What is the Warzone player count for 2026?

Call of Duty: Warzone remains a battle royale titan in 2026, but faces stiff competition from Fortnite, Battlefield 6, and rivals like Apex Legends. Bundled in the CoD HQ launcher with Black Ops 6 modes (multiplayer, Zombies, campaign). Console data stays hidden, but PC Steam metrics paint a clear picture of steady yet fading engagement.
Live Steam Stats (Jan 2, 2026)
- Current Players: 43,500
- 24h Peak: 56,300
- All Time Peak: 488,900 (Oct 2022, MW2 launch)
Across platforms, estimates peg daily actives at 1-3 million and monthly at 30-50 million with 70% console (42% PS, 25% Xbox).
Monthly Steam Averages: The Downward Trend
Warzone spiked with Verdansk’s April 2025 return (113K avg, 140K peak), but momentum faded:
|Month
|Avg Players
|Change
|Peak
|Dec 2025
|44,300
|-0.1%
|73,100
|Nov 2025
|44,300
|+8.6%
|91,800
|Oct 2025
|40,800
|-15.7%
|99,100
|Apr 2025
|113,000+
|Massive spike
|140,000
Last 30 Days would show a decrease from 43,800 average, down 0.9% from Dec, continuing post BO6 integration dips.
How Warzone Stacks Up (Steam 30-Day Avgs)
Lagging battle royale peers:
|Game
|Avg Players
|PUBG
|273,500
|Apex Legends
|86,000
|Marvel Rivals
|62,000
|Warzone/CoD
|40,700
|Overwatch 2
|26,500
What’s Next?
BO6 Season 1 (Omnimovement, new weapons) drew crowds, but BO7 launch underperformed. Cheaters are curbed, yet SBMM complaints and map fatigue persist.
Raven: Verdansk revival proved demand, expect 2026 tweaks to attempt Activision Blizzard to reclaim the top.