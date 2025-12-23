News > PC

iShowSpeed Poised for Fortnite Icon Series Reveal on Christmas Eve

Jamie Davis
Internet sensation IShowSpeed is “likely” dropping a major Fortnite collaboration during his Christmas Eve livestream, teasing a revisit to his very first stream played on Fortnite.

Leakers are buzzing after cryptic hints from Speed’s alleged alt account.

Leaks Point to Skin Debut on Dec. 24

Fortnite insiders HYPEX and ShiinaBR have ignited speculation. HYPEX claims Speed’s stream aligns with a skin release, tying into earlier leaks of the crossover. ShiinaBR noted three encrypted item sets in game, hinting one could be Speed’s bundle.

If confirmed, iShowSpeed joins Fortnite’s elite Icon Series, rubbing shoulders with stars like Kai Cenat, CouRageJD, Playboi Carti, and Kim Kardashian.

Timely Boost for Africa Tour Kickoff

The reveal drops just five days before Speed’s Africa Tour launches on Dec. 29, a savvy promo move mirroring Kai Cenat’s Icon Series plug for his Mafiathon 3 subathon. Fans are hyped, but all eyes turn to tomorrow’s stream for official word.

