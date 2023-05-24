News

IGEA launches SMART game mentorship program for 2023

The SMART Program will officially return in 2023, with new mentorship opportunities for emerging game creators.
24 May 2023
Leah J. Williams
Image: IGEA

IGEA has announced the return of the SMART Program for 2023, a Victoria-based mentorship and residency program designed to aid early career game developers in finding a pathway into the local Australian games industry.

Ten emerging game creators will be chosen to take part in the four-month program, which features placement in shared office space, coaching from games industry professionals, and all-access passes to GCAP and the Australian Game Developer Awards during Melbourne International Games Week in October 2023.

The program is open to anyone who is currently living in Victoria, over the age of 18, and either a recent graduate, early career game developer, or person from a marginalised community.

Applications for the program are now open, with submissions set to close on 9 June 2023.

Read: GCAP 2023 will officially return in October 2023

Successful applicants will be informed in the weeks following this closing date, with the first steps of the mentorship and residency program beginning in July 2023.

As noted by IGEA, several graduates of the SMART program have gone on to achieve success in the local games industry, with many finding placements in local studios and some even securing funding for debut games.

With the support of IGEA, the City of Port Phillip, and local Melbourne game studio Samurai Punk, the program should be a solid opportunity for emerging game developers to find a foothold in the growing Australian games industry.

Find out more about the SMART Program for 2023 on the IGEA website.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is a gaming and entertainment journalist who's spent years writing about the games industry, her love for The Sims 2 on Nintendo DS and every piece of weird history she knows. You can find her tweeting @legenette most days.

