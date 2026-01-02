What is the Warzone player count for 2026?

Call of Duty: Warzone remains a battle royale titan in 2026, but faces stiff competition from Fortnite, Battlefield 6, and rivals like Apex Legends. Bundled in the CoD HQ launcher with Black Ops 6 modes (multiplayer, Zombies, campaign). Console data stays hidden, but PC Steam metrics paint a clear picture of steady yet fading engagement.

Live Steam Stats (Jan 2, 2026)

Current Players: 43,500

24h Peak: 56,300

All Time Peak: 488,900 (Oct 2022, MW2 launch)

Across platforms, estimates peg daily actives at 1-3 million and monthly at 30-50 million with 70% console (42% PS, 25% Xbox).

Monthly Steam Averages: The Downward Trend

Warzone spiked with Verdansk’s April 2025 return (113K avg, 140K peak), but momentum faded:

Month Avg Players Change Peak Dec 2025 44,300 -0.1% 73,100 Nov 2025 44,300 +8.6% 91,800 Oct 2025 40,800 -15.7% 99,100 Apr 2025 113,000+ Massive spike 140,000

Last 30 Days would show a decrease from 43,800 average, down 0.9% from Dec, continuing post BO6 integration dips.

How Warzone Stacks Up (Steam 30-Day Avgs)

Lagging battle royale peers:

Game Avg Players PUBG 273,500 Apex Legends 86,000 Marvel Rivals 62,000 Warzone/CoD 40,700 Overwatch 2 26,500

What’s Next?

BO6 Season 1 (Omnimovement, new weapons) drew crowds, but BO7 launch underperformed. Cheaters are curbed, yet SBMM complaints and map fatigue persist.

Raven: Verdansk revival proved demand, expect 2026 tweaks to attempt Activision Blizzard to reclaim the top.