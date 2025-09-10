A so-called mega Steam update went live on September 10, and addresses several key issues, primarily library chaos remediation and enhanced performance monitoring.

This one is especially huge if you like refined sorting, which of course benefits regular and causal gamers alike. While this might sound very simple, it is a huge step in bringing Steam even closer to being a perfect games launcher.

Steam Library Sorting Finally Fixed

Obviously, the most celebrated feature is the long-awaited improvement to library sorting. Instead of endlessly scrolling or relying on clunky filters, players can now properly organize their collections with expanded tags, dynamic folders, and customizable views.

AAA games no longer get in the way of indie titles, and genres are easier to track at a glance.

There really isn’t much more to it, and it was a simple – yet probably pretty contentious – Steam update to roll out.

A New Built-In Temperature Monitoring Tool

Steam now measures CPU temperature and usage natively, so you basically don’t need all these extra apps and programs you use anymore. If you want to know if you’re system is running hot, you can now use the integrated tool to do so.

If You Want QOL Features – This Is The Steam Update For You

There are smaller improvements too, although the library sorting will probably take the spotlight in this Steam patch. Beyond this, downloads are supposed to be smarter now, resuming a bit more reliably, and your bandwidth issue hopefully is a thing of the past.

We’re also happy to report that fans of 8BitDo controllers get better support and expanded profiles for even the newest devices.

The ingame overlay also got a much-needed facelift. In this case, the clunkiness is supposed to be gone, and navigation is going to be easier mid-session. You might think all this doesn’t sound that huge, but it shows commitment and an understanding that Steam has as to how players interact with the platform every day.