice games which spun out of Phoenix Wright – Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice – and also includes two DLC-only Special Episodes. Regardless of whether you’ve got nostalgia for the originals or not, the Apollo Justice collection is great for budding detectives and crime solvers.

In these visual novel games, you’ll investigate a range of crimes, and seek out justice for your clients, fighting on the side of good. With multiple individual stories and threads to untangle – all neatly remastered in crisp anime style – you’ll certainly be kept busy with this upcoming collection.

Tekken 8

Image: Bandai Namco Entertainment

Release Date: 26 January 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

The long-awaited Tekken 8 is set to burst onto the video game scene towards the end of January 2024 – and it’s likely to bring a great heap of change with it, most notably to the competitive Tekken scene. Like its predecessor, it will again task players with challenging the Mishima dynasty in cinematic fights, although fun new characters, tweaked combat modes, and new community-based features will expand this journey greatly.

Read: Tekken 8 is full of good modes, great tools, and a story that’s dumb fun – Preview

In an early preview of the game, former GamesHub editor Edmond Tran wrote, “I love how aggressive the new mechanical tweaks are. It’s very flashy when seen in action. And now that I’ve sampled its smorgasbord of single-player and offline game modes first-hand, I’m more anxious than ever to sink a ridiculous amount of time into it, for real this time.” There is great hope for this upcoming game release, and how it will change the fighting game landscape.

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth

Image: RGG Studio

Release Date: 26 January 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth will compete with Tekken 8 for space in January 2024, as both games are releasing on the same date – and there is likely to be crossover in their audiences. Regardless of which one you choose to play first, you’re likely in for an excellent time.

In early glimpses, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth has shown off multiple layers – it’s a deep story about the terrible nature of cancer. It’s about reconnecting with family. It’s about finding yourself naked in Hawaii with no money to your name. It’s also a bit Animal Crossing, and a bit Street Fighter, if you want more style in the mix. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth looks immense, and we’re super keen to see more of it in the new year.

Rugby 24

Image: Big Ant Studios

Release Date: 30 January 2024

Platform(s): PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Big Ant Studios is back at it again in January 2024, with the studio set to launch Rugby 24 to kick off the year in sports games. This go around, there’s 130 national teams playable, including URC, Top 14 and PROD2 clubs, each with their own roster and kit. Rugby 24 is also the official game of the Rugby World Cup – so if you’re looking to emulate your favourite rugby stars, keep this game on your radar.

While it was originally set to launch in 2023 and was later delayed to January 2024, we expect the extra time in development will mean this edition of Rugby sim gets its time to shine.