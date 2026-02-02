Hell Let Loose arrived in 2021 and still has an active fan base five years later. Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is a follow-up to the original, with new gameplay mechanics and an entirely different setting.

The original Hell Let Loose was praised for its realism, graphics, and co-op play, selling over 1 million copies on Steam while still in early access. Expression Games and Team17 will hope that the Vietnam version has the same impact.

How Can the New Hell Let Loose Build on the Excellent Original?

When Hell Let Loose was officially released across all platforms in July 2021, the multiplayer tactical first-person war shooter became an instant hit. The game sold incredibly well in early access and remains a popular title today.

Hell Let Loose offers unrivalled realism, with an incredible sound design and sensational graphics. The first-person shooter stands as one of the best available titles for those seeking an authentic co-op World War II experience.

The game really shines with its focus on teamwork, tactics, and communication. Hell Let Loose is the ultimate multiplayer shooter, with gamer microphones playing a massive part in the gameplay experience.

The challenging combat and strategic gameplay add to the realism. The war shooter is not for the fainthearted, but it’s extremely rewarding when you’re on the winning side.

The gameplay is also unique, with every squad member getting an assigned task before the mission begins. From the squad leader to a medic, every soldier has a part to play. The 50v50 battle is incredibly cinematic, making it one of the most realistic World War II shooters on the market.

How Can Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Drive the Franchise Forward?

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will also see 100 players share the battlefield, with 50 fighters on each team. Every member will have a role to play, with communication and teamwork being the main aim once again.

One of the main differences between the two games is the setting. While the original took place in European and Pacific battlefields during the Second World War, the upcoming game will be set in Vietnam.

Players will square off in the deep Vietnamese jungles, rivers, mountains, and rice fields. The 1965 setting will be atmospheric, with treacherous terrain and unforgiving conditions adding to the immersion.

There will be a wider variety of vehicles in the second game, with patrol boats and helicopters making an appearance. Tunnels, more weapons, and a bigger range of squad roles will also be included.

Expect the graphics and sound to take a leap forward, too. Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will use Unreal Engine 5, with the UK’s Royal Armouries on hand to ensure utmost accuracy on uniforms and weapons. The game will look stunning, the gameplay will be gritty, and the war experience will be even more engaging this time around.

Release Date & Platforms

Like the original, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will be available on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The first game was in early access, but Vietnam is expected to launch directly across all platforms. The title will be playable on Valve’s new Steam Machine, which might just replace your console setup.

Although a specific date is not set, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is scheduled to release at some point in 2026. The original game came out on July 27th, 2021, so the summer could be a likely launch period.